Burger King back to being SJWs: Fighting for women and the “Chick Tax”

Posted on July 30, 2018 by | 6 Comments

From the YouTube video description:

“Introducing Chick Fries! The same Chicken Fries you love, now available in a pink box so we can charge chicks more for them!

Sounds ridiculous right? It is. Women’s products cost more 42% of the time. It’s called the Pink Tax.

6 responses to “Burger King back to being SJWs: Fighting for women and the “Chick Tax”

  1. Alma | July 30, 2018 at 7:48 am | Reply

    Nut’ng Better than a bbq burger on the patio, a cold beer in the company of good people, forget about the “greasy” king and the old fries, the parking and the drive through, home is where my heart❤️is!

  2. Auntie Lulu | July 30, 2018 at 7:50 am | Reply

    It galls me when commercial concerns have to make everything political. Based on just that — I think people should boycott Burger King. Obviously they are spending waaaay to much time on political thought, and not enough time on the products they are selling the public.

  3. Dr. Eowyn | July 30, 2018 at 8:04 am | Reply

    A young Proggie Daniel Schwartz is the CEO of Burger King’s parent company, hired at the tender age of 32.

  4. TheRon | July 30, 2018 at 9:29 am | Reply

    But wait! They’re advocating for repealing a tax and for everyone paying the same tax rate! That’s anti-leftist and politically-incorrect!

  5. RLJohnson77 | July 30, 2018 at 9:31 am | Reply

    Do these idiots never learn? Have they not seen what has happened to all the other retail agencies who devil and leftist politics?

    Burger King is now dead to me!

