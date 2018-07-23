Google Tanslate Apocalyptic Message

Drudge linked article in The Sun

Here’s a screen capture of the result when I tried it.

The trigger is to type “dog” 22 times with the starting language of Yoruba and the result in English.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/6842131/google-translate-doomsday-clock-end-times-antichrist-apocalypse-dog/

Personal conclusion: it’s a Google Publicity stunt

To be clear, I believe this thing is a publicity stunt on the part of Google to make people aware of their translation app. I think it entirely cynical, and even possibly malicious on Google’s part.

Here is a countering statement about end times by Jesus Himself:

“Watch out that you are not deceived. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am he,’ and, ‘The time is near.’ Do not follow them.” When you hear of wars and uprisings, do not be frightened. These things must happen first, but the end will not come right away.” – Luke 21:8-9

My point is that Google is playing a game (or a psychological operation) aimed at Christians. If more Christians use their app to translate international messages, then Google can keep a record of Christian communications with greater accuracy.

Make no mistake, the powerful and friendly Google is NOT your friend. Let’s hope Google is merely neutral, and simply looking for more market share. But if Google’s intent is sinister, we must keep in mind the fact that our God is greater.

If the Lord wants to send us a message about apocalyptic events, do you really think He would stoop to using Google?

♞