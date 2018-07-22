Breitbart Takes Down Yet Another Hollywood Pedophile

Another one bites the dust…
BREITBART: Actor Michael Ian Black’s Tweets About Child Molestation
by Joshua Caplan – 21 Jul 2018
A series of old tweets by actor-comedian Michael Ian Black about child molestation are raising eyebrows after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was fired Friday from Disney for similar jokes making light of pedophilia.
Black’s controversial tweets are filled with sexual innuendos about children, including so-called jokes about having sleepovers with young girls and having “quick” intercourse with a baby…
read article at https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/07/21/actor-michael-ian-blacks-tweets-about-child-molestation-resurface/
Please note, this actor-comedian is also an author…
of children’s books.
Children’s books:
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Ian_Black
- Chicken Cheeks (2009)
- The Purple Kangaroo (2009)
- A Pig Parade Is a Terrible Idea (2011)
- I’m Bored (2012)
- Naked! (2014)
- Cock-a-Doodle-Doo-Bop! (2015)
- A Child’s First Book of Trump (2016) ISBN 978-1481488006
- I’m Sad (2018)
So now we have this actor-comedian-author putting his written influence into your children’s bedrooms.
See also…
Some jokes are just not jokes at all.
Alec Baldwin and Adam Sandler did a skit on Saturday Night Live about a scout leader (Baldwin) raping a boy scout (Sandler). PBS Sprout fired a woman named Melanie because she had a skit about virginity but kept shows with Baldwin as the narrator (like Thomas the train I believe)
Sarah Silverman in 2009 made a disgusting pedo joke as well asking if it’s still considered rape if the baby comes onto you first and well, who’s really to say it’s a joke?
All these guys need to go to jail. And, not a Libtard, country club jail, either.
Put them in a place that houses the absolute worst of humanity … where there are predators around every corner, every day and at every moment for the rest of their lives.
A place where they will quickly realize that there will never, again, be one single moment of peace and quiet. A place where fear is a ‘constant’ with no time to rest.
Dennis Godaire . . . . You are absolutely correct.
Let those who are the Devil’s Spawns be preyed on by Bubba and his crew 24/7, until the instant they leave this Earth.
I am left with one question on my mind . . . how “safe” are this man’s children while in his custody ??????????
Bravo Breitbart! Good job. Keep it up, we need to know who among us are these damnable pedophiles.
Traildust . . . . Excellent article. The light of day needs to be shined on those who indulge themselves in such Satanic activities–even as jokes!
Sick perverts… Nothing funny about pedophilia. Expose them one at a time and they will turn on each other.
That’s Hollyweird for ya.
They all knew about Weinstein and they know about the pedo lovers, no doubt.
Yeah, they’ve known for a long time. The game seems to be trying to get them accepted, rather than jailed. It’s like going to confession and saying “yeah, I have these disgusting thoughts and I do these terrible things, but can’t you please tell me that it isn’t a sin and that its ok to keep doing it?”.
So, obviously, given that choice, Christianity has to go. They can’t have their perverted, Godless world and Christianity too. If you demand a religion they’ll give you Islam or some New Age hocus-pocus.
Any sane or rational person would never have these thoughts or think it acceptable. This leaves those that accept, have experienced it, or want to committ the crimes. How can there be a middle on this?
I don’t know. Did anyone suggest that there was? They don’t want a “middle”, they want to keep in their sin and have everyone compliment them on it.
It’s like the queer thing. Why do they care what I think about them being queer? What am I supposed to do for them? I think it’s a disorder. I’m not going to pretend it’s not. Instead, they want a special award or something.
Check out his bio on Wikipedia.
Yeah, “perfect”. Another Jewish atheist. Went to Tisch too. I’m tempted to use my stats again, 3% U.S., .4% worldwide…., an odds maker would go insane with this.
What a charmer. Mom turned lesbo, too. How “cutting edge”. I wonder if he has an “art” collection?
