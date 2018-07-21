People are now raising “theybies” and letting children choose their gender

DCG
How can so many be so easily brainwashed by the media’s fake “transgender” propaganda? “Transgenderism” has no basis in biology. And to think these easily-brainwashed people vote!
Even I, who already have a fairly low opinion about human nature, am totally shocked by the acceptance of all this. I keep wondering if it is real or manufactured. I don’t personally know anyone doing anything like this.
I have noticed teenagers (primarily girls) who seem to have embraced the queer life. I’m hoping this is just a passing fad. Of course, since everyone is so “accepting” of this perversion, why should they change?
Sadly Lophatt, it seems children are the prime target… the stereotyping of genders by the homosexualists etc. has also promoted this, as they think you can’t be sensitive, and be “straight”, if you happen to be male, or you can’t like videogames, and action figures, if you’re female, I note this sexist stereotyping serves their agenda, and is the same issue the homosexualist movement so often accuses “normals” of.
Far as a “fad” goes I would hope it would end soon, but unfortunately its doing a lot of damage for now… I happen to know even where I live the poison has infested society, three teen girls (Who shall remain nameless for respect of privacy) that my Wife, and I, have encountered have already committed much to the disease, although one has stepped away to some degree, and this is good, the other two of those three even went so far as taking testosterone, now mind you these are girls who are not old enough to drink, or even out of school yet. Thankfully one of them quit taking testosterone some time ago, and is showing interest in attending a church, though her voice has been altered from the synthetic hormones, hopefully that is all that was changed… the last one though, even gleefully tore apart a bible given to her by a relative, and then used the shreds to make wares (Unknown to the customers) to sell at her booth… and again this girl is getting testosterone despite not being old enough to legally order a drink at a bar, which is doing permanent, irreversible, damage to her body, and whats more anyone who speaks against her delusion will suffer wrath. It has become an idol to her, to say the least, and I am quite dismayed that there seems to be nothing to do to get her out of that mess, save for Prayer.
It seems as though there is going to be a generation of people who loathe themselves, and others, and will carry this onward into shaping their actions & beliefs, and when those things are based on such abject hatred (Notice how Christianity seems to be a dirty word now?) it doesn’t portend well for their children or their children after that, (who may end up having sex at a single digit age, and possibly with a same-gendered sibling or parent etc. in the name of “progress”.) if they even have the ability to do so, and are not sterile from the sheer amount of damage done to them by pharmaceuticals, and surgeries.
As an aside, apparently people are going nuts over the eugenics & malthusian stuff again as well… with such meme-type lines as “thanos wasn’t wrong” with relation to the newest marvel propaganda movie, wherein the villain kills a considerable volume of people, regardless of whether they are heros or otherwise, in a very showy culling. Meanwhile DC continues to put out rather overt satanic movies on the side… so often depicting the heros behaving as bad as the villains, or the villains being more powerful, or even winning to some degree.
To say that I am concerned, would be an understatement.
PS; Just think, all it takes is for some mutton head to say “there are 31 different genders….” and people go “wow, who knew?”. Are they really that stupid and malleable? If they are we should ask them to repay the $100K they “borrowed” from us. If enough do that they’ll be broke and too busy paying it off to wander around talking nonsense.
These easily-brainwashed folk are highly educated, I’d wager. I bet that’s not unrelated.
Genesis 1 verse 27
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
What else is there to say? The sexual perversion of our children is so evil.
Stuie . . . . God Bless you for bringing out what I feel is the definitive answer to this question. When you look at the “Mother” in this film clip, I noted that she has groomed herself to look rather masculine. I find that each of these parents are just wicked, evil people . . . to pass on such nonsense to their offspring. It takes my breath away to even contemplate that parents would betray their children in this manner. It’s one thing if you want to act like a loony , but to deliberately confuse and teach your offspring this New Age falsehood is just beyond the pale. I for one would be more than happy if they do not bring any more children into the world. The gift of children is completely wasted on these two dillweeds.
DCG . . . Thank you for bringing us such a profound, earth shattering article. Who knew that there were adults who would hate their children so much as to teach such perverse ideas to them. As a society, we will be extremely lucky if we don’t have to bare the cost of providing mental health practitioners to both of these young children during their lifetime.
A parent must not turn his/her back on a child, the door must be open at all times. However from an early day they are responsible to guide their children in the right direction, live a productive life, respect others and all done under the believe that God is the center of our lives. Life is empty if God doesn’t exist.
Alma . . . God Bless you for reminding us of such basic knowledge regarding what is truly important in our lives while on this Earth!
