Sarah Silverman’s pedophile ‘skit’

To “normalize” is to make acceptable.
One way to normalize pedophilia is via so-called jokes and comedy sketches.
Hollywood’s demonrat denizens have been busy doing precisely that. See:
- Normalizing cannibalism via jokes and pop culture
- Academic normalization of pedophilia as natural and normal
- The sick pedo tweets and pics of Hollywood director James Gunn
- Sadistic pedophiles and Sen. Al Franken’s ‘joke’ about anal rape of babies
- More Hollywood pedophiles unmasked; Sarah Silverman threatens netizens
- Shun this movie: ‘Show Dogs’ grooms kids for pedophiles
- Pedophile symbols in Jimmy Kimbel Live’s ‘Cousin Sal’ pizza skit
In a 2010 skit, “Creepy Van Guy,” on her Comedy Central show, unfunny comedienne Sarah Silverman — she who said “I want to eat an aborted fetus“, that Jesus is pro-abort, and “I hope the Jews did kill Christ. I’d do it again. I’d f*cking do it again” — told a kid to pee in her mouth, then asked another unfunny comedian, Patton Oswalt, if he’s attracted to children.
The skit begins with Sarah Silverman driving a black van with its windows blacked out. The interior of the van is a pedophile’s dream, decorated to lure kids with candy, a TV set and a drum set. Inside are two young boys and a girl.
Here’s the dialogue in the skit:
Silverman to the little kids in her van: “If you’re having a good time, be sure to tell all your friends.”
Boy: “Hey, van lady. Can we pull over? I need to make pee-pee.”
Silverman: “Just go in my mouth.”
The scene then changes to Silverman walking up to Patton Oswalt at the driver’s seat of another black van.
Silverman: “Excuse me. I’m sorry, could I ask you a really crazy question?”
Oswalt: “Yeah, sure.”
Silverman: “Do you ever have weird thoughts about, um, children?”
Oswalt: “Jesus! Hey, I don’t know who you think you’re talking to, but I would never look at a child that way.”
Silverman: “I’m so sorry! I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I’ve been having these really strange….”
Oswalt interrupts her, “Oh, just just wait,” and with his right hand making the devil’s horns sign, leers at a teenage boy passing by: “Oh, my god, sign me up with that!”
The boy turns to look.
Oswalt grimaces: “Butter face, ugh. I gotta go.”
Note also how Oswalt blasphemed, saying “Jesus” and “my god” as exclamation marks. Both Oswalt and Silverman are Ashkenazi Jews.
How is any of this funny?
Here’s the skit:
Oswalt “joked” about pedophilia in a series of tweets:
“My dong is super-friendly and loves getting rubbed by children.”
“I am a PROUD pedophile!”
“Let NAMBLA [North American Man/Boy Love Association] members fuck anyone they want. Am I so crazy wanting my kid to grow up in a safer world?”
“There’s a 35% chance I’d blow a Girl Scout for a sleeve of Thin Mints.”
I’ve noted before that overreaction is a psychological defense mechanism and that the Left’s unhinged, deranged overreaction to President Trump suggests they have something to hide and are afraid of what Trump and his “deplorable” supporters may do to them if their dark deeds are exposed.
Patton Oswalt and Sarah Silverman are among the unhinged Trump-haters. Oswalt urged ISIS terrorists to attack Trump’s real estate properties around the world. For her part, Silverman had called for a military coup to overthrow President Trump.
See also “Jewish LA Times columnist proudly admits Jews run Hollywood“.
~Eowyn
NAMBLA is not a joke. It is criminal. It is something every parent and grandparent should be concerned about.
Steven Silverman calling for a military coup? What has this country become when a Christ hating transvestite publicly calls for the military to rebel against the President in a coup?
What these freaks don’t seem to realize is that the military loves President Trump. After eight years of Obozo’s reign of terror against the military and the citizens, they are thrilled to have President Trump. Why in the world do these people think the military would rebel against him?
They really are that stupid. It is impossible to see their point, logically. That’s because they live in an alternative universe.
Sickos, all of them!
You’ve touched on at least two of the motives. “Normalization” of depravity can only serve to weaken the country in general. Fear of being held accountable for their perverse lifestyles is another.
Using humor to make the most disgusting behavior seem humorous is obviously an attempt at lowering our repulsion to their predatory habits. This objectification of children is bizarre. Her behavior is over the top disgusting and always has been.
She is filled with hate. The more destruction she can be responsible for the better she likes it.
I listened to a popular radio show yesterday that had almost a whole show on this topic. It’s the ol’double reverse head fake, if you call them on it, they say it’s just a joke conspiracy theorist…but they still get their normalization agenda achieved with the bonus of ridiculing their accusers, these are the evil enemies of mankind, all possessed by the devil.
Yes, that is IT in a nutshell. It’s like running a phony “news” story and then “retracting” it on page 26. The more people talk about something the more “normal” it becomes.
I have always been amazed by how easily people come to accept things simply because of exposure. “Well, it seems like everyone’s doing it. What could be the harm in that?”.
Unfortunately, that is most people’s moral standard. It isn’t based on anything more complex than looking left and right and imitating what they see others doing. The worst thing they can imagine is “being different”.
Stovepipe, exactly right! It’s a reenactment of the old “satanic panic” from the 80s and 90s. Make anyone that claims it’s true out to be a lunatic conspiracy theorist. They are then off the hook and continue on unabated with their demonic behavior. Not this time!
People in that part of the business live in a bubble filled with a gas none of us would want to breathe.
Chelsea Handler can always be counted on to speak the truth.
“Let’s help this woman out for speaking up against children. Trump administration is saying 400 + kids aren’t edible for reunification with their parents.”
https://mobile.twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/1021783966498603008
Holy smokes, the dominoes are falling. Actor Isaac Kappy is spilling beans, he has just called out Seth Green for being an illuminati pedophile.
Just think of what sort of “joiner” you would have to be to do the things they do. Is it any surprise that they are picked for their high paying jobs for exactly this purpose.
They are supposed to portray something attractive so that people will want to be just like them. Then they introduce this filth. The idea is always to destroy Western Civilization. That’s what they do.
President Trump has made it clear that he is going after organized pedophilia. I understand he is hamstrung by having almost no one in his Administration who is backing him up.
So the President had better get UN-hamstrung as soon as he possibly can. If the day ever comes when America can actually obtain some convictions on human trafficking, President Trump needs to communicate with the American People.
And President Trump needs to reassure the American Public and address the pedophiles and human traffickers, warning them, in Plain English, that when the legal authorities catch them, that they are going to hang: There comes a point in lawlessness that the posse or the public have EVERY RIGHT to dispense with due process and declare ALL-OUT WAR on the enemy.
Right now, people like FOTM, Sean of SGT Report, Dr. Henry Makow, Alex Jones and many others are taking the first step, that of IDENTIFYING THE ENEMY.
The War is just getting started.
