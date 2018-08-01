Citizens volunteer to escort BART passengers to their cars

The progressive utopia of San Francisco is a very dangerous place.
From KTVU: A group of Bay Area men says they’re tired of people feeling unsafe on the BART system after a recent increase in crime including the brutal killing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson and two other deadly attacks. The men are taking it upon themselves to provide security for BART passengers.
Rodney Alamo Brown is the group’s organizer. “Tuesday we came out with a contingent of brothers who wanted to make sure that the riders were truly safe so. In the wake of Miss Nia, we are definitely doing it on behalf of her,” said Brown.
For two hours a day the men who carry safety escort signs, are willing to walking anyone to their vehicles.
Although they’re doing it out of the kindness of their hearts, these men know some people will be reluctant to take them up on this service.
“If they say no, we just move on to the next passenger. We don’t want to press anyone if they want the service they are more than welcome to have it. If not then we just keep going,” said Brown.
The men do it for free as their way of giving back. But due to BART’s contract with its police department, the only people currently allowed to provide security at BART stations are officers.
However, safety organizers believe anyone willing to help should be allowed. “It should take individuals within the sector of the community to say hey, instead of complaining about it. Here’s something we can do to allow folk to feel safe,” said Brown.
“It’s great hearing that the citizens want to help and stand up and do something to help people feel safe at BART but obviously we want to make sure there’s a partnership in place. So people know that those people are someone you can trust,” said BART Spokeswoman Alicia Trost.
The group is hoping they can work with BART to provide passenger safety. The agency says it wasn’t aware of the safety patrol and will have officers out to explain BART’s security process.
The group is hoping to work with BART not against it to help provide passenger safety.
DCG
shining a light into a dark world there is hope when the citizens step up and put themselves in harms way to help keep people safe. i would commend them for what they are trying to do hope they get the details worked out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I for one will not be surprised if Bart, or the SF Police Dept will nix working with these gentlemen to help others. God Bless these men for being willing to help this community.
The situation in SF is wholly because of the stupidity of their City Council, and the laws that they have enacted. Fighting against stupid is just about impossible!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m betting the volunteers will have to stop as well due to 1) police union demands and 2) city attorney/liability issues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The situation in SF is wholly because of the stupidity of their City Council”
. . . and the SF residents who voted for the reps. in the City Council.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet WalletHub says San Francisco is the 4th best large U.S. city to live in. Go figure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am truly amazed by God. Progressive Bill Di Blasio’s NY City has transit cops. With the amount of dough clanging into the coffers of the City and County of San Francisco, to say nothing of the State, it’s ludicrous that BART, the supposed national flagship of rapid transportation, cannot provide some sort of routine policing to prevent the murder of it’s users in it’s doggone environs. Even the People’s Republic of Massachusetts, the home of nut jobs like Elizabeth Warren and Joe Kennedy II, the latter who helped loot Haiti Teleco with Mac McClarty when Clinton reigned, and the former who claims to be a Native American because of her “high” cheekbones and little else upstairs, has a Transit Police Department to protect the users of the MBTA. Recall the famous ditty ‘Charlie and the MTA’ by the Kingston Trio, ‘et tu Charlie?’ I mean come on, why not? Are the rate payers and BART riders so unimportant that we couldn’t skimp a bit on the freebies for those millions of needles, free food, hand outs, cookies, visits et al for the creeps, jaggo’s and nodders who clutter the sidewalks and crap everywhere to put some cops on the trains and to walk the lots? Or is the government just anti-worker? If they do detest those who labor to support themselves and a family and travel to do it, let’s just admit it, make our beds, and move the hell on.
LikeLiked by 2 people