Sunday Devotional: Woe to the shepherds who mislead

Jeremiah 23:1-2

Woe to the shepherds

who mislead and scatter the flock of my pasture,

says the LORD.

Therefore, thus says the LORD . . .

against the shepherds who shepherd my people:

You have scattered my sheep and driven them away.

You have not cared for them,

but I will take care to punish your evil deeds.

Mark 6:32-34

So they went off in the boat by themselves to a deserted place.

People saw them leaving and many came to know about it.

They hastened there on foot from all the towns

and arrived at the place before them.

When he disembarked and saw the vast crowd,

his heart was moved with pity for them,

for they were like sheep without a shepherd;

and he began to teach them many things.

For all of us who have been hurt, betrayed, and misled by false shepherds, turn to our Lord, Jesus.

He is our refuge.

He will never betray our trust.

He never misleads us with false teachings.

And He will never, ever hurt us.

Jeremiah 23:3

I myself will gather the remnant of my flock

from all the lands to which I have driven them

and bring them back to their meadow;

there they shall increase and multiply.

May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn