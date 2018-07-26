Please pray for Brian Heinz’s wife

Faithful FOTM reader and commenter, Brian Heinz, who himself is on chemotherapy for cancer, just informed us that his beloved wife has had a heart attack.

Those of you who have read his comments know well what a devout Christian and true patriot Brian is.

Please pray for both of them — that Regina recovers from her heart attack with no damage to her body and mind, and that Brian be healed of his cancer.

Thank you for your kindness.

~Eowyn