Bullies: Portland food cart closes due to threats from Occupy ICE

The food cart owners used profits to help the homeless. The KGW8 article states that the cart is owned by the nonprofit homeless outreach organization, Operation Off The Grid, and helps pay for food, clothing and hygiene products for the homeless.
And the demorat Portland mayor Ted Wheeler, well, take a wild guess as to which side he supports.
Hope you progressive thugs are proud of yourselves!
Only in Portland! We have a Commie mayor. I have little doubt but that he is not allowing Portland Police Officers to “do their job” when it comes to unruly mobs such as this.
DCG . . . . Great article!
Very sad the “Intolerance” of those professing to care for humanity…includes the Marxist Mayor of Portland…
I’m a retired LA cop and I’m so glad that I worked when you could actually be a police officer. You know, protect everybody and serve with out any folderol. I cannot believe that Antifa runs rampant, trouncing people, threatening honest folk, disturbing the peace. The entire group should be indicted under RICO and imprisoned! Those left should be taken down every time they make a threat or harm someone. I cannot understand why the citizens put up with this lack of protection from these fascist criminals.
I would just exercise my second amendment right, and tend to my business.
