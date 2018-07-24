Hillary Clinton had dinner with Hollywood mogul-rapist Harvey Weinstein 5 weeks after she lost election

If you need yet more evidence that Hillary Clinton is utterly corrupt, here it is.

On December 13, 2016, five weeks after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, Hillary and her rapist husband, Bill, dined with Harvey Weinstein — the former Hollywood producer who is charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct for cases involving two women. If convicted, he can spend up to 25 years in prison.

More than 75 women have accused Weinstein of wrongdoing around the world. But many of the encounters that allegedly involve criminal sexual acts are too old to be actionable. (The Guardian)

Karen Ruiz reports for the Daily Mail, July 22, 2018, that the Clintons dined with Weinstein, his wife Georgina, and lawyer David Boies at Rao’s, an Italian restaurant in Harlem.

Details of their dinner were revealed in a New York Times last year, two months after Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in a damning exposé.

Hillary and Weinstein were in talks to create a TV documentary about her failed campaign, but the plan scuttled after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Weinstein.

The dinner at Rao’s was not the first time the Clintons had met with Weinstein. Hillary and Bill have had a close friendship with Weinstein for decades. More than friendship, Weinstein is a longtime major donor to the Clintons, having donated $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation and $10,000 to Bill’s legal fund when he faced impeachment during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

After news broke on Weinstein’s sexual abuses, the Clintons denied having any knowledge about his sexual offenses. In a statement posted on Twitter, Hillary the feminist feigned shock at the news:

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by the women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

But Hillary had been warned about Weinstein by, among others, actress Lena Dunham, one of Hillary’s biggest celebrity endorsers.

In 2016, Dunham sent this email to the deputy communications director of Hillary’s presidential campaign:

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point. I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

~Eowyn