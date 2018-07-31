Where’s the #GunControlNow crowd? 45 people shot over the weekend in Chiraq, including 9 children

From Yahoo (via Chicago Tribune): A t least 45 people were shot in gun attacks in Chicago over the weekend, including nine children 16 years and younger.
From Friday afternoon to early Monday morning, 7 people were killed and another 38 were wounded, including three children and one adult who were shot in Lawndale on Friday night.
As of Friday, at least 1,629 people have been shot in the city this year, fewer than the last two years at this time when violence hit record levels in the city but well above other recent years. There have been at least 294 homicides, according to Tribune data.
The children were standing with a group in the 1100 block of South Troy Street when someone fired into a crowd, Chicago police said.
A 12-year-old boy shot in the head was in critical condition, a 10-year-old girl shot in the shoulder was in good condition and an 11-year-old boy shot in the right ankle was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.
Early Monday morning, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were injured in separate shootings on the South and West sides, respectively. Early Sunday morning, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on the West Side, and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a South Side shooting later that afternoon.
On Friday and Saturday, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were injured in shootings.
In the weekend’s most recent homicide, a 57-year-old man was shot in the armpit after four males tried to force the man into his residence in the 4100 block of West Potomac Avenue, police said. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital.
DCG
And where are the Demonrat, MSM and U.S. bishops who supposedly care so much about “separation of families” and “the children”?
Questions:
Why would anyone want to live there?
Who is doing the shooting?
Who is getting shot — folks known to the shooters?
My hunches are it’s not good old NRA members from the countryside…
Which is probably why it’s not making the news where I live.
They care less,important is to take out all the guns from the ppl,thats all they care for
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
The Mayor is happy, today, since he has rid the town of more citizens w/o guns to protect themselves. Also, the businesses, florists, funeral homes, hospitals, are booming. Where’s the gun control crowd – 45 shot over the weekend – including 9 children?
Is it true, they are trying to make room for Obama’s new library by emptying out the area where the library will be built?
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane . . . Excellent comments. I cannot even imagine how the longtime residents feel about the wholesale slaughter in their city.
Dick Gregory say it’s all head shots because they are organ harvesting. The world is very sick.
Does Dick Gregory not know that head shots are usually fatal, but organ harvesting must be done when the “donor” is still alive? The organs are no use once the body is dead.
Dick Gregory, like so many blacks, simply refuses that blacks be responsible for their own behavior but is always looking for others to blame — in this case, alleged organ traffickers.
Well that IS it. They SAY all manner of things, usually stupid. This is like saying the problem with drownings is water. If we just eliminate water there will be no more drownings. Better, only “officials” should have water.
So-called “gun control” has NOTHING to do with crime. It has everything to do with confiscation and disarmament. They want their cattle helpless.
These shootings in Chicago (or anywhere else), say more about the mentality of the shooters than they do about the equipment used. If they had no access to guns (and that will NEVER happen), they would lash rocks to sticks and beat each other to death.
It isn’t the guns that are dangerous. These are wild savages. It doesn’t matter that someone dresses them in people clothes and that they live in concrete jungles. Would they allow tigers and wolves to roam freely in the streets?
Life is hard but life is also good. The simple truth is that it is easier to steal, especially if one has no morals or ethics. Acceptable behavior comes from within, not without. There is nothing applied from outside that will guarantee acceptable behavior. The perpetrators have to want to be decent people and act accordingly.
Look what happens when guns are not involved. There are stabbings, beatings, you name it. They go to Walmart and act like starving Zulus on a rampage. They are only in school because they are made to go. All they do there is disrupt the other students who would like to learn something.
These are essentially feral creatures. They know how to steal, make babies, do drugs and raise hell. This is not a YT problem.
Heh, heh, here we are, wondering why a comedian doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Better still, people are actually consulting a comedian, like an oracle. People CARE what celebrities say. It’s amazing.
This is related, logic wise:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/more-than-450-people-in-florida-ordered-to-give-up-guns-under-new-law-report-says/ar-BBLhi6I?li=BBnbfcL&ocid=mailsignout
This should be its own story posted here. I live in FL and this is disgusting. They can define “crazy” any way they want. A quote from the article “The first gun seizure under the law occurred in April when Florida authorities confiscated an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle from an Army veteran.”
Since none in Chicago leadership seems to give a crap, makes one want to think this is their way of doing an ethnic cleansing.
Where is BLM on this? Why aren’t they storming the mayor’s house? I guess all their blather about caring is all BS.
