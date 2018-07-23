Will he face consequences? Seattle man – known for voyeurism & suing the city – pepper sprays father & 2-year-old daughter

Remember, the city of Seattle cares very much about the safety of children (so much so that police took 20-30 minutes to respond last week to the call of a four-year-old assaulted at a community center).
MyNorthwest.com reports that David Zaitzeff was arrested last Wednesday and released two days later for assaulting a father and his two-year old daughter at Green Lake, a popular area for Seattle residents to hangout, bike, skate, etc.
Apparently David Zaitzeff is known around Green Lake. He is an exhibitionist who hangs around the area with a “free hugs” sign next to him.
More from the MyNorthwest.com story:
It’s a homemade sign that may seem harmless enough to the average passer-by, but it masks a darker truth; Zaitzeff was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pepper-spraying a firefighter and his 2-year-old daughter when the dad tried to stop Zaitzeff from taking photos of young women in bikinis.
As he customarily does on warm summer evenings, Seattle Fire firefighter Brett Cameron took his daughter to Green Lake on Wednesday to play in the swimming pool and go on a walk around the lake.
Cameron said he noticed Zaitzeff with a long-lensed camera taking photos of some of the young women sunbathing in bikinis around the lake. Cameron, who has witnessed Zaitzeff taking such pictures at the lake before, said he immediately knew that the photos Zaitzeff was taking were neither innocent nor random.
“It’s not like a little cell phone camera shot — he was focusing in on this young girl,” Cameron described to KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson.
The firefighter went up to the women who had been photographed and asked if they had given Zaitzeff permission to take their pictures. They responded that they had not.
“What is he using these pictures for?” Cameron said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out [why] he’s taking pictures of girls in bathing suits.”
Cameron said he confronted Zaitzeff, promising to call the police unless Zaitzeff stopped taking photos of people without their permission. Zaitzeff’s then began photographing Cameron and his daughter.
At this point, Cameron said he threatened to take Zaitzeff’s camera. Zaitzeff reached for something at his wrist that looked to Cameron like a USB stick but was actually a container of pepper spray.
“He sprayed her right in the face and continued to spray me,” Cameron described.
Cameron immediately tended to his daughter, who he said was “inconsolable” with pain.
“The burn started setting in about five seconds afterward,” Cameron said. “It was all over my daughter’s forehead and she was wiping it off but she was getting it in her eyes.”
Passing pedestrians stopped to call 911 and to help clean off the pepper spray. Unfortunately, Cameron said his daughter “started screaming and running and [ran] right into a tree,” receiving cuts and a large bruise on her face.
“As a dad with a little 2-year-old, innocent girl, it’s really hard to see someone hurt your daughter,” Cameron said.
Thankfully, firefighters with whom Cameron has worked came to the scene and helped him and his daughter to clean off the pepper spray. These particular firefighters, Cameron said, think of his daughter as a niece, and helped to set the frightened girl at ease.
In the time that Cameron was attending to his daughter, he said Zaitzeff fled the scene. However, Seattle police later located and arrested him.
Zaitzeff has not been shy about his notorious obsession with Green Lake women. According to a 2015 story by the Seattle PI, Zaitzeff sued the City of Seattle over a voyeurism law that kept him from taking photos of women in short skirts at Green Lake. He even runs a website sharing the photos he takes (DuckDuckGo search it; I will not post a link here).
Cameron knows that Zaitzeff won’t be in jail forever, and he wants to see the City of Seattle take action to prevent Zaitzeff — and others like him — from harming residents in public spaces that should be enjoyable places to visit.
“Something needs to happen — the city needs to protect my daughter,” Cameron said. “I live in the city, I pay my taxes, I give back to the community, I volunteer, I do as much as I can do be a good citizen … I don’t want him coming back to Green Lake.”
Zaitzeff has sued the City of Seattle in the past. You can see here that filings associated with these cases have taken up a lot of the court’s time since February 2016 (and beyond).
In September 2015 Zaitzeff sued the city asking that their voyeurism laws be thrown out as unconstitutional. More details are available about that suit here.
