Then the angel lit up in Trump White House…

On July 17, 2018, after being browbeaten by the demonrat MSM for saying in a press conference a day before that he didn’t see any reason why “it would be” Russia meddling with the elections, President Trump emended his remarks.

In a meeting at the White House, Trump said that after reading through the transcript of his remarks, he realized he misspoke during the press conference. What he meant to say was that he did not see any reason to doubt that Russia tried to meddle in the election. He then professed his “full faith” in the deep state’s intelligence agencies:

“I have full faith and support for America’s greatest intelligence agencies. I always have.”

At that point, the White House lights went out.

With the room enveloped in darkness, Trump quipped that it might be the intelligence agencies messing with the power: “Whoops, they just turned off the lights. That must be the intelligence agencies.”

Then something breathtaking happened.

The angel lit up above Trump’s head . . . .

Here’s the video:

It was later revealed that White House chief of staff John Kelly accidentally had tripped the switch for the lights in the White House during the meeting. (Breitbart)

Yeah, right.

Please pray for President Trump.

~Eowyn

12 responses to “Then the angel lit up in Trump White House…

  1. MyBrainHurts | July 22, 2018 at 6:08 am | Reply

    That would be great if it was an angel but it’s not. It’s a figure of our American Bald Eagle placed between the flags. Its wings spread out make it look like an angel though.

  2. stevenbroiles | July 22, 2018 at 6:20 am | Reply

    One thing I do know: We are NOT in this game alone.
    May God Almighty preserve Donald Trump—and May the Holy Ghost lead him to the Roman Catholic Faith.

  3. Christian Zionist | July 22, 2018 at 6:34 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on Exposing Modern Mugwumps and commented:

    And the Lord is watching over him. Please keep praying for our President, his family, and our country.

  4. Anita Sweater | July 22, 2018 at 6:54 am | Reply

    Hokey. Two eagles with globes and squares of intense light around them. Omen? Nah!

  5. traildustfotm | July 22, 2018 at 8:08 am | Reply

    I saw that and realized there is an active battle being fought. And for that moment when the “angel” lit up, let the enemy’s forces beware, there are powerful forces fighting for this president and for the American people.

  6. True George | July 22, 2018 at 8:22 am | Reply

    America need to get over this; America has interfered with many other countries elections and toppled legitimate elected gov’ts that they don’t like. There won’t be a redo and Trump isn’t going to be removed from office….

  7. kommonsentsjane | July 22, 2018 at 9:24 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information. We pray every day that our country will be saved from our enemies – the Democrats.

    kommonsentsjane

    kommonsentsjane

  9. Dennis Godaire | July 22, 2018 at 9:51 am | Reply

    Yes, Maryaha ,,, Dark to Light !

