Local authorities failed to notify ICE of illegal alien’s past crimes; man shoots Florida officer in the head

From Fox News: The Haitian national accused of shooting a Florida cop in the head Saturday has had an immigration detainer filed against him, officials said Wednesday, ending nearly a decade during which authorities arrested Wisner Desmaret numerous times but didn’t inform immigration officials about him.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency told Fox News the agency filed a detainer against Desmaret on Sunday, the day after he allegedly shot Fort Myers Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29. Fox 4 Now reported a man was allegedly assaulting a group of males at a Fort Myers gas station before officers arrived, at which point Desmaret allegedly shot at officers while they tried to take him into custody. Jobbers-Miller was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital where he was reported to be in “critical but stable condition.”
ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox told Fox News the agency couldn’t provide more information about Desmaret because he was not in ICE custody — something that would only occur once his current case is adjudicated and he serves any sentence imposed. Desmaret faces at least eight charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
“Should he enter ICE custody at that time we would be able to provide you with case-specific details,” Cox said in an emailed statement.
After Desmaret was arrested in connection with a burglary in 2010 an “ICE hold” was requested on him. But the Florida state’s attorney’s office “decided not to prosecute the case for what they said was insufficient evidence,” Fort Myers News-Press reported. Desmaret had been placed on an ICE hold in 2008 as well, NBC-2 reported.
Wink News reported Desmaret, whose age wasn’t able to be verified, had been arrested several times in Lee County and was on medication for unspecified mental health issues. Desmaret was at the Lee Memorial Hospital recovering from a “non-life threatening injury” after the incident Saturday, police said.
Desmaret’s father, John Demaret (who does not spell his name with an “s”), resides in Sarasota and told Wink News his son came to the U.S. legally. “He’s not a citizen, he’s not a citizen. But he came legally. He had a visa, he came legally,” John Demaret said.
Attorney Michael Raheb told Wink News it was possible Desmaret “may have overstayed his visa,” thus necessitating the ICE hold. “You’ll find a majority of people that are in this country often times came here lawfully and often overstayed or their visa expired.”
A GoFundMe has been set up Jobbers-Miller and his family with medical funds. As of Wednesday morning, more than $40,000 has been raised.
DCG
Very unfortunate, however perhaps it is better that someone from the very agency that has not been willing to contact ICE should bare the horror of this situation. Yes, I know that sounds extremely cruel.
Interesting to note that the “GoFundMe” account will be “administered by the Fort Meyer’s Police Dept” and they will evidently “dole out funds when the family shows a need.” That fact seems rather odd, most police officers that are shot while on duty are eligible to receive continuing pay due to on the job injury. Why would this officer’s wife have to go to the FMPD to ask for funds? While this whole thing is most unfortunate, I am aghast at how the GoFundMe account is being handled. If there is money left over–how gets to keep it? Is this officer’s wife incompetent and unable to perform the fiduciary duties of her family? This whole thing is rather odd.
What a shame that someone did not “take out the trash” in this instance. In stead the American people have to bare the financial burden of the crimes he has committed.
DCG . . . . Extremely interesting article. Thank you for bringing it to us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
its a shame that people have to suffer because of people who do not do their job as it should be done. fire the people who stand in the way of justice and make the ones who do this pay one way or another. what ever happened to the doj investigating crime in the political arena. we have seen enough of that with the last administration and the clinton crime family the American people are ready for a change and they will show it at the poles. vote sorry my caps are still broke but i think you can read it ok. thank you dcg for keep us abreast of what is going on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those who let him go should be charged and prosecuted, at the bare minimum sued in civil court.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I usually TRY not to blame when something like THIS happens,because I know everybody’s Human,mistakes are made,nobody’s perfect,etc. BUT-this sort of “mistakes” are becoming the NORMAL way,and it NEEDS to stop. EVERY murder by someone who shouldn’t even BE here needs to be investigated,DEEPLY investigated,and the person or people who were ultimately responsible for the killer BEING here to commit the crime NEED to be held LEGALLY responsible,as an accomplice to MURDER. For TOO long,the person who enabled the killer to remain in the US after being previously apprehended and dealt with,needs to face actual time in lock up for taking part in the murder. This needs to be made known to ALL of the Law Enforcement Community,local,County,State and Federal. In EVERY instance,SOMEBODY intentionally failed to do their job,and the result has been a family who lost a parent,a sibling,a son or daughter-THAT person needs to answer for their choice. And ALL the people who have that choice,in the course of their work need to realize and learn that culpability WILL be assigned from here on.
I know investigating these cases would require a huge number of “man-hours” of work,more than the outright professionals could cover,so I’d call on America’s Law Schools and select Colleges to send their best and brightest to work “in the field” for a couple of months as a Special Project,or some such arrangement. As long as there’s no accountability for the enabling of these Imported Criminals to remain,or return to the US and kill,it’s bound to keep happening. Once the Law Enforcement professionals realize that letting someone stay here illegally,whether by intention or just by sloppy work,will end with Jail time,they’ll put more effort into making the best of their duties to prevent killers from “slipping through the cracks”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe the unspoken revelation is that the NWO doesn’t consider YT equal. YT no longer has rights. Those animals they move to “this pasture” have “pride of place”.
I am not not being facetious when I say that The Odor is up and running. These events are NOT “errors” or “oversights”. This is just another avenue to establish who’s who in the NWO zoo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
George W. Bush implemented policies and Barack Obama maintained them that paved the way for this crime, and no one said a word. But when then-candidate Trump said we should stop immigration “until we can figure out what the hell is going on,” all the leftists LOSE THEIR MINDS.
Prayers for Officer Jobbers-Miller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many here mention holding those that release these illegal POS should be held accountable.
I’ll go one step further, Congress needs to hold ALL responsible for sanctuary policies, be it town, city, county or state held responsible of accessory for ANY crime committed by these POS illegals and written in any new immigration reform.
PROUD UNITED STATES of AMERICA PATRIOT
USMC Vietnam Veteran 68-69
aka Hardtimes 3/9 3rd Mar Div
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arrest the mayors, governors, police chiefs, etc. that refuse to uphold federal laws. Prosicute them to the FULLEST extent of the law and impose Loooong sentences for those found guilty. I’m pretty sure that most will pay attention. The rest? Who cares?
LikeLike