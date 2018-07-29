Sunday Devotional: Miracles of loaves and fishes

John 6:1-15

Jesus went across the Sea of Galilee.

A large crowd followed him,

because they saw the signs he was performing on the sick.

Jesus went up on the mountain,

and there he sat down with his disciples.

The Jewish feast of Passover was near.

When Jesus raised his eyes

and saw that a large crowd was coming to him,

he said to Philip,

“Where can we buy enough food for them to eat?”

He said this to test him,

because he himself knew what he was going to do.

Philip answered him,

“Two hundred days’ wages worth of food would not be enough

for each of them to have a little.”

One of his disciples,

Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter, said to him,

“There is a boy here who has five barley loaves and two fish;

but what good are these for so many?”

Jesus said, “Have the people recline.”

Now there was a great deal of grass in that place.

So the men reclined, about five thousand in number.

Then Jesus took the loaves, gave thanks,

and distributed them to those who were reclining,

and also as much of the fish as they wanted.

When they had had their fill, he said to his disciples,

“Gather the fragments left over,

so that nothing will be wasted.”

So they collected them,

and filled twelve wicker baskets with fragments

from the five barley loaves

that had been more than they could eat.

When the people saw the sign he had done, they said,

“This is truly the Prophet, the one who is to come into the world.”

Since Jesus knew that they were going to come and carry him off

to make him king,

he withdrew again to the mountain alone.

Did you know that there was also another miracle of loaves (sans fishes) in the Old Testament?

2 Kings 4-42-44

A man came from Baal-shalishah bringing to Elisha, the man of God,

twenty barley loaves made from the firstfruits,

and fresh grain in the ear.

Elisha said, “Give it to the people to eat.”

But his servant objected,

“How can I set this before a hundred people?”

Elisha insisted, “Give it to the people to eat.”

“For thus says the LORD,

‘They shall eat and there shall be some left over.'”

And when they had eaten, there was some left over,

as the LORD had said.

And also in our time in Texas?

At 7:53 pm on April 17, 2013, disaster struck West, Texas, a small town of about 2,800, 20 miles north of Waco and 80 miles south of Dallas.

A massive explosion struck the West Fertilizer Co. off I-35, devastating and setting fire to a 4-block radius. The explosion was so huge, it registered as a 2.1 earthquake and could be heard 45 miles away in Waxahachie. There were at least 15 fatalities, including 5 firefighters, and approximately 200 people injured.

Among the people coming to the aid of West, was Mercy Chefs, a non-profit, all-volunteer, faith-based charitable organization committed to providing high-quality, professionally prepared meals to victims, first responders and volunteers during natural disasters and national emergencies.

On April 21, 2013, Mercy Chefs in West, Texas, experienced a miracle of “loaves and fishes.” As recounted by volunteer Gary LeBlanc:

Last evening as I arrived for a meeting at the Command Center, I was greeted by a man who told me an amazing story from earlier in the day. They had put out the last of the food they had on hand and saw it go quickly. They realized they needed another 100-150 meals for the recovery crew working so hard at ground zero and law enforcement guarding the site. They stopped and prayed that the Lord would do some sort of “loaves and fishes” miracle. They needed food for these selfless heroes and they had none. Ten minutes after the prayer a Mercy Chefs truck pulled up. We had 150 extra meals from lunch and felt directed to the command site. There were tears on both sides as they saw a prayer answered in real time. Please do pray for the people of West and the Mercy Chefs team that God will continue to use us in such an extraordinary and humbling way.

Here’s a video showing the work of Mercy Chefs in West, TX:

Below are Charity Navigator‘s scores and ratings for Mercy Chefs:

Accountability and transparency: 90.00 (out of 100) score; 4 (out of 4) stars.

Financial: 87.21; 3 stars.

Overall score and rating: 88.51; 3 stars

“Miracles are a retelling in small letters of the very same story which is written across the whole world in letters too large for some of us to see.” ― C.S. Lewis

