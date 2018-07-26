The ‘Black Eye’ Club

A ”black eye” (aka shiner or periorbital hematoma) is a bruise to the eyelid skin caused by blunt trauma to the eye region. Like many bruises, a “black eye” is usually nothing to worry about and will disappear in 1-2 weeks.
Do you remember the “black eyes” that former Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) sustained in 2011 and again on New Year’s Day 2015, which he attributed, respectively, to falling while jogging and an elastic exercise band that had snapped?
I’ve never had a black eye, nor do I know anyone in my circle of family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances who has had one.
So it’s most curious that so many public figures and “celebrities” have had a black eye.
Nor can their black eye be explained by cosmetic surgery because I doubt if people get plastic surgery on their eyelid one eye at a time.
More curious still is why these public figures chose not to conceal their black-eye bruises with makeup.
On July 20, 2018, Ent Lawyer of Crazy Days and Nights published this blind item that an actress “delayed” getting a black eye, which implies that the black eye is a conscious choice on her part:
This A+ list mostly movie actress who is also doing all kinds of television now and is an Academy Award winner/nominee and has multiple side gigs delayed by over a year her black eye just because she was so scared of what the pain was going to be like. Now, she is the one who others turn to for advice on how best to deal with the fear and pain.
On the same day, the UK Daily Mail published an article on a “bizarre conspiracy theory” that celebrities, including the Pope and even British royals, who have been photographed with black left eyes are in the secret Illuminati society. The eye bruises are attributed to a high-level “initiation ritual,” during which the pledger is forced to “eat pain” in a quest to become more powerful. The bruised left eye has also been referred to as the ‘Illuminati shiner’, a mark given to those who have scaled their way to the top of the elite pyramid.
Author and internet radio show host Sherry Shriner — who wrote the book Interview With The Devil, in which she claimed to converse with Lucifer — maintained government leaders, people on TV with their own shows and hundreds of popular entertainers have sold their souls to Satan.
Shriner, who died earlier this year, all the powerful people in the world have been soul scalped: “You cannot be on TV now, without signing on the dotted line. The bizarre recurrence of facial bruises on Illuminati politicians and entertainers has resulted in speculation that their souls have been replaced in a satanic ritual called ‘soul scalping’.” Shriner said “soul scalping” can be done in a number of ritualistic ways, all of which result in a demonic “possession”, whereby the human soul is removed and the body taken over by the demonic entity.
Some people believe the black eye is a result of soul scalping.
The politicians and celebrities who have sported a black eye all gave various explanations for their bruises. As examples:
- Former president George W. Bush had been seen with a black eye on three occasions. He attributed the first one, in 1992, to an over-zealous snowball from his grandchildren; the second in 2004 to a fall off his bike; and, more recently, from being it in the face by a microphone stand that swung around and whacked him during a speech.
- Pope Francis was said to have hit his eye when riding through the streets of Cartagena, Columbia in the “Pope-mobile” last year. He made a joke about the injury, saying that he’d been punched.
- Prince Philip was seen with a black eye in 2013 and 2015. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said he had “woken up with” a black eye in 2015.
- Prince Andrew, who was a frequent flyer on convicted pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express”, also sported a shiner when he attended the Countess Mountbatten of Burma’s funeral in June 2017. When asked about the injury, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “This is not something we would comment on.”
Some researchers link the bearers of black eyes to the worship of the Egyptian sun god Horus, whose left eye was black, representing the moon, and whose right eye was white, representing the sun. The story goes that Horus lost his left eye in a fight with his brother Set.
In an article on AmericaFirstPatriots, Noah Christopher questioned why so many politicians have black eyes:
Sure, it’s possible that a bunch of politicians just randomly started running into things and getting black eyes all around the same time. And sure, some like McCain have very rational explanations like medical treatment, but I find it fairly odd….
Kinda weird right? All in the same spot. All happening about the same time. Same kind of look, right below the left eye….
Just a big coincidence?
A lot of really careless people, losing balance and running into things?
The skeptic would say these are all secret society people and this reeks of some sort of ritual.
Corey Daniel of The Phoenix Enigma calls the elites with black eyes the Black Eye Club:
Although not officially an organization at all, the “Black Eye” club refers to a growing number of politicians, celebrities, business elites, and heads of State who have suddenly and mysteriously wound up with black eyes. Although a few of them have sustained injuries to their right eye, the majority occur on the left. Among those who have succumbed to this affliction are George Bush, Kanye West, and the Pope.
But why this current and periodic rash of Black Eyes? And why has this phenomenon disproportionately afflicted people of considerable power and influence? Even allowing for our modern 24-hour news cycle and tabloid cellphone camera culture, up until the year 2000 I can’t recall any publically recognizable figures having black eyes….
We didn’t have this in the 80s or the 70s or the 60s. No, this is a new phenomenon….
What about all the other hands covering one eye found all over entertainment and media?….
My guess is that the global elite had to step up their timeline. The Internet simply got away from them. As of 2017, they began reeling it back in through censorship of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Google. The four primary platforms on the Internet today. The Internet was supposed to replace the television, just as television followed the radio and radio followed the newspaper in the newspaper followed the town halls. Only they lost control of it early….
As the plans of the elite were brought to light they were no longer permitted to operate in the shadows, so they simply changed tactics. I believe they began openly embracing their religion. Throwing it back in the face of those who have been outing them. Making a mockery of the whole thing while continuing to operate at full speed….