Zaitzeff later dismissed that suit three months later.
In 2016 Zaitzeff sued the city pertaining to City of Seattle vs. Evans and the Second Amendment. Details about that case: “Plaintiff David Zaitzeff challenges the constitutionally of Section 9.41.250 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) and 12A.14.080 and .083 of the Seattle Municipal Code (SMC). Plaintiff contends the laws are overbroad and infringe on his Constitutionally-protected right to keep and bear arms. He asks that the Court “strike down” these provisions and overturn City of Seattle v. Evans.”
This case was dismissed without prejudice.
In 2003 Zaitzeff sued the Seattle Police Department for “the right to let it all hang out.” From CBS News: “The suit seeks a court order barring police from busting naked people at the Solstice parade in June. He argues nudity is part of the festivities and people watching the parade expect it. Zaitzeff contends that because people wouldn’t be shocked by the sight of all those bare bodies, the indecent exposure law doesn’t apply. No comment yet from the Seattle Police Department.”
I could not find the results of the lawsuit against the Seattle Police Department.
According to King County Jail inmate locator, Zaitzeff was originally booked with two counts: Assault Child INV (RCW/ORD 1397) and Assault INV (RCW/ORD 1399). It was noted that bail was denied.
He was later released on $2,000 bail for Assault X2 per Ordinance 12A.06. It was noted on the two above charges that Release Reason was “RC Charge Reduced.”
I couldn’t find a Seattle Ordinance by the numbers of 1397 nor 1399. I also couldn’t find those numbers in the Revised Code of Washington (RCW).
What I did find in the RCW was several definitions that would apply to the act Zaitzeff committed against this child: Assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, which is a felony.
I’m curious as to whether or not Zaitzeff will face any serious consequences for causing injury to this child. And if he will attempt to sue the City of Seattle again.
DCG
Should be on Gilbert & Sullivan’s “little list…he would never be missed.”
LikeLike
Gawd! Overrun by weirdos. Why would he sue the police department over laws he doesn’t like? They don’t “make laws”. They are just supposed to enforce them (cough!).
His first mistake was trying to resolve this himself. He should have called some of Seattle’s finest about him. Of course they wouldn’t have come, being busy writing tickets and all.
I do know that they know how to chase naked crazy people through restaurants, blasting away, at lunch hour. Seattle is starting to look like Tacoma.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You should read his postings on his web site…the guy is a real whacko. Since getting out of jail on Friday he’s deleted a lot of photos yet some remain. He’s got postings on “sexy walking” and “sexual assault discussion.”
Just yesterday he posted photos from the day he was arrested, including young women in bikinis.
I guess this is all legal – to take photos in public. But the guy has serious issues with public nudity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get it. I’m afraid I think its “legal”. It isn’t acceptable. He’s a pervert. The city’s full of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt downtown Tacoma has their crazies. Fortunately, Pierce County is turning red: “Is Pierce County becoming Republican territory? Election results show area not as liberal as it once was”
Read more here: https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/politics-government/election/article114408423.html#storylink=cpy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Variations of the name Zait, Zaitzev, Zaitzeff — Jewish.
David Lawrence Zaitzeff, 58
2811 75th Pl 406, Mercer Island, WA
Filed for bankruptcy in 2000
Works as an “independent financial services professional”
Criminal record: Indecent exposure in 2003
Federal (small business) tax lien for $8,669 in 2010
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/david.zaitzeff
Comment on Zaitzeff’s Facebook page by Mark Cheledinas: “I’ve seen this Freak for years walking around Green lake wearing only a Thong….with Little children all around with him wear a shit eating Grin.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
But of course. He is bringing “diversity” to the goyim:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:
Another one of Seattle’s nifty citizens. And another reason Seattle is becoming a just another pile of smoking dodo. Seattle needs to get their stuff together as their city decays.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is this guy still alive?
If it had been my daughter he would have been at room temperature in a hurry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, everybody should get together, not once but many times and when this parasite is caught hanging around, gang up on him and give him an assbeat he will not forget, he’ll leave town as fast as a bullet travels.
LikeLiked by 1 person