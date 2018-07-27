800 African migrants, armed with flamethrowers, storm Spain’s border

Is this or is this not an invasion?

Ceuta is a Spanish city on the North African coast, one of two Spanish territories in North Africa (Melilla is the other). Ceuta is a hub for African migrants trying to reach Europe. The city has a border fence of parallel 20 ft. wire fences topped with barbed wire, which forms part of the Morocco–Spain border. Constructed by Spain, the fence’s purpose is to stop illegal immigration and smuggling.

On July 26, 2018, some 800 “sub-Saharan” African migrants, armed with sticks and homemade flamethrowers, broke through the Ceuta border fence.

The Spanish Civil Guard reported that the “migrants” used electric radials, shears and mallets to cut the border’s outer and inner protection mesh. The “migrants” also wielded “defensive material” such as flamethrowers, iron hooks, stones, sticks, and Molotov cocktails. They also hurled plastic containers of excrement and quicklime.

602 migrants broke through the border and entered Ceuta. They threw stones at border agents and official vehicles. As a result of the migrants’ violence, 15 civil guards were wounded, five of whom had to be treated in Ceuta’s University Hospital.

The Spanish Red Cross tweeted that 132 migrants were injured, 11 of whom had fractures.

Over 19,000 “migrants” have entered Spain in 2018 so far, according to the data from the International Organization for Migration.

But in June 2018, newly appointed Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced his desire to remove the Ceuta fence: “I’m going to do everything possible to see that these razor wire fences at Ceuta and Melilla are removed.”

After the Ceuta border violence, the Spanish Civil Guard’s AEGC union asked the Spanish government to clarify its “plan B” to maintain security if the wire was removed. The union said: “We’re one of the main entry points from the third world into Europe and none of those in charge at the interior ministry have wanted to see or resolve the problems this is causing.”

Here’s a video on Muslims’ reconquest of Spain:

H/t maziel and RT

