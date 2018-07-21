Saturday Funny II: The REAL reason Hillary lost

How do you settle a presidential election when the vote is too close to call?

With a fishing contest in northern Wisconsin in the winter, of course!

After the first round of votes were counted, Hillary and Donald were deadlocked. Instead of going through a recount, they agreed to a week-long ice fishing contest to settle the election. Whoever caught the most fish at the end of the week would be the President-elect.

They decided that a remote frozen lake in northern Wisconsin would be the ideal place. No observers on the fishing grounds, but both would need to have their catches verified and counted each night at 5 PM. After Day 1, Trump returned with a total of 10 fish, Hillary came back with nothing.

Day 2 finished, and Trump caught another 20 fish, but Hillary once again came back with nothing.

That night, Hillary and her cronies got together and accused Trump of being a “low-life, cheating s-o-b.”

Instead of fishing on Day 3, they decided to follow and to spy on him and figure out how he was cheating. Day 3 finished up and Trump had an incredible day, adding 50 fish to his total.

That night, Hillary and her democratic cohorts got together for the full report on how Donald was cheating.  Hillary stood up to give her report and said…

“You are not going to believe this, but he’s cutting holes in the ice.”

And this story tells you the difference between a successful businessman and a career government politician.

-Dave

 

(h/t: My NB bud Michael)

5 responses to “Saturday Funny II: The REAL reason Hillary lost

  1. noreen cerino | July 21, 2018 at 6:49 pm | Reply

    Lol…

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Cabin 1954 | July 21, 2018 at 6:58 pm | Reply

    This is so funny. So true. Great one.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. kommonsentsjane | July 21, 2018 at 6:59 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Sure am glad Hillary Nacho President.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 2 people

  4. CalGirl | July 21, 2018 at 7:40 pm | Reply

    I enjoyed this!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Hardtimes | July 21, 2018 at 8:02 pm | Reply

    I couldn’t have said it better…
    Thanks Dave

    PROUD UNITED STATES of AMERICA PATRIOT
    USMC Vietnam Veteran 68-69
    aka Hardtimes 3/9 3rd Mar Div

    Liked by 2 people

