Gov. Cuomo plans to have your face scanned at NYC toll plazas

Bet the good mayor won’t use this “phenomenal security device” against illegal aliens.
From NY Post: Big Governor is watching you.
Facial-recognition cameras at bridge and tunnel toll plazas across the city are already scanning drivers’ visages and feeding them into databases to catch suspected criminals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Friday.
“When it reads that license plate, it reads it for scofflaws . . . [but] the toll is almost the least significant contribution that this electronic equipment can actually perform,” Cuomo said at a press conference outside the Queens Midtown Tunnel.
“We are now moving to facial-recognition technology, which takes it to a whole new level, where it can see the face of the person in the car and run that technology against databases.
“Because many times a person will turn their head when they see a security camera, so they are now experimenting with technology that just identifies a person by their ear, believe it or not,” he continued.
The tech is being tested at the RFK/Triborough Bridge and was switched on at Queens Midtown Tunnel and Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel Friday, according to the Governor’s Office.
It will also eventually come to at least two of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s six other spans — the Throgs Neck and Whitestone bridges — and down the road will be added at all area airports, Cuomo’s office confirmed.
A request for proposals from contractors previously published by the online news outlet Vocativ says the tech is slated for all seven of the city’s toll bridges in addition to the two tunnels.
Citing security-related issues, the Governor’s Office refused to say when the forthcoming cameras will be activated, what databases they are comparing the photos against and who will have access to the data.
But Cuomo said on Friday that license plates scanned at the toll plazas, at least, are already being checked “for warrants, suspected felons, parole violators, terrorist suspects” — and that the intel is passed within five seconds on to cop cars stationed at the crossings.
“It’s a phenomenal security device,” he said.
Not everyone agrees.
The New York Civil Liberties Union slammed the surveillance operation after the governor’s press conference, saying the tech is unreliable and could wind up targeting innocent people.
“Facial-recognition software is notoriously inaccurate when it comes to identifying people of color, women and children, leading to the possibility of people being mistakenly arrested or erroneously monitored,” NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman said in a statement.
“Government should not be casting a dragnet to track everyone going about their day through the state’s bridges and tunnels, especially not when that data could be shared with other law-enforcement agencies, including immigration authorities.”
The state Department of Motor Vehicles already uses facial-recognition software to catch people committing identity theft and fraud and has some 16 million photos in its databases, according to an August 2017 release from the Governor’s Office.
DCG
great now the general public is under surveillance the former USSR wouldn’t think that America will become a Big Brother state much doing hings worse then the Eastern bloc countries used to do…
I do not like this idea at all. My family all live around the NY area and frequent many of these bridges. I truly feel like their privacy is being invaded by technology such as this. It’s not like they are illegal or felons or breaking any rules, but knowing mistakes are constantly made is scary, especially when it happens to you or your loved ones! Also, these scanners must be emitting some kind of waves of some sort right? How exactly do they work? Are we being exposed to more damaging frequencies with this tech? There are so many unanswered questions still and it seems they are jumping right into this head first, as usual.
It takes a left wing a@@hole to come up with such a troubling idea. Cuomo should be concerned with what is right for New Yorkers and the welfare of their state instead of engaging such ideas as “spying” on its citizens. Looks like he doesn’t have more important things on the agenda and more interested in “controlling citizens”
I highly suspect this is going on all over the country; they just don’t tell us about it. And since the intelligence community at the federal level is so corrupt that it stinks, I would imagine it is corrupt at all other levels too. They lie more than they tell the truth, and don’t mind fabricating evidence.
He’s such a greaseball.
