Animal Altruism: Animals save other animals

Altruism is an act of selfless kindness and aid to another.

The video below shows five animals engaged in altruism:

An orangutan saves a drowning baby bird. Note how the orangutan first tried to use a tool (a leaf) to save the bird.

A tortoise helps another helpless tortoise that (someone) had flipped onto its back.

A dog saves a drowning deer and carries it to shore.

An elephant helps another elephant climb onto a river bank.

A mommy cat saves a kitten fallen into a giant pit.

~Eowyn