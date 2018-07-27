Filthy pigs: Portland to cleanup disgusting Occupy ICE camp, calling it biohazard

Why are progressives unable to clean up after themselves after public gatherings? I have attended three TEA Party rallies and not once did we leave the place a pig sty.
Progressives are not concerned about being responsible for their own filth. See the following examples:
- Filthy Pigs of “Occupy Wall Street”
- Occupy D.C. Bum Defecates in Street
- Occupy San Diego Smears Urine & Blood on Street Vendor Carts
- One Hundred Tons of Garbage Collected After Obama Inauguration
- 30 tons of trash left behind at “Occupy L.A.” tent city
- Occupy D.C.: Trash Concerns Grow Along With Number of Tents
The Occupy ICE protestors in Portland left a huge mess that will be cleaned up, courtesy of the taxpayers.
From Fox News: City officials in Portland, Ore., say they’ll be cleaning up the “disgusting” Occupy ICE camp after police cleared the area of protesters Wednesday.
The mayor’s office said it taxpayers would pick up a portion of the tab for the clean-up, FOX 12 reported. Meanwhile, the Portland Police Bureau has cordoned off the site, calling it a biohazard.
Activists set up the camp near the local office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after an outcry over the agency’s crackdown on illegal immigrants.
The protesters advocated abolishing the agency, an objective that is increasingly being embraced by top mainstream Democrats in Congress, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
“It was pretty disgusting that that’s how they were living back there,” Frank Savage, a Portland resident who lives near the camp, told the outlet.
He said that the area was littered by the protesters but is now relieved that things will go back to normal. “Getting tired of waking up to the bullhorn and the sounds and the cussing,” he added.
Debris being cleared Wednesday included wooden pallets, makeshift toilets, books, toys, plastic containers, liquor bottles, tents and furniture, photos published by the Oregonian showed.
Mayor Ted Wheeler publicly ordered the Occupy ICE protesters to leave the camp Monday, but they ignored the mayor’s request.
That prompted Portland police to step in and clear the protesters. No tickets or arrests were made in the process. “For the most part everything was done with very little incident,” police Chief Danielle Outlaw said.
This was the second time authorities had to intervene to disperse the protesters in Portland who set up camps. Last month, Homeland Security police had to clear out activists who occupied an ICE building in the city in protest of President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy toward immigration and the separation of migrant children from their parents.
As officers were clearing up the building, protesters were heard chanting “No racist police!” and some activists were pointing in each of the officers’ faces and calling them “Nazis.”
The city is having contractors clean up the mess left by the activists filthy pigs. The efforts will also receive help from Multnomah County inmates, who will receive work-time credit and other financial incentives, the sheriff’s office reportedly said.
The camp was set up on land owned by the city and TriMet, a public agency in charge of the public transit system in Portland’s metropolitan area.
A TriMet official said they don’t know why the protesters who started the camp can’t be held accountable for the costs associated with cleaning the area. “I can’t answer that. I just don’t think there is a mechanism to reimburse for the cost,” the official told FOX 12.
The city doesn’t yet have an estimate of the total cost of the cleanup.
DCG
Leftist protests, unlike conservative demonstrations, are also always littered with garbage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And a lot of that garbage is the protesters themselves.
LikeLike
They ban straws but give junkies plastic syringes. What else can be expected when you degrade normal and raise up abnormal? This should be a teachable moment: progressivism does not work, don’t buy into it and don’t vote it into office. Why do I often feel like I’m just shouting into the wind?
LikeLiked by 3 people
imho, I think the main difference between leftie loons and teapartier types when it comes to behavior is respect…. respect for our country, our flag, our vets, our history, heritage and respect for ourselves and pride in being an American with all that entails. The first big march on DC by conservatives protesting obamadon’tcare resulted in barely a scrap of paper being left behind and NO incidences and hundreds and thousands were there (including my sister and two nieces).
LikeLiked by 3 people
they are following in the foot steps of the occupy wall-street group leaving their trash and feces for everyone else to deal with. what i do not understand is why the police did not make them clean it up before the moved them out. they seem to be worried about a conflict heck the conflict has already occurred with them protesting. if you do the crime littering do the time make them police the area down, till its clean as it was before they came. as long as you mot coddle these idiots they will continue doing what they are doing for the left leaning demo’s who want to transform us into a third world country.
when the law of the land is reestablished and the police can do their jobs and not be hog tied by the politicians then we might see a glimmer of what used to be. law enforcement do your job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brian, exactly right! If I was driving down the street and threw trash out of my window, the police can fine me. Why is this lawlessness allowed to continue?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whatever happened to the old “$1,000 fine or 30 days in jail” laws? If they don’t start arresting these thugs, this will continue. Better yet, shut it down the moment these protesters start occupying. They don’t have the right to do this; it’s not a peaceful protest. It’s not right to the citizens who live and work in these cities, and pay their taxes. Arrest them and slap a fine on them, then make them go clean up their own messes to pay the fines. Then send a bill to George Soros for damages.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Round up all these occupy idiots and DEPORT them along with the Criminal Invaders. No quarter for lawbreakers. (I know. You can’t deport citizens. But it’s fun to think about it.)
Alternatly, instead of clearing the area of these pigs, send in the national guard or military and FORCE all of these pigs to clean up their trash, feces, urine and such. And when they are done then let them out of the camps. No food. No water. No nuttin until they comply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Typical Democrat operation. “Let them remember you” after you have been evicted. I’ve been to several conservative outdoor, presentations and the grounds (area), afterwards, seem to be in the same condition as prior to the start of the event.
LikeLike
I’m just waiting for the plaque to break out in one of these filthy cities.
LikeLike