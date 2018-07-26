Animal Altruism: Animals save other animals

Altruism is an act of selfless kindness and aid to another.
The video below shows five animals engaged in altruism:
- An orangutan saves a drowning baby bird. Note how the orangutan first tried to use a tool (a leaf) to save the bird.
- A tortoise helps another helpless tortoise that (someone) had flipped onto its back.
- A dog saves a drowning deer and carries it to shore.
- An elephant helps another elephant climb onto a river bank.
- A mommy cat saves a kitten fallen into a giant pit.
~Eowyn
Glimpses into Heaven 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Linda . . . These film clips remind me of the scripture that foretells of the time when the “lion shall lie down with the lamb.” There is an exquisite order to be seen in the animal kingdom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Auntie Lulu . . . have you noticed lately there seem to be more and more unlikely pairings of friendships in the animal world? Sometimes it fills my heart with such joy, it spills out in tears.
LikeLiked by 2 people
so much beauty in the eyes of the innocent. most of the time this makes my heart jump and my day great but today i am asking for prayer for my wife she has had a heart attack and she is everything to me so i am asking for the one thing i know works thank you to any who can give.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, Brian. How awful.
I just said an “Our Father” for your wife. I will also do a post asking our FOTM family of readers to pray for her.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2018/07/26/please-pray-for-brian-heinzs-wife/
Stay strong. ❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
thank you i can not tell you how much this means to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brian . . . We are all with you in spirit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the mammals with the opposable thumbs, and so called higher intelligence that are videoing should have been the first to step in and help, we’re all God’s creatures. Excellent video Dr., it brought out a great emotion in me, joy. Brian, my thoughts are with you my friend. What a week, yesterday Lady and I drove almost 6hrs to visit a special Angel that selflessly helped me when I took ill and was blindsided by Lyme Disease back in 2009. Out of work with zero income, she sent me a card with 6 one hundred dollar bills inside. She was originally a customer of mine, we befriended each other, and every Christmas she would send my Dog a huge box of treats and toys, and even though she never met my cat, she would include cat treats, toys, and catnip. She is an Air Force Veteran, went skydiving 3 times to try and fill her bucket list, got a few tattoos at 70yrs old, wrote the monthly newsletter for the Ct Antique Car Assn, her husband was the Pres. She collected antique Jukeboxes, her house was filled with all types of memorabilia, from Native American to exotic crystals, she even had an authentic wooden cigar store Indian in her living room. She also had a building full of Classic and Antique cars stacked on lifts, she loves all animals, always fed the feral cats from her neighborhood, and I just really love her, and so does my dog. She was struck recently with Alzheimer’s Disease, she is now institutionalized and all of her material belongings were auctioned off, the high spirited, active, joyous person I knew, is now somber and distant, it breaks my heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on "OUR WORLD".
LikeLiked by 2 people