The ‘They hate him for this’ Caption Contest

This is the 181st world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the video:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (Ha Ha!), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Democrats react to this with revulsion, like demons to holy water.
~Eowyn
Home again…Thank God…we’re home again!!!
I was a Cub Scout, a Boy Scout, played in Little League, served as a Combat Soldier in the US Army in the early 70’s…I know a real American Patriot when I see one…President Donald J Trump is the best President our great Country has ever had. I don’t have a Caption, I just had to express my feelings toward this National Hero. Thank you Mr. President, Godspeed.
And president Trump says “Any one who won’t do this, just don’t belong.
