SEIU-approved: Seattle council to vote on new rights for nannies, house cleaners & gardeners

This sounds like a way to give illegal aliens more rights in the sanctuary city of Seattle. As a house cleaner notes in the article, she’s looking for support to “come out of the shadows.”
Also, how in the world is a nanny going to take a 30 minute break after five hours? Does one of the parents have to leave work and go home so the nanny gets 30 minutes off? What if the parents are unable to leave work to provide the nanny that break? What if the parents are out of town on business? Do they need to hire another nanny for that 30 minute break? What person is going to want to come into a job to work for just 30 minutes?
Another liberal policy that wasn’t completely thought out.
From Seattle Times: The Seattle City Council plans to vote Monday to guarantee minimum wages, rest breaks and other rights for domestic workers, including nannies and house cleaners.
Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s legislation, which also would create an appointed board to oversee the industry, cleared her labor-rights committee last week. “All work has dignity, and all workers deserve respect,” the council member said.
Eight states have enacted legislation aimed at protecting domestic workers, but Seattle would be the first city in the country to do the same, according to the council.
The new regulations would apply to anyone working in a private home as a nanny, house cleaner, home-care worker, gardener, cook or household manager — except casual workers, those working for family or paid with public money.
The Office of Labor Standards would oversee and enforce the regulations.
The legislation grew from a campaign by a group of domestic workers for better pay, conditions and benefits. Casa Latina, an immigrant-worker-rights organization, and Working Washington, a union-backed advocacy organization, supported the effort.
Many domestic workers are women, immigrants and people of color, and some are underpaid and mistreated. Decades ago, they were excluded from national labor laws that protected other workers and gave them the right to unionize.
Proponents say the regulations would improve the lives of domestic workers. They say the board would educate workers and bosses, allow them to solve problems together and give workers a collective voice. Because many domestic workers work alone in private homes and are barred from unionizing, they can struggle to advocate for their interests.
“We’re here looking for support to come out of the shadows,” house cleaner Dolores Mendez said before the committee vote, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter.
Labor groups could represent workers on the board, giving them new clout in an industry from which unions have been shut out. Home-health and nursing-home workers union SEIU 775 is a backer of the legislation and estimates there are 33,000 domestic workers in Seattle, including 8,000 nannies and 7,000 house cleaners.
Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a news release last week pledging to help complete the legislation.
“I have met with domestic workers and heard how important these protections are for them and their families,” she said in the release. “They work tirelessly in jobs that can be very tough. They deserve these rights and protections.”
First, the legislation would extend minimum-wage requirements to domestic workers who are independent contractors and to those who live in the homes where they work. Domestic workers classified as employees already are supposed to be covered by minimum-wage requirements, and the legislation would reinforce that.
The legislation also would bar domestic workers from being made to work more than five consecutive hours for the same boss without a 30-minute break and would prohibit bosses from taking away personal documents such as passports and immigration visas, a practice that can be used to inappropriately control domestic workers.
It has up until this time been the conventional thinking that these “illegal immigrants” are a source of cheap labor . . . if a person is going to have to pay $15.00 an hour–why not just hire an American to do the work. What would be the incentive to hire these people if the incentive of “cheap labor” is taken away? If this is what the City of Seattle wishes to put in place, I see little benefit, except to the illegal, of hiring them.
I should imagine that in addition to having to pay the minimum wage of $15.00 per hour–the prospective employers would also have to pay into the Social Security fund. I should imagine that under these onerous rules, that people who need domestic help will try to utilize family members when needing care for their children.
How many mothers or fathers for that matter get to take a 30 minute break after caring for their children for a five hour stretch? These domestic workers are being hired to take the place of the work that a parent would normally do.
Only in Seattle would we find such ill advised laws being instituted. Good luck with this plan!
Auntie Lulu, I’m in total agreement with You. Immigrants, Thats a heavy weight for a word, they don’t belong here, there’s no room for them, THEY DONT SPEAK ENGLISH, they are not refugees seeking political asylum, they are illegals that want a free ride on US!
We would not be putting up with this nonsense if AG Sessions would do his job and follow the Constitution. The officials in Seattle are breaking the law by harboring and abetting these illegals. It is time for someone to start arresting the officials through out the U.S. who are committing these crimes – today – not next week.
I fear that in the future, people in many poisons at all levels will have uniforms, badges, papers, whatever, with which they follow work rules or orders and provide detailed reports back to the State on whatever is said or done (someday, even thought) by parents/taxpayers. Of course, their is technological equipment for that today, but controlled abuse of powers by human playthings will delight those with uncontrolled power as the look at their various human ant colonies.
Purple People Beaters were one of Obama’s biggest supporters.
I’ve never heard the phrase “Purple People Beaters.”
Did you mean “One-Eyed One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater”? (j/k! That was actually a stupid song in the 1950s!)
After reading the official ridiculous lyrics, what in the world were they thinking? Hidden meanings?
=====
Re the new Seattle law, good points re the 30-min. breaks… Will nannies lock the kids in a closet or the bathroom so they can take off for 30-mins.? Would they leave the premises?
Hopefully, nobody with good sense would let toddlers out of their sight for even a minute… especially if there is a swimming pool in the backyard! That often does not work out well for the little ones who go wandering.
Purple People Beaters = SEIU
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2010/05/06/obama-uses-proxies-to-foment-radical-protests/
Recent court decisions have resulted in the SEIU losing forced dues from many of their members. This is an attempt by the SEIU bosses to replace some of the lost dues with dues from domestic household workers.
