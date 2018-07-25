President Trump is taking on TPTB, the Federal Reserve

For those who don’t know, TPTB = The Powers That Be.
105 years ago, a group of powerful bankers and politicians met secretly on a privately-owned Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia to create a banking cartel — the Federal Reserve Bank. On December 23, 1913, Congress passed the Federal Reserve Act making the federal government a “partner” in their private cartel.
And so was born the Federal Reserve System (FDS) — a curious quasi-public, quasi-private banking system that is America’s central bank. A government entity with private components, the FDS supervises and regulates the banking system, manages the country’s money supply through monetary policy, maintains the stability of the financial system, and attempts to prevent and contain banking panics.
The importance of the Federal Reserve and its public-private nature have provoked many a conspiracy theory, which is not helped by its Inspector General Elizabeth Coleman’s admission in May 2009 that the FDS could not account for $9 TRILLION in “off-balance sheet transactions.”
There have been repeated calls to audit the Federal Reserve, but none came to fruition, which should be cause for our suspicion.
Five days ago, on July 20, 2018, CNBC published a commentary by Richard X. Bove, with the stunning title, “Trump poised to take control of the Federal Reserve“. Richard X. Bove is an equity research analyst at the Hilton Capital Management and the author of Guardians of Prosperity: Why America Needs Big Banks (2013).
Below is Bove’s commentary in its entirety:
President Donald Trump has multiple reasons as to why he should take control of the Federal Reserve. He will do so both because he can and because his broader policies argue that he should do so. The president is anti-overregulating American industry. The Fed is a leader in pushing stringent regulation on the nation. By raising interest rates and stopping the growth in the money supply it stands in the way of further growth in the American economy.
First, He Can
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve is required to have seven members. It has three. Two of the current governors were put into their position by President Trump. Two more have been nominated by the president and are awaiting confirmation by the Senate. After these two are put on the Fed’s board, the president will then nominate two more to follow them. In essence, it is possible that six of the seven Board members will be put in place by Trump.
The Federal Open Market Committee has 12 members and sets the nation’s monetary policy. Seven of the 12 are the members of the Board of Governors. Five additional are Federal Reserve district bank presidents. Other than the head of the Fed bank in New York, who was nominated by the president, the other four can only take their positions as district bank presidents if the board in Washington agrees to their hiring. One of these, the Fed Bank president in Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, is already arguing for no further rate increases.
Second, Regulation
Following the passage of the Dodd Frank Act in July 2010, the Fed was given enormous power to regulate the banking industry. It moved quickly to implement a number of new rules. The Fed set up a system that would penalize banks that failed to obey its new rules. These rules included setting limits as to how big an individual bank could be; how much money the banks had to invest in fed funds and Treasurys as a percent of their assets; which loans were desirable and which were not; where the banks had to obtain their funding and many, many, more up to and including how much a bank could pay its investors in dividends.
These rules have meaningfully slowed bank investments in the economy (the Volcker Rule) and they have had a crippling effect on bank lending in the housing markets (other agencies have had an impact here also).
Thus, of all of the government agencies the Fed has been possibly the most restrictive. The president has already moved to correct these excesses by putting in place a new Fed Governor (Randal Quarles) to regulate the banking industry.
Three, Killing Economic Growth
In the second quarter of 2018, the growth in non-seasonally adjusted money supply (M2) has been zero. That’s right, the money supply did not grow at all. This is because the Fed is shrinking its balance sheet ultimately by $50 billion per month. In addition, the Fed has raised interest rates seven times since Q4 2015. Supposedly there are five more rate increases coming.
This is the tightest monetary policy since Paul Volcker headed the institution in the mid-1980s. It will be recalled his policies led to back-to-back recessions. Current Fed monetary policy is directly in conflict with the president’s economic goals.
Moreover, the Treasury is estimating it will pay $415 billion in interest on the federal debt in this fiscal year. A better estimate might be $450 billion if rates keep going up. There are a lot of bridges and tunnels and jobs that could be created with this money.
Then there is inflation. It is likely to rise if the Fed eases its policies. If that happens paying down the federal debt becomes easier. On a less desirable note, higher interest rates lower real estate values. Lower rates that stimulate inflation increase real estate values.
Bottom Line
The president can and will take control of the Fed. It may be recalled when the law was written creating the Federal Reserve the secretary of the Treasury was designated as the head of the Federal Reserve. We are going to return to that era. Like it or not the Fed is about to be politicized.
See also:
- “Audit the Federal Reserve!,” Feb. 2, 2011.
- “The Federal Reserve Was Created to Bailout Banks,” Sept. 20, 2012.
- “America’s broke but Federal Reserve loaned $95B to Eurobank,” July 18, 2012.
- “Texas wants its gold back from Federal Reserve,” April 1, 2013.
- “Federal Reserve governor: If large financial institutions fail, there’ll be no bailout of depositors,” May 2, 2013.
- “Is there gold in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s underground vault?,” Jan. 22, 2014.
~Eowyn
First off Volcker killed the 20% Carter inflation reducing it to 7% in three years. He also ended 14% unemployment and brought on a boom. Volcker was a great man.
Trump can’t control the Fed unless he selects who can be appointed. Normally a list is submitted by the Fed to the president from which he selects his candidate. The last time someone tried to buck this was during the Reagan administration. It didn’t end well.
Can Trump take on Wall Street? I don’t know but I give him credit for trying. No one else since Reagan has tried to tame the beast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear liberals’ heads exploding all around me. Ha-Ha-Ha
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Federal Reserve is full of contradiction and chilling stories:
https://survivaltricks.wordpress.com/2017/08/28/government-money-flowing-into-private-banks/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: Government money flowing into private banks. – Additional survival tricks
Since 1913, the Fed has been the cause of all wars and all depressions-recessions. They financed both sides of all their wars. They have made us into debt slaves. Challenge them, and they’ll plant you next to JFK. The assassinations of all four of our Presidents (Garfield, McKinley, Lincoln and JFK) were the result of their bucking central banking. We have yet to gain our independence from the Brits.
LikeLike
I just don’t know what to make of this. Trump is no idiot. This plan could work to Trumps’ and the countries benefit. However, call me cynical, but if the bankers don’t wan it to happen it won’t. Even with this plan, it falls way short of getting rid of the FR and still leaves the power of printing money in the hands of the same criminals. Kennedy was about to take that power away from the them, and we all know how that turned out..
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump’s energy, intuitiveness and course of action are indeed remarkable. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL – I just love how Trump keeps kicking the establishment types right in the nuts. 😀
LikeLike