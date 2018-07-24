Hillary Clinton had dinner with Hollywood mogul-rapist Harvey Weinstein 5 weeks after she lost election

If you need yet more evidence that Hillary Clinton is utterly corrupt, here it is.
On December 13, 2016, five weeks after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, Hillary and her rapist husband, Bill, dined with Harvey Weinstein — the former Hollywood producer who is charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct for cases involving two women. If convicted, he can spend up to 25 years in prison.
More than 75 women have accused Weinstein of wrongdoing around the world. But many of the encounters that allegedly involve criminal sexual acts are too old to be actionable. (The Guardian)
Karen Ruiz reports for the Daily Mail, July 22, 2018, that the Clintons dined with Weinstein, his wife Georgina, and lawyer David Boies at Rao’s, an Italian restaurant in Harlem.
Details of their dinner were revealed in a New York Times last year, two months after Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in a damning exposé.
Hillary and Weinstein were in talks to create a TV documentary about her failed campaign, but the plan scuttled after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Weinstein.
The dinner at Rao’s was not the first time the Clintons had met with Weinstein. Hillary and Bill have had a close friendship with Weinstein for decades. More than friendship, Weinstein is a longtime major donor to the Clintons, having donated $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation and $10,000 to Bill’s legal fund when he faced impeachment during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
After news broke on Weinstein’s sexual abuses, the Clintons denied having any knowledge about his sexual offenses. In a statement posted on Twitter, Hillary the feminist feigned shock at the news:
“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by the women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”
But Hillary had been warned about Weinstein by, among others, actress Lena Dunham, one of Hillary’s biggest celebrity endorsers.
In 2016, Dunham sent this email to the deputy communications director of Hillary’s presidential campaign:
“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point. I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”
~Eowyn
“had dinner with”
Heck Yeah…no-brainer—.she’s representative of the only ilk of woman who is guaranteed FREE of the threat of his lechery. For sure, on 13 December, 2016, he wasn’t dining with a naive starlet in need of a job.
Good grief…when Lena Dunham has more sense than you…
It’s a classic communist tactic to never admit that they are wrong and to hurl accusations or distractions back at those who point out their evils.
Clintons, both of them, have always had the “progressive” media which has rallied around them. I think that all of the money mentioned below were also never fully returned, despite many public calls to do so.
“And then there’s the Clintons themselves. Hillary Clinton has said that she’s “appalled” by the news about Weinstein. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated,” she declared, and pledged to return the mogul’s donations. But during her campaign, her staff plotted to discredit Juanita Broaddrick’s accusations; her spokesman called them “fabrications that are unsubstantiated.” When challenged about her husband’s accusers, Hillary said “everyone should be believed at first until they are disbelieved based on evidence” — despite the fact that for many of the allegations, no evidence has ever surfaced to disprove them, particularly Broaddrick’s. When a protester yelled at Bill that he was a rapist, he shot back: “if you only listen to one television station, and nobody ever tells you the truth, you get like that” — fake news, in other words.”
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2017/10/bill-clinton-harvey-weinstein-sexual-assault
I think there might be a disconnect here. Do we actually think that Hillary Rodham Clinton would go out with a Baptist pastor or a hard working decent woman for spuds and a tube steak? At any time? No! She’s an eel and she swims with and in the slime. Harvey Weinstein is a bottom dweller and he’s found where Hillary feels right at home, ergo the dinner in the darkness in the octopuses garden in the bottom of the sea. Two old far left sexual predators swimming in the goo.
