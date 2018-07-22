Then the angel lit up in Trump White House…

On July 17, 2018, after being browbeaten by the demonrat MSM for saying in a press conference a day before that he didn’t see any reason why “it would be” Russia meddling with the elections, President Trump emended his remarks.

In a meeting at the White House, Trump said that after reading through the transcript of his remarks, he realized he misspoke during the press conference. What he meant to say was that he did not see any reason to doubt that Russia tried to meddle in the election. He then professed his “full faith” in the deep state’s intelligence agencies:

“I have full faith and support for America’s greatest intelligence agencies. I always have.”

At that point, the White House lights went out.

With the room enveloped in darkness, Trump quipped that it might be the intelligence agencies messing with the power: “Whoops, they just turned off the lights. That must be the intelligence agencies.”

Then something breathtaking happened.

The angel lit up above Trump’s head . . . .

Here’s the video:

It was later revealed that White House chief of staff John Kelly accidentally had tripped the switch for the lights in the White House during the meeting. (Breitbart)

Yeah, right.

Please pray for President Trump.

~Eowyn