Gallup Poll shows Democrats’ attack on Trump-Russia isn’t working: Americans cite illegal immigration as top problem

In Gallup’s most recent poll on what Americans see as the most important problem facing the nation, Russia doesn’t even show up as a problem, not just for Republicans, but also for Democrats.

That’s how phony the hue-and-cry about Trump and Putin by Demonrats and their media accomplices is.

Even Democrats don’t care.

Gallup Poll reports, July 18, 2018, that immigration was identified as the top problem by all Americans, Republicans, Independents, as well as Democrats:

  • 22% of all Americans, up from 14% in June: 22% is the highest percentage naming that issue in Gallup’s history of asking the “most important problem” question.
  • 35% of Republicans, up from 21% in June.
  • 17% of independents.
  • 18% of Democrats.

Gallup Poll July 2018

Gallup Poll July 2018 Party differences

Americans, of whatever political party, have good reason to think illegal “immigration” as the number one problem of this country. See:

~Eowyn

18 responses to “Gallup Poll shows Democrats’ attack on Trump-Russia isn’t working: Americans cite illegal immigration as top problem

  1. Cabin 1954 | July 21, 2018 at 7:17 am | Reply

    Now they are digging up another “Trump paid off a lady-of-the-evening” from the Cohen files that the FBI illegally obtained. The more they diss President Trump the more We The People are standing firmly behind him.

    • Alma | July 21, 2018 at 8:10 am | Reply

      I am among those standing firmly behind President Trump. China is a bigger enemy than Russia, nevertheless we will keep Russia at arm’s length.

    • DCG | July 21, 2018 at 11:52 am | Reply

      From what I understand, the media is spinning it as Trump tried to pay off the Playboy model. What he tried to do was “catch & kill” the story she sold to the National Enquirer by buying the story from AMI. “Catch & kill” is quite a common tactic among famous people to avoid bad PR, whether the stories are true or not.

  2. YouKnowWho | July 21, 2018 at 7:36 am | Reply

    And the more they shoot themselves in the foot. Wait’ll all the stuff they set up collapses on them. The stuff that will shape the election has’t even happened yet.
    Remember November.
    The blue wave will meet the Red Tide.

  3. carlos10101 | July 21, 2018 at 7:39 am | Reply

    Poor democrats. They’re scraping the bottom of the barrel and only have dirty hands to show for it.

  4. Alma | July 21, 2018 at 8:18 am | Reply

    I don’t care how many call girls, prostitutes, whores he may have paid for his fantasies. a good looking fellow and lots of money make women crawl to “please” and get their needs met. It’s up to the wives to accept or reject and the man to pay for his faults. It’s all about money, folks!

  5. Anonymous | July 21, 2018 at 10:54 am | Reply

    Today:

  6. lophatt | July 21, 2018 at 11:06 am | Reply

    My wife had MSNBC on the TV a day or two ago and, as I walked by, I heard them going on and on about how Trump supporters could continue to support him in light of all their efforts. Wow!

    They joked about how stupid supporters were. They vowed to redouble their efforts. They were openly calling for his removal. It was disgusting.

    I’ll say it again, if he doesn’t do anything about this he’ll be gone. He needs to scoop these traitors up and charge them.

  7. Anonymous | July 21, 2018 at 12:20 pm | Reply

    Open borders, yo– Democrats’ only hope!

  8. kommonsentsjane | July 21, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Reply

  9. Jackie Puppet | July 21, 2018 at 1:03 pm | Reply

    No other issue affects the other issues like illegal immigration does – that’s why it’s at the top of the list.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Anonymous | July 21, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Reply

      Concur.

      • cogitoergosumantra | July 21, 2018 at 1:56 pm | Reply

        I’d bet folks long before Trump uttered those same words… ;~)

        But as for why many today somehow think differently, I heard a discussion recently about Millennials’ view of the world, including borders, countries, laws and such, is based on how they were literally “raised on the Internet”, where there often seems to be no borders nor laws… so they just think that’s the way the real world is run (or should be run) as well.

  10. cogitoergosumantra | July 21, 2018 at 1:41 pm | Reply

    Sad (but not surprising) to see “Lack of Respect” ranks 4th for Reps, and LAST for Independents and Dems (although pretty obvious from their public words and actions). And just as surprising is that the Economy doesn’t even rank with those two groups… and worse, neither does Ethics/Moral Decline. But again, obvious from their words and actions… Sad State of the Union.

    Personally, I’d rank immigration below Government Failure and Moral Decline – Ethics (including lack of respect for others). I might even put Healthcare above it. All depends on what impacts us the most personally, I suppose.

