Hillary Clinton wore a Life Alert button at OZY Fest

Remember my post three days ago, “Hillary Clinton is back looking like sh*t, wearing a tent“?
We were all distracted by that voluminous muumuu-like tunic she was wearing, and her shiny gold pendant necklace. None of us noticed she was wearing another pendant beneath the gold medallions.
But sharp-eyed Olaf Ekberg of The American Mirror noticed.
In the GIF that I had made from the video of her appearance at the 2018 OZY Fest, you’ll see that as Hillary hoists herself up from her chair, something dangled beneath her gold pendant necklace:
Here are two pics of her I found by searching for images of “Hillary Clinton 2018 OZY Fest”, showing what it was that was dangling — it’s a rectangular-shaped pendant.
Here’s a close-up of the pendant:
That pendant sure doesn’t look like costume jewelry.
Instead, it looks just like a medical Life Alert button.
Thank God this sickly woman wasn’t elected POTUS!
H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe
~Eowyn
I think that it is an excellent thing that the Killary camp be aware of the fact that the rest of the world knows just how tenuous her health really is.
The only upside to this . . . would be increased employment of the “Killary double” as we all know that Killary does not have the stamina to keep up the pace needed to run for POTUS.
