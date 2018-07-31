Boatloads of ‘migrant’ invaders land on Spain’s beaches

Spain has overtaken Italy and Greece as the number one European destination of illegal migrants for the first time. Over just the last few days, Spain picked up over a thousand illegal migrants. See, for example, “800 African migrants, armed with flamethrowers, storm Spain’s border”.
There are dozens of videos posted online showing boatloads of all-male illegal migrants crashing onto Spain’s tourist beaches.
Below is a video of a boat landing on nudist beach Tarifa on July 27, 2018. Footage of the Tarifa landing shows a Spanish coast guard or other patrol vessel attempting to stop the migrant boat without success, with the illegal migrants storming the beach while apprehensive locals look on.
On July 28, 2018, another boatload of illegal migrants landed in the middle of the packed tourist beach of Zahora. The boat’s all-male occupants disgorged onto the sand, and quickly scattered into the interior unregistered and unvetted.
Jack Montgomery reports for Breitbart, July 29, 2018, that Spain’s newly-elected socialist government has made a show of being in favor of open borders, which leaves the authorities having to cope with an increased number of “migrants” and conventional criminals. The operations chief of the country’s beleaguered Customs Surveillance Service, told the El Pais newspaper: “We are in a state of war. And right now they are winning almost all the battles.
European security services are concerned that the invading boatloads could be used to execute a deadly terror attack, with armed jihadists landing on a beach like the one at Zahora and opening fire on sunbathers in a seaborne version of the Tunisia attack which left 38 mostly British tourists dead in 2017.
Most illegal migrants from North Africa cross the Mediterranean relying on people-smugglers who tow their human cargo a few miles out to sea and then radio for the European authorities or NGO migrant ferries to collect them and complete the rest of the journey to the shores of Spain or Italy.
The quickest way to nip this in the bud is to force any “rescue vessels” to stand down. No one should be responding to may-day signals from these vessels of invaders. Now, that does not solve the problem of those who have already reached the shores of Spain and have fled into the interior of the country. It is shameful that the newly elected government of Spain is all for free entry into their country.
I have absolutely no doubt but what these fools (the Spanish people) will look to the USA when their country breaks out in open war. My heart goes out to those who did not vote for the newly elected Progressive government. I know only too well exactly what it feels like to be outvoted by foolish liberals.
I should imagine that the sunny beaches of Spain have been a vacation destination previously, but who is crazy enough to put themselves in harm’s way at this particular time.
I think we can all thank the UN for the grievous situation in Europe, and the brain dead in these European countries.
Auntie, you are correct, a full refusal and demand stand down. They have nothing on their minds but rape and plunder, assimilation is not in their vocabulary. You truly do understand invasion since your home state is a victim.
Liberalism will be the death of us all unless we toss these insane leaders off the cliff.
Yeah, they are beginning to refuse them. This is the scam. They do indeed ferry them over, then set them in inflatables to be “rescued”, or, as can be seen here, to beach themselves and blend in.
They all seem to have new phones, no wives or kids and new clothes. They have been photographed taking taxi cabs instead of walking. There is absolutely no difference in my mind between this and a regular invasion.
If a country allows people to just enter without permission they are no longer a country. I suspect that is a large part of this effort. This is why they are pushing this “borderless” agenda here. It is “globalization”.
Chicago is what the world will soon look like.
You have to wonder who exactly is funding this. Certainly not the poor country they came from. They have no intention blending in, is is a take over. Again, as we have seen, no concern for women and children left behind. And where did they get flame throwers. Not exactly your Home Deport purchase.
I’m pretty sure the agent in charge starts with a “G” and ends with Soros. This is like “D” Day. They’re standing there saying “that’s not an invasion, it is a bunch of poor, humble refugees”.
Only the “challenged” can believe this.
Spain is a special target to jihadists, having thrown muslims out of their country after the rule of islam was ended, when in 1609 the last Moors still adhering to Islam were expelled from Spain.
