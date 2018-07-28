Country star Eric Church blames the NRA, gun lobbyists for Las Vegas shooting

But he’s a “Second Amendment guy.”

Yeah, riiiiiiiiight. A real “Second Amendment guy” would know the basic rules of firearm safety.

From USA Today: In a new, wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone, Eric Church is speaking out about the Las Vegas mass shooting at the Route 91 country music festival, which left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded.

Published Wednesday, Church called out gun lobbyists, specifically the NRA, for enabling the October massacre by having “more of a problem than the solution” when it comes to gun violence.

“There are some things we can’t stop,” he said. “Like the disgruntled kid who takes his dad’s shotgun and walks into a high school. But we could have stopped the guy in Vegas.”

Although he described himself as a “Second Amendment guy,” Church still took issue with “the lobbyists,” pointing out that “the biggest (group) in the gun world is the NRA.”

“I don’t care who you are — you shouldn’t have that kind of power over elected officials.” he continued. “To me, it’s cut and dried: The gun-show (loophole) would not exist if it weren’t for the NRA, so at this point in time, if I was an NRA member, I would think I had more of a problem than the solution. I would question myself real hard about what I wanted to be in the next three, four, five years.”

Beyond his views on gun control, Church also opened up for the first time about a near-death experience that left him and his family rattled.

DCG