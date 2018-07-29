No burning allowed: Fire in homeless encampment spreads 2.5 acres in Seattle

Seattle/King County allow homeless people to break the laws: They are free to openly use drugs, free to harass EMT workers responding to emergencies, and free to cook in illegal camping sites. They are arrested for sexual assault and freed the next day with a “promise” to show up in court.

They are not held accountable for their criminal activities.

Right now there is a burn ban in King County. But that didn’t stop the homeless from starting a fire.

Seattle and King County will do nothing to solve the homeless crisis if they continue to coddle illegal activities.

From KOMO: Firefighters were called to a fire at a homeless camp off Interstate 5 on Beacon Hill in Seattle Friday evening. The fire broke out near the Maple Wood Playfield, but firefighters were able to quickly get control of the flames.

It marked the second brush fire in just 24 hours that started at a homeless camp near the freeway.

Investigators said a fast-moving brush fire that burned along southbound I-5 near Northgate Thursday during the afternoon rush hour also started near a homeless camp. Now some neighbors wonder why it happened at all.

They blame both the State and the City of Seattle’s ‘laxed’ policies of allowing campers to pitch their tents along I-5 where the fire occurred.

“It was really scary,” said Diane Anderson, who lives just on the other side the sound wall that separated her house from the flames. “It didn’t 100 percent surprise me.”

She and other neighbors said there has been an on-again, off-again homeless camp for years along the stretch of greenbelt that burned between the freeway and their homes.

Seattle Fire believes the 2.5 acre fire that hopped eight lanes of rush of traffic at one point, may have started as an outdoor cooking fire near the camp. “We can’t say that’s the definitive cause but there is suspicion,” Battalion Chief Erik Hotchkiss said at the scene during the fire.

A man who lives in a tent that was spared from the fire said he’s stayed in the same spot for 10 months and has never encountered an outreach worker or a police officer during that time. He’s now afraid the fire will draw attention to the area and it will be swept.

In April, another fire broke out at a homeless camp in the greenbelt along I-5 just one quarter mile away.

Both fires happened on state property managed by the Washington Department of Transportation. But, when it comes to a decision on which camps get cleared, the state doesn’t have the final say, the City of Seattle decides too.

“It’s a joint decision and we offer suggestions,” said Ally Barrara, a spokesperson for WSDOT. “It’s comes down to a resource issue for us.”

Barrara said the state doesn’t have the manpower to clear the camps and do all the maintenance it needs to do with the highways.

Barrara and Will Lemke, a spokesperson for the city’s homeless response team, both said they don’t want people camping along the highway because it’s inherently dangerous. Neighbors then ask the question: why has the illegal camping been allowed to go on for so long?

“They just let the campers camp out where ever they want, whether it’s a safe place or not,” said Anderson, who is not satisfied with the city’s response to the illegal camping.

In a statement, Lemke said, “often the conditions within encampments near freeways meet the criteria for the encampment to be prioritized for removal.”

With the hot weather, dry grass and scattered tents along the highway, neighbors wonder when and where the next fire will break out.

“It’s not a safe situation for anybody,” said Anderson.

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified put it more bluntly: “This was totally preventable.”

DCG