Drudge linked article in The Sun
Here’s a screen capture of the result when I tried it.
The trigger is to type “dog” 22 times with the starting language of Yoruba and the result in English.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/6842131/google-translate-doomsday-clock-end-times-antichrist-apocalypse-dog/
Personal conclusion: it’s a Google Publicity stunt
To be clear, I believe this thing is a publicity stunt on the part of Google to make people aware of their translation app. I think it entirely cynical, and even possibly malicious on Google’s part.
Here is a countering statement about end times by Jesus Himself:
“Watch out that you are not deceived. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am he,’ and, ‘The time is near.’ Do not follow them.” When you hear of wars and uprisings, do not be frightened. These things must happen first, but the end will not come right away.” – Luke 21:8-9
My point is that Google is playing a game (or a psychological operation) aimed at Christians. If more Christians use their app to translate international messages, then Google can keep a record of Christian communications with greater accuracy.
Make no mistake, the powerful and friendly Google is NOT your friend. Let’s hope Google is merely neutral, and simply looking for more market share. But if Google’s intent is sinister, we must keep in mind the fact that our God is greater.
If the Lord wants to send us a message about apocalyptic events, do you really think He would stoop to using Google?
@TrailDust:
Didn’t you tell us numerous times before to ignore unscrupulous televangelists’ apocalyptic doomsday predictions?
Matthew 24:36: “But of that day and hour knoweth no [man], no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.”
Great point Dr. Eowyn. I hadn’t explained my position very well. So now, at the end of the article you will see my more detailed thoughts. I don’t think for one second that this card trick is some way for the real God to communicate with His people about anything.
Easter egg from bored programmers.
Cleansing, It’ll come to be and it’ll come to pass, so help us God.
Undoubtedly, God Whispered this astounding “trigger” into one of Google’s ears, so they would be recognized as the “know it all” of the Universe.
Hmmm…. I just tried it and all I got were 22 dogs. Maybe they’ve changed it to cats… or Demorats.
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
