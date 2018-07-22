Sunday Devotional: Woe to the shepherds who mislead

Jeremiah 23:1-2
Woe to the shepherds
who mislead and scatter the flock of my pasture,
says the LORD.
Therefore, thus says the LORD . . .
against the shepherds who shepherd my people:
You have scattered my sheep and driven them away.
You have not cared for them,
but I will take care to punish your evil deeds.
Mark 6:32-34
So they went off in the boat by themselves to a deserted place.
People saw them leaving and many came to know about it.
They hastened there on foot from all the towns
and arrived at the place before them.
When he disembarked and saw the vast crowd,
his heart was moved with pity for them,
for they were like sheep without a shepherd;
and he began to teach them many things.
For all of us who have been hurt, betrayed, and misled by false shepherds, turn to our Lord, Jesus.
He is our refuge.
He will never betray our trust.
He never misleads us with false teachings.
And He will never, ever hurt us.
Jeremiah 23:3
I myself will gather the remnant of my flock
from all the lands to which I have driven them
and bring them back to their meadow;
there they shall increase and multiply.
May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,
~Eowyn
Amen. I often think of the verses that tells “the shepherd” not to mislead the flock when I hear about all the so-called pastors in various denominations proclaiming their support for sodomy. Jesus, please have mercy on them.
Thank you, Dr. Eowyn. This is a timely reminder that our Lord Jesus is our one true refuge and savior.
Fr. Theodore Hesburgh did tremendous damage to the Church in America with his Land O’Lakes statement and in de-catholicizing Notre Dame University.
Cardinal Bernardine of Chicago also did tremendous harm and damage to the Church as an Institution in America.
These are but two of the villains we have had to endure, and this is in America alone. Their names are LEGION. So we have to read the New Testament daily and do our best to apply its lessons to our lives. Even on the parish level, the sermons are absolutely LAME—I’ve only heard about five good ones in the past 50 years.
Amen! Thank you Eowyn.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
Dr. E. Your devotionals drive the message through in these convulsive times. So comforting, thanks a lot.
We are smothered in the words of false prophets while those who protect us are belittled and killed. Thank-you for you Sunday words.
