Policeman receives “kiss” from fawn he saved in California wildfires

Posted on July 31, 2018
CHP saves deer CHP san francisco twitter photo

CHP San Francisco Twitter photo

From USA Today: Twitter fawned over a picture the San Francisco California Highway Patrol (CHP) tweeted Saturday of a highway patrolman holding a baby deer he saved from the forest fires raging across Northern California.

In the photo, the deer is sticking its tongue out, giving the police officer a thank you “kiss.” The tweet had already been liked almost 300 times and retweeted over 100 times as of Saturday at 5:00 p.m., just hours after it was posted.

Not sure we know what we’re doing in this pic but baby deer pulled from fires and turned over to rescue org. God speed @CAL_FIRE and all other agencies providing mutual aid. You are truly the Bravest,” the law enforcement agency tweeted.

CHPs across California have deployed patrolman to help Californians evacuate from the fires started Monday night by a vehicle in Whiskeytown, California. Thursday night, the fires exploded, expanding past the Sacramento River and into Redding, California 250 miles north of San Francisco. At least 500 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed by the flames, and five people have died.

3 responses to “Policeman receives “kiss” from fawn he saved in California wildfires

  1. truckjunkie | July 31, 2018 at 10:50 am | Reply

    That pic should be on the CHP Recruitment posters. It shows a side of CHP most people don’t realize exists. You’d be amazed at how often Officers are called on to rescue animals,and believe me,the animals KNOW when they’ve been given a second chance.

  2. Glenn47 | July 31, 2018 at 10:51 am | Reply

    Beautiful. Over and above the call of duty. Thank you kind sir.

  3. weezy | July 31, 2018 at 11:21 am | Reply

    😘 awesome!!

