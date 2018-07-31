Founded in the 1940s, Olympic Game Farm in Sequim, Washington, is a drive-through wildlife exhibit with over 200 animals living in vast open spaces.

Entirely funded by tourists, the farm enables us to experience wildlife at our own pace. Its “About Us” page promises that “Friendly llamas and yak eat bread from your hand, clowning bears stand up and wave, and the elk and buffalo peacefully graze in the pastures.”

True to that promise, here’s a video taken by a tourist of a brown bear who waves at people!

Here’s a GIF I had made, in case the video is pulled from YouTube:

~Eowyn