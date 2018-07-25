King County Council Chair wants gun ranges to post signs warning customers of the health risks of firearms

king county safe injection sites

Guns bad…supervised shooting up, good!

Wonder how many warning signs he’s put up around the County warning drug users of the health risks of shooting up?

From MyNorthwest.com: Gun store owners and shooting ranges would be required to warn customers of the health risks of firearms under the latest proposal from King County Council Chair Joe McDermott.

A “package” of gun safety legislation proposed Tuesday would include a rule in which gun stores and shooting ranges would have to post warning signs, or face a penalty, McDermott told Seattle’s Morning News. The signs would also include contact information for crisis prevention hotlines.

The five-piece Gun Safety Action Plan also includes a safe storage law for unincorporated King County similar to Seattle’s, according to McDermott. Seattle residents can now be penalized for the improper storage of their firearms, or failing to report lost and stolen guns. Seattle’s law is being challenged by the Second Amendment Foundation.

The proposed regulation wouldn’t violate people’s rights under the Second Amendment, McDermott says.

This is the latest effort by local politicians to crack down on gun violence in Washington state. Along with Seattle’s now-contended safe storage law, an effort to further regulate the process of purchasing a firearm is underway at the state level.

McDermott will formally introduce his proposed legislation to the county council and Board of Health this week.

The one sign I regularly see at gun ranges that warns criminals of the health effects of their actions:

warning shot

5 responses to “King County Council Chair wants gun ranges to post signs warning customers of the health risks of firearms

  1. Auntie Lulu | July 25, 2018 at 7:35 am | Reply

    Really, don’t you think that people who own, or purchase guns, already know this fact? The stupidity of these various politicians is really over the top.

  2. Cabin 1954 | July 25, 2018 at 7:43 am | Reply

    The stupidity gets worse year after year. I attribute this to our education system that teaches nothing of value and our entertainment system that teaches blood, guts and gore.

  3. chet | July 25, 2018 at 7:48 am | Reply

    How about this one? Warning: Trying to take my firearms can result in perforation.

  4. Anita Sweater | July 25, 2018 at 8:17 am | Reply

    It all started with the warnings on toasters to not take them into the bath.

  5. Kevin J Lankford | July 25, 2018 at 8:24 am | Reply

    It has nothing to do with ‘danger’; its all about creating mass anti-gun sentiment, as well as inconvenience and threat of penalties for insignificant irrationally concocted infractions, meant to discourage thoughts of unlicensed freedom.

    If there has been any good at all come from hollywood, it is the vivid presentation of the dangers of criminal or careless use of firearms, even to those who have never fired a gun.

