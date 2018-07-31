Boatloads of ‘migrant’ invaders land on Spain’s beaches

Spain has overtaken Italy and Greece as the number one European destination of illegal migrants for the first time. Over just the last few days, Spain picked up over a thousand illegal migrants. See, for example, “800 African migrants, armed with flamethrowers, storm Spain’s border”.

There are dozens of videos posted online showing boatloads of all-male illegal migrants crashing onto Spain’s tourist beaches.

Below is a video of a boat landing on nudist beach Tarifa on July 27, 2018. Footage of the Tarifa landing shows a Spanish coast guard or other patrol vessel attempting to stop the migrant boat without success, with the illegal migrants storming the beach while apprehensive locals look on.

On July 28, 2018, another boatload of illegal migrants landed in the middle of the packed tourist beach of Zahora. The boat’s all-male occupants disgorged onto the sand, and quickly scattered into the interior unregistered and unvetted.

A French commentator @DAMCA12 on a tweet of the above video says:

“Invasion invasion nous sommes morts (Invasion invasion we are dead)”

I tweeted back:

“Then do something! If you don’t, don’t expect Americans to save your country from the invaders.”

Jack Montgomery reports for Breitbart, July 29, 2018, that Spain’s newly-elected socialist government has made a show of being in favor of open borders, which leaves the authorities having to cope with an increased number of “migrants” and conventional criminals. The operations chief of the country’s beleaguered Customs Surveillance Service, told the El Pais newspaper: “We are in a state of war. And right now they are winning almost all the battles.

European security services are concerned that the invading boatloads could be used to execute a deadly terror attack, with armed jihadists landing on a beach like the one at Zahora and opening fire on sunbathers in a seaborne version of the Tunisia attack which left 38 mostly British tourists dead in 2017.

Most illegal migrants from North Africa cross the Mediterranean relying on people-smugglers who tow their human cargo a few miles out to sea and then radio for the European authorities or NGO migrant ferries to collect them and complete the rest of the journey to the shores of Spain or Italy.