What utter fools. Experimenting with their children’s psyche based on some bullshit propaganda- that’s gonna end well. Peak stupidity.
Yes, its child abuse.
lophatt . . . . Thank you for your wise council. I guess this morning I am not thinking so well, I knew that this really is child abuse, but I was not able to form the correct words in my mind. I guess I’m having a Senior Moment, as it were.
Rivier University, a Catholic institution in New Hampshire founded by the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, published a “wedding” photo of two women kissing in the pages of its magazine, Rivier Today.
Please: Join me in urging Rivier University to uphold true marriage and issue a correction. https://tfpstudentaction.org
That’s disgusting. Wow, “thanks Pope Francis”. What happened to two thousand years of theology?
Alma . . . Thank you for providing this important link. What is so damning is that this publication also is listing “the10 Reasons Why Homosexual Marriage is Wrong.” One of the reasons is that this kind of union is one that is “sterile, it will not produce any offspring.” God created us male and female, for the grand purpose of bringing forth offspring to populate this Earth with human children who offspring would each provide the dwelling place for the Spiritual Children of God the Eternal Father. There is no other way that it is, no matter how much you plan, or think into being some other scenario of life on this Earth.
Later in life when these kids are FUBAR, these so-called parents are going to want to blame everyone else but their own poor, misguided parenting skills. Poor kids.
MyBrainHurts . . . You are right on the money. I have little hope that these poor children will be misguided individuals who will suffer with mental illness due to this disgusting practice which their parents choose to entertain.
I will not watch it! I am sick of all of this crap.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
Crackerbaby . . . I am in agreement with you. This is just gross beyond all belief. Those who know the truth, must speak out when they come upon such grotesque behavior.
That family does not represent the adverage american family.
The couple in the video has reversed the parental roles.
For starters mommy looks like she can knock the crap out of daddy. He was also very feminine in his actions and manerism. If he doesnt know his own gender or what it means to be a man, how can he expect his son to be one? I have switched roles before to give the wife a break when she was wore out. It is like working 3 jobs and it can be done without sacreficing ones identity. All men have a soft side, but there is balance. we know our emotional tough side is what lends strength to those around us that need it.
smkay . . . . I think you have hit on the truth here. I think both of these parents do not have a firm grip on the reality of what sex they themselves are. What a shame that they had offspring–only to screw them up.
I think a lot of this “gender identity” insanity is part of the agenda to push for the normalizing of pedophilia. If kids are able to choose their gender, then they should also be able to choose to have sex with adults, right? The filthy media whores will likely make it appear that it’s the kids that are wanting sex with adults, and who are we to take away the freedom of choice and the rights of these kids. Presto! The pedophiles will finally be legitimized and able to practice their vile acts out in the open. All of these years, this has been the real goal of normalizing homosexuality. Now it’s anything goes, no limits; beastiality, pedophilia, 87 genders and counting. It’s coming fast and we had better be ready to confront and push back on this with every ounce of strength, or we will lose. We had better pray and pray some more, because this battle is not against flesh and blood.
Maryaha . . . . I think there is great wisdom in what you are saying. Thee is a segment that wants “anything goes” to be implemented in our society, and have that acceptance be universal with all mankind. I for one, will never surrender to such garbage.
You are absolute correct, we must pray fervently that the Heavens intercede to help stop the spread of such evil and Satanistic ideas from spreading.
You may be on the right track with this. And you’re not alone in your conclusion (the hour-long podcast is worth a listen, I thought):
https://auticulture.com/the-liminalist-161-posie-parker/#comment-5502
I ran across this post, by a person I was not familiar with. It is a little bit longer than the normal couple of paragraphs, but it is worth reading. He hits on several portions of this topic, from letting young people determine their own gender to how it has gone from just GLB to now GLBTQ+ and more. Plus, he does it with Biblical references to help point us to the One. And as Maryaha said, he also discusses pedophilia and a child’s right to chose sex with a much older adult. https://dougwils.com/books-and-culture/s7-engaging-the-culture/this-cavalcade-of-concupiscence.html
It is about time mankind has begun to straighten that matter after many ages of existence living as created! (Sarc. of course.)
Indeed. Whatever did we do before these perverts came along? Don’t you feel “hopeful” now?
Did anyone catch Cathy Areu’s defense of “theybies?” Fox Snooze is bringing in more and more crazy people from the left, and former “old standbys” like Neil Cavuto are featuring them. The race is on .. who will destroy America first .. the perverted, satanist globalists or the brain-dead who follow them?
Cathy is a certified whack job.
Advocated by the therapy industry– they know a bountiful future market when they see one!
