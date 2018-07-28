Fellow prisoners really do assault pedophiles: USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

There is honor among thieves.

Convicted felons serving time in jail still have a sense of right and wrong. In their hierarchy of crimes, pedophiles rank among the worst, which accounts for why they mete out their own punishment on pedophiles.

Lawrence “Larry” Nassar, 54, is the former USA Gymnastics national team doctor and osteopathic physician at Michigan State University who sexually molested one young man and 265 girls and women, including a number of well-known Olympic gymnasts, dating as far back as 1992. Some of his victims were as young as six years old.

In July 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child porn. On January 24, 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in a Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors. On February 5, 2018, he was sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to an additional three counts of sexual assault. His federal and state sentences are to run consecutively, and he is currently imprisoned at the federal penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona.

James Barrett reports for The Daily Wire that according to court documents filed by his attorneys on July 24, 2018, Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who is serving 40 to 175 years for molesting seven girls, was physically assaulted by fellow inmates within hours of being released into the general prison population.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina knows what fellow prisoners would do to pedophiles. In January, when she sentenced Nassar to to 40-175 years in prison, Judge Aquilina said: “It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. … I just signed your death warrant.”

Claiming that Judge Aquilina was prejudiced against Nassar and that her sentencing was overly-harsh, Nassar’s lawyer are now trying to get their client re-sentenced by a different judge.

The refusal by some people in the gymnastics world to address Nassar’s widespread abuse, which had been alleged for years, prompted the resignation of the chairman and several board members of USA Gymnastics, as well as Michigan State University’s president, Lou Simon.

Some of Nassar’s victims have filed a lawsuit against Nassar, USA Gymnastics, and Michigan State University.

~Eowyn