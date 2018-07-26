Please pray for Brian Heinz’s wife

Faithful FOTM reader and commenter, Brian Heinz, who himself is on chemotherapy for cancer, just informed us that his beloved wife has had a heart attack.
Those of you who have read his comments know well what a devout Christian and true patriot Brian is.
Please pray for both of them — that Regina recovers from her heart attack with no damage to her body and mind, and that Brian be healed of his cancer.
Thank you for your kindness.
~Eowyn
PRAYERS OFFERED
Will do…
Sent
Father, we, your children, come together to You with one heart and mind to ask that You bring healing to our brother, Brian, and his wife, our sister Regina, and that Your Holy Spirit bring peace and strength to them as they endure. You are Faithful, Lord, and we lay our prayer at Your feet. In the Mighty Name of Jesus, we pray. Thank You, Father, We love You. Amen.
Praying for my beautiful brother and his sweet bride.
Lord Jesus, you came into the world to heal our infirmities and to endure our sufferings. You went about healing all and bringing comfort to those in pain and need. We come before you now in this time of illness asking that you may be the source of our strength in body, courage in spirit and patience in pain. May we join ourselves more closely to you on the cross and in your suffering that through them we may draw our patience and hope. Assist Brian and Regina and restore them to health so that united more closely to your family, the Church, they may give praise and honour to your name.
Amen.
Brian and Regina, praying for a seemless recovery. Thankful for you awareness. Letting you know we appreciate you. God Bless.
I hope and Pray you two fare well through this, I think you will no matter what, for what I’ve read from Brian, it seems that he’s a Faith Based Patriot, in other words…Bulletproof. Godspeed Brian and Regina.
It is my privilege to sent prayers up to Heaven that there may be intercession for Brian and Regina’s sake. There is little doubt that someone as devout as you would be a prime target of Satan’s slings and arrows. May the angels of Heaven surround you and your wife at this most troubling time. Amen.
Brian! Good God, man. STOP the chemo! It’s toxic poison. It kills people! Jesus is the healer. Prayers are definitely sent over this!
Anita Sweater . . . I’ve been going through such decisions. A little over one month ago, I was diagnosed with non small cell squamous cell lung cancer that has collapsed one lung and intruded into the main bronchus, and to complicate matters, a diagnosis of cardiomyopathy thrown in.
They say my general overall strength is not conducive to chemo – which I wouldn’t have wanted anyway. Radiation is possibly on the horizon. Although, I will say that I’m in the process of compiling some questions for a doctor who deals in natural healing. So, we’ll see . . .
Prayers are gratefully asked and so very appreciated.
(by the way brothers and sisters, I’m 70 and at peace with God’s decisions. He has the date. My concern is for my children and my family)
Dear Linda, my prayers are flying on wings to you . . . .
God Bless you, Dr. E.
You have my Prayers as well,dear Lady.
Thank you and God Bless you truckjunkie, and everyone.
my heart feels for you i know what your going through and you have my prayers and my understanding.
Linda,
My prayers are going out to both Brian’s wife, and to you. My mother got the exact same cancer that you have, at the age of 79. She had been a lifelong smoker, which is probably the culprit for her.
She and my dad owned a restaurant, for 35 years, and sold it, then she went back to work there at the age of 72 or so. My dad was older than her, and would get up at 5:30 and drive her up to work, have coffee with her, and then go home and go back to bed for a couple of hours.
When she was diagnosed with lung cancer, it was inoperable as well. They did the chemo route. She continued to work for 2 years, up until just about 2 months before she passed away, at the age of 79. The chemo didn’t have much response, but what I think kept her going for so long, and in relatively good health, was the fact that she kept doing the things that she had done all her life, and that she enjoyed doing. She worked her entire life, from nailing pallets and crates for companies like Gerber baby foods, by hand, for 20 years, and then a couple other jobs until buying the restaurant.
As I am sure you will learn, no two cancer patients or no two cancers are exactly alike. But after seeing how she fared with her fight against cancer, I would have to step back and take time to decide for myself the path that I wanted to take in fighting the cancer. I would not presume to tell you how to handle it, since it is such an individual decision. But I will pray for not only God’s healing touch upon you, but also for Him to give you wisdom to be able to know that you are following the course of treatment that is correct for you as an individual.
My wife is just finished with the radiation portion of fighting breast cancer. And I can only praise the Lord, and thank those here who have prayed for both she and myself. Amazing things happen when God’s people raise their voices up to Him, in supplication for one of His own. So I promise that I will keep you and also Brian’s wife, Regina, in prayer, that the Lord will work a mighty work in you both, to physically heal the sickness that now looms so very large in your lives. May you take strength from the fellowship and prayers of so many friends here. I know that it helped me to know that some of the people here had my back, so to speak. Sometimes a serious illness can be a lonely place to find yourself. As a Christian, you never need be alone, with so many just waiting to lift you up.
May you feel the love of God and His people in a real and tangible way in the coming days and weeks ahead.
what i take is not a chemical its a disease tuberculosis is what they put in me its an oxymoron i go to the hospital and they fill me up with a disease. they have found that this one eats bladder cancer cells so i get a regular bout the side effects are horrendous renods is a condition you get from it and i can’t take the medicine for it because i am allergic to it. but could be worse but the lord has made it livable for me and i am thankful for that. thank you much for your concern your right on most of those chemo’s they are poison.
Lord, please touch and completely heal and restore both Brian and his wife. In the name of Jesus.
Prayers that Regina makes a full recovery!
@Brian Heinz and Linda Sorci:
Please take a look at this post:
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/07/15/new-study-finds-chemotherapy-causes-cancer-to-spread/
Thank you Dr. E. Recently I’ve been hearing more and more about these problems with chemo. Double-dipping for their pockets is one issue.
The standard treatments for cancer – that is to say, chemo and radiation – are the same today as in decades past. The medical community, including research, have no interest in making us well. That would greatly affect their finances.
Locally, we have Roswell Cancer Research Institute (very famous – Sinatra was treated here years ago). They do provide cancer ‘treatment’ but recently a family member went there for a specialized form of skin cancer removal. While there, he wanted to speak to them about another area of concern. He was told – at this world-famous cancer treatment/research center – “We don’t look for cancer here.”
Come, Lord Jesus!
My prayers have been sent for Brian and Regina.
