We have a winner!

. . for FOTM’s 180th Caption Contest!

There were 69 caption submissions! And so many clever ones!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 180th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

This is the winning caption:

smkay and Susanne Quinn are in 2nd place, each with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points each. Here are their respective captions:

smkay: “Columbia Pictures announces its 2018 movie reboot, using an all female cast… Dumb and Dumber” Susanne Quinn: “The minimum IQ required to join our club”

AvaJ, Paladin and Tim Anderson are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

AvaJ (one #1 vote): “Mutt and Jeff” Paladin (two #2 votes): “And we demand that men respect us even though we do not respect ourselves!” Tim Anderson (one #1 vote): “I can ruin my career in one photo shoot! What can you do? Stretch my vagina over a stump.”

Christy is in 4th place, with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here’s her caption:

“New besties Kathy and Stormy flash us their scores on the classy meter. It’s a tie!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Silhouette!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next, very exciting Caption Contest!

~Eowyn