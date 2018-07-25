Hillary Clinton wore a Life Alert button at OZY Fest

Remember my post three days ago, “Hillary Clinton is back looking like sh*t, wearing a tent“?

We were all distracted by that voluminous muumuu-like tunic she was wearing, and her shiny gold pendant necklace. None of us noticed she was wearing another pendant beneath the gold medallions.

But sharp-eyed Olaf Ekberg of The American Mirror noticed.

In the GIF that I had made from the video of her appearance at the 2018 OZY Fest, you’ll see that as Hillary hoists herself up from her chair, something dangled beneath her gold pendant necklace:

Here are two pics of her I found by searching for images of “Hillary Clinton 2018 OZY Fest”, showing what it was that was dangling — it’s a rectangular-shaped pendant.

Here’s a close-up of the pendant:

That pendant sure doesn’t look like costume jewelry.

Instead, it looks just like a medical Life Alert button.

Thank God this sickly woman wasn’t elected POTUS!

H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe

~Eowyn