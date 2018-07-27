President Trump does not bow to the Queen

Remember how Obama, as President of the United States of America, bowed to other heads of state?
Finally, America has a President who does not bow to other heads of state, including the Queen of England.
British royal etiquette prescribes bowing down or curtsying to the Queen. Even members of the Royal family curtsy or bow to the Queen.
But President Trump and First Lady Melania do not.
On July 18, 2018, Queen Elizabeth welcomed Trump and Melania. Watch how our President and First Lady are courteous and respectful, but not obeisant.
In contrast, both Obama and Mooch bowed to the Queen:
In not bowing to the Queen, President Trump wasn’t being rude.
In 2007, Dickie Arbiter, one of the Queen’s most senior former courtiers, said in his memoir that bowing and curtsying is “not necessary” and that Queen Elizabeth is “very relaxed” about whether people do it or not.
Arbiter told the Telegraph:
“There is this sort of myth that comes from the annals of time that says whenever a member of the Royal family went past you did a curtsy or bow. But there is no hard and fast rule, and if you can’t do it or don’t feel comfortable doing it or don’t want to do it that’s fine, it doesn’t mean you hold the Queen in any less respect and you won’t be sent to the Tower.
The Queen is very relaxed about it, she doesn’t make rules, she understands that some people feel comfortable doing this sort of thing and others don’t.”
A “royal source” confirms what Arbiter said:
“There is no protocol handbook at Buckingham Palace but people do tend to bow or curtsey to the Queen and that’s just good manners. But it’s true that no-one is obliged to do it.
As for waiting for the Queen to speak first, there is no hard and fast rule, the Queen just wants people to feel comfortable.”
~Eowyn
This country was founded on fighting British royalty, not bowing before them.
I love our President. The United States does not owe anything to the Queen of England. I believe that our POTUS will return sovereignty to our country and to us; its people. (To learn more about Donald Trump, research his relationship with Roy Cohn, the prosecutor who convicted Ethel and Julius Rosenberg of treason and had them executed in 1954: selling atomic secrets to the Soviet Union.)
Dennis . . . . I’m totally with you, I also love our President. He is the best thing we have going for our country. Both Trump and Melania represent our country in a manner that is admirable. I have an extremely hard time with people who do not hold our current POTUS in high esteem. God Bless and keep Donald J Trump, his family, and all those who represent the people of this land.
I believe this issue was settled around 1776.
what this shows is respect that trump has for his own country. whereas the last potus despised this country and it shows. i will bet they will have more respect for trump because of it and that is how it is supposed to be. maga
Brian . . . You really nailed that sentiment. Obummer remains a huge thorn in the side of the American people. The very fact that he operates a shadow government literally within walking distance from the White House, doing all that he can do in directing his minions to subvert the current POTUS is a shameful blot on the history of our country. One can only hope that he has a short and miserable life for his efforts. . . he is a disgrace to our country!
What did Reagan do?
By the bye, the First Lady’s tight skirt is NOT ladylike—so tight it outlines her butt cheeks. The skirt suit is otherwise suitable but she needs to remember that what a supermodel can get away with might not be considered modest for the wife of the President.
How tall IS Melanie? Or was she wearing 6-inch heels? The President is very tall, but she is almost as tall as he is. Poor Queen Elizabeth must feel like a hobbit standing next to these very tall people. But her physical stature is not reflective of her moral stature (I don’t buy those nasty internet rumors).
If memory serves, we fought two wars so we didn’t have to care what the inbred “royal” family thinks, says or expects…
This doesn’t tell the whole story about ovomit, you left out the part where he gets on his knees a KISS the WORLD’s BUTT HOLE!!!
PROUD UNITED STATES of AMERICA PATRIOT
USMC Vietnam Veteran 68-69
aka Hardtimes 3/9 3rd Mar Div
Hardtimes my dad was at Paris island he ran the rifle range in the late 50’s and early 60’s he was a first Sargent at the time were you in at that time or only the 68 to 69?
Only 68-69, always my boot camp was SDRD, San Diago. Rile range was at Pendelton, missed expert by one point. That turned out to be a blessing actually, expert riflemen were sent to sniper school, then to Force Recon. My best friend was one, he didn’t even last his first mission to the bush and had to be medivaced, he served the rest of his tour in the rear-with-the-gear as a cook. I only learned a few months before he passed that he had actually been recruited in the CID, knocked me off my seat.