Whatever is causing these black eyes, one thing is a fact. They are not hiding them but are instead flaunting them.
What do you think?
~Eowyn
it seems that they are not worried about it any more that they don’t cover it up seems they wear it like a badge of honor. symbols are what they are and they represent something and they all have meaning. the hand writing is on the wall and they do not care its as blatant as it gets now satan has taken a tole on the elite since they are the ones with money and power what he needs to take over the rest of the world.
so sad for so many to be lost to the lake of fire.
Sean Penn is who was punching Madonna….just sayin….I haven’t forgotten the socialist is also a woman beater.
Hey CJ, your sport’n a black eye, hee, hee, hee…
Interesting article Dr.
But I better be careful as over the past 70 yrs of my life I’ve had to many black eyes to recall. Starting in the 5th grade and learning the fine art of fisticuffs and numerous broken noses, Yikes!!!
This one is like the “amputees” from BMB. There’s a message here, but I don’t know what it is. It is obviously a “sign” of some sort. It is most definitely intended for the initiated.
I have had maybe three black eyes in my life. It isn’t common unless you’re very clumsy or an asshole. Like the “one eye”, (eye of Horus), thing, they are signaling. For those of us who aren’t joiners by nature it is difficult to understand the power of “belonging”.
This is a great manipulative tool to keep your minions in line. Those who “belong” ALL think like this, do this. Those who DON’T belong, are “Fascists, Nazis, the enemy”.
Sound familiar? What could demonstrate better a person’s complete abandonment of free will than physical damage to one’s God-given body? How cynical and at the same time, lazy. Remember the NXIVM (sp?), branding? Notice the tattoo and puncture fad.
Besides being evil (and they are) these controllers have studied human nature and mind control for many years. They know what buttons to push on those who are not grounded.
The study of the Frankists up through the Illuminati and beyond will verify that they have common goals and know how to attain them. Ironically, those who do this to themselves thinking they are incurring admiration from their handlers would be devestated to know that their owners laugh at them.
Excellent article. It is sickening to look upon these repts.
Let’s see-Harry Reid allegedly was beaten up by his exercise machine twice,if I remember correctly,though some say the MOB did it,some say his Brother did it….Of the others shown,I suspect many got them as a fashion statement-a black eye,to match a black heart.
This is a curious phenomenon, and we can only speculate on it at this point. The fact that Prince Philip sported a shiner says a lot, as he is up there on top of the pyramid, just below, or along side of, the Rothschilds.
Is it an Illuminati ritual?
Is it a physical threat to stay in line?
Is it soul-scalping?
Is it pedophile-related?
Well, at least I’ve never seen Donald Trump with a black eye—Thank God.
(I’ve never seen former Pres. Reagan with one, either).
In the meantime, let us recall one (more, actually) of Dr. Henry Makow’s posts from within the past 18 or so months. In probing whom the Rothschilds answered to, his posts (posts he published, whether he or someone else wrote them) identified the Chabad as being in charge of the Rothschilds.
So it’s all circumstantial at this point. But we must remember we are being ruled over by a criminal elite, with its own cosmology, metaphysics, financial system, and all the rest, and that it is Luciferian—SATANIC.
I do not fit in the category but like the proud one above, I too have had more than I can count. Scrapper in my day.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
Well, the George W. Bush excuse is interesting. As far as I know, he didn’t have any grandchildren in 1992.😎
I’ve never had a black eye, nor anyone I know.
I’m sure boys get them more often, as they do with broken bones. But adults? We tend to be a little more careful as we age. Then again, the skin is more fragile.
This is very bizarre, if true.
Well, that was interesting.
I’ve been a very active person all my life and have had so many black eyes I stopped counting years ago. As a kid I fell out of trees, and was hit with every kind of ball playing sports. As an adult, playing with my kids has resulted in my getting black eyes, bruises, even a broken tooth.
These things happen to people who don’t sit indoors at their computers or have their noses to their cell phones all the time. You can’t live a very active life without getting a little beat up sometimes.
I’ve Cast my vote. For whatever reason, I congratulate all those pictured above for a well deserve black eye.
I also have had more than one black eyes. It does seem like a male thing. The latest ones were from a tumble in April, onto the pavement face first, that broke my nose, and scarred me up on my hand and legs. I have broken my nose twice, and at least for me, two black eyes always followed.
That being said, I do think that with all of these celebrities, there is some other explanation going on than just clumsiness, or bad luck. It sure does look like it could be part of some initiation or such. One wonders just what else they pay with other than just a black eye. A blackness in their soul, perhaps.
I would just like to volunteer my service to any of these elitist scum who would like their “shiner” refreshed.
My wife got her black eye when the grandaughter had a fit and hit her on the cheekbone when throwing her head back. We both worked at the same place and everybody looked at me like I did it. We both thought it was funny. I think I remember having a black eye once but is probably was because as a teenager I was invincable.
I have had black eyes but not as grotesque as the ones on those celebrities/people of power. I’ve read about this black eye phenomenon before and I honestly wouldn’t put it past them.
The information above about how everyone on TV has sold their soul is similar to what the new Hollywood Renegade Anon has been saying- that not one actor/actress that you know has not done something to get where they are, from as “mild” as having sex for roles and all the way up to whatever twisted things the elite get up to. Not one of them.
