‘Transexual’ mutilates himself to look reptilian, with horns

This is the stuff of nightmares.
You are forewarned.
Still think there is no such thing as demonic possession?
A homosexual man from Bruni, Texas, claims to be not just a “transsexual” woman, but a trans-species.
In 1997, Richard Hernandez was living as a man and working as a vice president for one of America’s leading banks.
Diagnosed with HIV, Hernandez changed his name to Eva Tiamat Medusa. He left the corporate world and became determined “not to die a human” but to transform himself into a reptilian.
He claimed that he had been abandoned by his parents at the age of five, and was “born again: under the care of the western diamondback rattlesnake.
So Medusa, now 56 years old, spent more than $60,000 on cosmetic surgery, tattoos and implants to look like a “dragon” with a forked tongue, filed teeth, a re-shaped nose, ears removed, the whites of his eyes permanently stained green, tattooed scales, and eight “horns” on its head. (You can see its disturbing video here.)
Medusa plans to undertake a further $40,000 worth of “modifications”.
What unscrupulous “cosmetic surgeons” would do this?
Medusa spoke about its “trans-speciesism” to The Wizard of Odd TV:
“For me, my transformation is the greatest journey of my life. There are profound reasons and deep meanings about my transformation and why I’m doing it. I have two mothers: One is my original birth mother and my second birth is to my reptilian parents, which are the rattlesnakes.
I hope that my story will help other people – not only those who have gone through hard times, but also people who have lost hope. I myself know what it’s like to be at that point.
Before my transformation I was vice president of one of the largest banks in the U.S. and I left when because I became HIV positive and feared I was going to die. My big thing thought was I didn’t want to die in this world looking like a human. As much awesomeness and goodness there is in humans, compared to other species they are the most destructive and hateful. I decided at that time, that it was time for a change in my life, so I wanted to look like something that wasn’t human.
I have eight horns on my forehead; I have had my ears removed; my nose reshaped; most of my teeth removed; I’ve had the white-part of my eyes stained; my tongue bifurcated; my whole face is tattooed and I’ve had some scarification and branding on my chest and wrist.
I would like for there to be an open dialogue about the world of body modification and understand what it was like to live as a gay-man for 53-years and now as a transsexual woman. There’s a lot of misunderstanding about what it means to be transsexual and then further than that – something that I’m introducing – the idea of trans-speciesism.
I consider myself not just to be human anymore; I’m human and reptilian. My greatest desire in life is to continue my body modification until my metamorphosis is complete. This is what drives me – this is the reason why I get up every day and live.” (Source: Daily Mail)
On its Facebook page, Medusa calls itself “Tiamat Legion Medusa” and says its favorite president is Obama.
No surprise there.
Here’s a mind cleanser:
~Eowyn
🤨
Does he work for Chase Manhattan or BOA? I bet he’s a SCREAM at board meetings, ha ha!
What a freak. Doesn’t he know the ‘reptilians’ are just demons? Maybe he does.
He should be on the front page of any gay rights magazine. I’m sure he’d draw a lot of attention to their cause!
Oh, also someone might want to tell this mentally disturbed whatever that getting your sclera (white parts of your eye) inked actually can cause blindness. Of course maybe that would make ‘it’ even happier, since it must like pain. Wait, now it’s saying its a woman, I thought it wanted to be a lizard. A female lizard? Ha! Let’s see it LAY AN EGG or give birth to live young first.
This dude needs some serious psychiatric counseling.
It needs an exorcism.
When I see folks like this,I know for certain that Jesus loves me. How you ask? This is not my child! Thank You Jesus.
People are seriously mentally ill.
W.T.F????
Very sad. This man needs salvation. His soul is damaged and he has engaged in so much sin, that he is now defiling himself further. The next stage of this tragedy is when he leaves this earth without a Savior. I pray for someone to come his direction and speak the truth in love.
I suspect you could really get a “strike” out this fellow if you told him he is still just a man; a very perverted and morose man; nothing out standing, or deserving of any thing more than disgust, or….may be…..pity.
What do they do for Halloween?
I’d say this carnival sideshow freak is a prime candidate for suicide.
Right…He was Vice President….(of the mailroom….)….
