Gallup Poll shows Democrats’ attack on Trump-Russia isn’t working: Americans cite illegal immigration as top problem

In Gallup’s most recent poll on what Americans see as the most important problem facing the nation, Russia doesn’t even show up as a problem, not just for Republicans, but also for Democrats.

That’s how phony the hue-and-cry about Trump and Putin by Demonrats and their media accomplices is.

Even Democrats don’t care.

Gallup Poll reports, July 18, 2018, that immigration was identified as the top problem by all Americans, Republicans, Independents, as well as Democrats:

22% of all Americans, up from 14% in June: 22% is the highest percentage naming that issue in Gallup’s history of asking the “most important problem” question.

35% of Republicans, up from 21% in June.

17% of independents.

18% of Democrats.

Americans, of whatever political party, have good reason to think illegal “immigration” as the number one problem of this country. See:

~Eowyn