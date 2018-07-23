Hillary Clinton is back to looking like sh*t, wearing a tent

During the 2016 presidential campaign, I had noted how Hillary Clinton’s face would drastically change from one public appearance to another.
- Hillary Clinton’s changing appearance: Special lighting and body double
- Hillary Clinton’s teeth, tongue-hole & now-you-see-it-now-you-don’t wrinkles
- Chameleon Hillary Clinton is back to looking like sh*t — and the return of her medical handler
- Hillary before her next Botox/facelift
- What’s that strange lump embedded in Hillary Clinton’s face?
Last Saturday, July 21, Hillary was an invited speaker at OZY Fest 2018, a two-day music and culture event in New York’s Central Park, sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.
Hillary is back to looking like sh*t, with disheveled hair and big bags under her eyes.
She was wearing a big muumuu. What next? A burqa?
Cheered by an adoring crowd and fawned over by Laurene Powell Jobs, 54, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Hillary trashed President Trump’s Helsinki summit with Putin last Monday.
Neither Jobs or any one in the audience asked Hillary about Uranium One — the $multi-million bribe the Russian government routed to the Clinton Foundation in 2010 while Hillary was Obama’s secretary of state, which “facilitated” the State Department’s approval of a controversial deal giving Moscow control of more than 20% of America’s uranium supply.
See “The real U.S.-Russian conspiracy: Russia gave multi-million $ bribe to Clinton Foundation for 2010 uranium deal“
Hillary also accused President Trump and his supporters of wanting “to turn the clock back” to a time of slavery, xenophobia and oppression of women. Asked by the multi-billionaire Laurene Jobs ($19 billion net worth) what the role of the United States in the 21st century should be, Hillary said (27:50 mark):
“We should be a model for how a big, diverse, pluralistic society thrives together. I mean our diversity is one of our strongest assets in the 21st century. Change is always hard…. We have decades and decades and decades of proof that absorbing immigrants, creating opportunities that take advantage of our diversity. Opening the doors, changing the Constitution, fighting a civil war, fighting the civil rights movement, having the women’s movement, the gay rights movement — all of that has been to our advantage. And for those who want to turn the clock back on that and say somehow that has hurt America, they are just not walking around with their eyes open, they are living in a very narrow understanding of what has already made us great.”
H/t maziel
~Eowyn
At her age she should have by now learned how to manage her own hair in a manner that is at least presentable. With the amount of monies she and Slick Willie have stolen from the world, she should be able to afford someone to style her hair for speaking engagements. I cannot even imagine where she purchased that particular dress. It is unimaginable that she would appear in public looking this disheveled.
Don’t you just love it when they sneak in ‘change the constitution’? Oh my word-who does she think she is? Above the law.
Execute Hillary
Eeek! I had not heard HRC’s latest round of pathetic reasoning on the “benefits” of Libtard governance, but I did see a funny tweet/photo re her attire. The tweet simply asked:
“WHO WORE IT BETTER?” (lol!):
Ok, so let’s study these photos:
__Very clever to add the IV-Drip & big black wheelchair wheels on each side of HRC’s white chair! 🙂
__But in the other untouched versions of the same photo, look at HRC’s one (left) foot that is visible. To the left of her foot looks like part of a white curved something. A white wheel? What is she hiding under her muumuu?
__And where is her right foot? I can’t spot it. Is she still wearing (hiding) the large (home monitoring) boot?
__As an aside, those are some cheap-looking white chairs, check out the legs on them. Not even wood but chintzy metal. Hardly fit for the “Queen of the Dem[on]s.”
Homer!!!
Haha, definitely Homer won the “Midnight Modeling Contest.” He has matching-colored shoes! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just honestly hope HELLary is soon put out of her misery, and dies, and with her, many other libtards, the likes of the O’bummers, McCain, her hubby, Slick Willy, etc., ya know, the whole A(ssholes) Team. She needs rest, our ears and eyes need rest, America needs rest from the likes of her. Oh, Lord, please call the woman Home, she needs a pep talk from her Father, and if she continues to be a brat and to misbehave, and turn her back on Your Commandments, there’s always Eternal time out for her to think things over and repent… in Hell…
The Constitution took us out of what was universal and historic feudal, barbaric tyranny. Take it away, and we will be returned to that. The indulgences given today will be removed in an instant whenever the very few in power want to put their boot on your neck.
