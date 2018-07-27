President Trump does not bow to the Queen

Remember how Obama, as President of the United States of America, bowed to other heads of state?

Finally, America has a President who does not bow to other heads of state, including the Queen of England.

British royal etiquette prescribes bowing down or curtsying to the Queen. Even members of the Royal family curtsy or bow to the Queen.

But President Trump and First Lady Melania do not.

On July 18, 2018, Queen Elizabeth welcomed Trump and Melania. Watch how our President and First Lady are courteous and respectful, but not obeisant.

In contrast, both Obama and Mooch bowed to the Queen:

In not bowing to the Queen, President Trump wasn’t being rude.

In 2007, Dickie Arbiter, one of the Queen’s most senior former courtiers, said in his memoir that bowing and curtsying is “not necessary” and that Queen Elizabeth is “very relaxed” about whether people do it or not.

Arbiter told the Telegraph:

“There is this sort of myth that comes from the annals of time that says whenever a member of the Royal family went past you did a curtsy or bow. But there is no hard and fast rule, and if you can’t do it or don’t feel comfortable doing it or don’t want to do it that’s fine, it doesn’t mean you hold the Queen in any less respect and you won’t be sent to the Tower. The Queen is very relaxed about it, she doesn’t make rules, she understands that some people feel comfortable doing this sort of thing and others don’t.”

A “royal source” confirms what Arbiter said:

“There is no protocol handbook at Buckingham Palace but people do tend to bow or curtsey to the Queen and that’s just good manners. But it’s true that no-one is obliged to do it. As for waiting for the Queen to speak first, there is no hard and fast rule, the Queen just wants people to feel comfortable.”

~Eowyn