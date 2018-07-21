Saturday Funny: Why Hillary lost

Radical Redneck posted this on USMessageBoard, May 21, 2018 (copy-edited for punctuation, etc.):

I still haven’t figured out why Hillary lost.

Was it the Russian uranium deal? Or was it Wikileaks? Or was it Podesta? or Comey? Or was it a sexual predator husband? Or was it a staff’s husband, Wiener’s immoral pictures? Was it subpoena violation? Or was it the corrupt foundation? Or was it the congressional lies? Or was it the Benghazi bungle? Or was it pay for play? Or was it the travelgate scandal? Or was it the Whitewater scandal? Or the cattlegate scandal? Or the Troopergate scandal? Or was it the $15 million for Chelsea’s apartment bought with Clinton Foundation money? Or Comey’s investigation? Or her husband’s interference with Loretta Lynch and the investigation? Or was it stealing debate questions? Was it forensically deleting 30,000 emails? The secret server in her house? Was it the Seth Rich murder? Was it calling half the USA deplorable? Was it the underhanded treatment of Bernie Sanders? Was it the Vince Foster murder? The Jennifer Flowers assault? The Jennifer Flowers settlement? The Paula Jones law suit? The $800,000 Paula Jones settlement? The lie about taking on sniper fire? Her husband’s impeachment? The $6 billion she “lost” when in charge of the State Dept? The $10 million she took for the pardon of Marc Rich? Or was it because she is a hateful & lying?

Gee, I just can’t quite put my finger on it, but it seems to be right in front of me.