“Hillary Clinton is back to looking like sh*t” – lol, love the frankness.
Honestly, who the heck dresses this woman? You know in h.s. she was a nice looking girl, but years of evil have destroyed her…reminds me of the picture of Dorian Gray
Get a clue, Mrs. Muumuu: There’s a big difference between the (Christian EU-UK) “diversity” from the days of the Founders through 1965, & the forced (pagan 3rd World) “diversity” that came thereafter.
I would have no problem with the “clock being turned back” to when men opened doors for women, or tipped their hats, when kids were not bratty & sassy, when we slept with windows open & doors unlocked with no fear, when products were of good quality & lasted years/decades, when postage stamps were 4-cents, & gas was 25-cents/gal., when neighborhoods stayed neat, clean, & tidy, when neighbors were your friends, when school actually taught people how to read & write, when crime was very very rare, when police were not militarized, when courtship & marriage came before sex, when abortion was unheard of, when homos stayed in the closet, etc.
How horrible a time it was! NOT!
What a shame we have to share the planet with people who buy into HRC’s lies.
Chauffeur! Please drive Mrs. Muumuu to Gitmuu:
Shower curtains
From a motel 6.
Americas most beloved grandmaul
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
What style – a tent and tennis shoes. That is called Sinatra’s New York, New York fashion style.
These are vagabond shoes and I wanta be the king of the hill and instead I’m on the bottom of the heap New York, New York.
Show me an elitist, and I’ll show you a loser.
Sure enough – I am showing you one on the photo above.
kommonsentsjane
Anybody willing to follow the lead of such a one as this person, need not think they will ever see heaven. For the lot of this wickedness
Obtains themselves for hell none the less.
Compare the excerpted HRC paragraph in the post above with this plea from James Comey to his fellow Dems:
TOO LATE, bubba!
And who is HE to talk about “ethical leadership”?! What a joke.
Diversity isn’t a strength it’s a curse. Sweden was one of the most undiverse places in the world & recently allowed waves of “diversity” to enter the country now it is the rape capital of the world some “diverse” communities are so violent that mail delivery is no longer possible. America handles diversity better than most but it is a big problem even here almost all the murders in America are traceable to the 7 % of the counties that are most diverse. Take note of the communities that wealthy leftists hang out in chappaqua, Martha’s Vineyard, Aspen ect they are all filthy rich & Lilly White they don’t want diversity for themselves.
She needs a full covering to hide her entire body and head. That woman is a disgrace to America. If she is the best they can offer to run for President we are in a sad state of affairs.
Horrendous!
She’s still running the show. Trump her mouthpiece whether you believe it or not.
And how do you know that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
First, her appearance? She’s a pig. She always has been, she worsened with age. She is so personally ravenous that her appearance or other people mean nothing to her.
As to her talk, “diversity” to them means, utter conformity to their ideology. There is no “diversity” among them. Running on a platform of “everybody else is stupid and crazy” isn’t very wise when you’re in a minority.
To show up looking like that at an event is contemptuous. She has tons of money and she goes with a dress designed by Omar the Tent Maker.
She has never cared much about her physical appearence which I’d argue is not an indication of genius but rather a deepset mental/emotional problem. There’s been very little in her past behavior, since she enetered the public arena, that has been relatively normal. Most has shown she is out of touch, not only with people, but I’d go as far as to say reality.
What the heck is going on with her?!!! She’s like a chameleon, changing appearances to suit the needs of the moment, like faking the submissive southern wife, or the fake black accent. Is this the “too frumpy and elderly to prosecute” disguise?
Just like Ted Bundy. She lies so much and will say ANYTHING to anybody if she thinks it will get her what she’s after that she’s virtually in her own world. She hates the people who ask her to speak to them. She holds them in utter contempt. Even those “close” to her are simply a means to her ends.
“Is this the ‘too frumpy and elderly to prosecute’ disguise?”
Interesting point, TD. Like John McCain’s alleged terminal brain cancer?
Can’t you see why Sick Willy went after so many women? Madeleine Albright and Killary Rotten Clinton are cold, calculating, hypocrite, and not feminine, they are both manly in their mannerisms, rough, dry and despise men. I would love to see a stroke strike her dead, out of site out of interfering in matters where she has no business to be in. GO KILLARY GO!
