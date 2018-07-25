The ‘They hate him for this’ Caption Contest

Posted on July 25, 2018

This is the 181st world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the video:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (Ha Ha!), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Democrats react to this with revulsion, like demons to holy water.

~Eowyn

3 responses to “The ‘They hate him for this’ Caption Contest

  1. EdK | July 25, 2018 at 4:29 am | Reply

    Home again…Thank God…we’re home again!!!

  2. Stovepipe | July 25, 2018 at 4:31 am | Reply

    I was a Cub Scout, a Boy Scout, played in Little League, served as a Combat Soldier in the US Army in the early 70’s…I know a real American Patriot when I see one…President Donald J Trump is the best President our great Country has ever had. I don’t have a Caption, I just had to express my feelings toward this National Hero. Thank you Mr. President, Godspeed.

  3. Kevin J Lankford | July 25, 2018 at 5:01 am | Reply

    And president Trump says “Any one who won’t do this, just don’t belong.

