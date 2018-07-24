We have a winner!

. . for FOTM’s 180th Caption Contest!

There were 69 caption submissions! And so many clever ones!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 180th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

Silhouette!

This is the winning caption:

Oh look! They’re both flying the liberal flag.

smkay and Susanne Quinn are in 2nd place, each with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points each. Here are their respective captions:

smkay: “Columbia Pictures announces its 2018 movie reboot, using an all female cast… Dumb and Dumber”

Susanne Quinn: “The minimum IQ required to join our club”

AvaJ, Paladin and Tim Anderson are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

AvaJ (one #1 vote): “Mutt and Jeff”

Paladin (two #2 votes): “And we demand that men respect us even though we do not respect ourselves!”

Tim Anderson (one #1 vote): “I can ruin my career in one photo shoot! What can you do? Stretch my vagina over a stump.”

Christy is in 4th place, with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here’s her caption:

“New besties Kathy and Stormy flash us their scores on the classy meter. It’s a tie!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Silhouette!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

StrawberrydancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPurpleBananaPineappledancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPineappleStrawberry

Be here tomorrow for our next, very exciting Caption Contest!

~Eowyn

One response to “We have a winner!

  1. traildustfotm | July 24, 2018 at 12:48 pm | Reply

    Congratulations Silhouette!!!

    And big thanks to all the brilliant caption writers, especially smkay, Susanne Quinn, AvaJ, Paladin, Tim Anderson and Christy!!!

    dancingbanana Carrot Chilli Muffin PurpleBanana Pineapple Strawberry

