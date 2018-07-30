Burger King back to being SJWs: Fighting for women and the “Chick Tax”

From the YouTube video description:
“Introducing Chick Fries! The same Chicken Fries you love, now available in a pink box so we can charge chicks more for them!
Sounds ridiculous right? It is. Women’s products cost more 42% of the time. It’s called the Pink Tax.”
See also:
- Burger King slams net neutrality repeal in Whopper commercial
- Burger King goes halal
- Burger King goes homo
- Burger King changes slogan to ‘Be Your Way’ after four decades of ‘Have It Your Way’
DCG
Nut’ng Better than a bbq burger on the patio, a cold beer in the company of good people, forget about the “greasy” king and the old fries, the parking and the drive through, home is where my heart❤️is!
It galls me when commercial concerns have to make everything political. Based on just that — I think people should boycott Burger King. Obviously they are spending waaaay to much time on political thought, and not enough time on the products they are selling the public.
A young Proggie Daniel Schwartz is the CEO of Burger King’s parent company, hired at the tender age of 32.
Shocker, not.
But wait! They’re advocating for repealing a tax and for everyone paying the same tax rate! That’s anti-leftist and politically-incorrect!
Do these idiots never learn? Have they not seen what has happened to all the other retail agencies who devil and leftist politics?
Burger King is now dead to me!
