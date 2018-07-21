Deer herd adopts motherless calf

This is a true story of a calf named Bonnie in Holland, Erie County, New York — how she was separated from her mother, ran into the forest, was adopted by a herd of deer, and eventually rescued by a kind and persistent woman to live happily ever after in a sanctuary for farm animals.

After you read Bonnie’s story, you’ll never look at a steak the same way again.

Elisha Ainsley reports for Happiest, June 26, 2018, that at just 4-months-old, Bonnie the calf’s world was turned upside down.

Bonnie and her mother lived on a farm in Upstate New York.

But when their farmer passed away, all of his livestock had to be sold. It was likely that Bonnie and her mom would be split up once they were sold.

One day, last summer, as Bonnie’s herd was being loaded onto a truck, she made a break for it. Bonnie ran away as fast as she could and into the nearby forest.

The runaway cow’s escape became the stories of legend.

There were the occasional sightings of her but nobody had been able to get close enough to catch her.

Sightings came from people spotting her walking through their properties; others were photographs caught on wildlife cameras. The residents of Holland became divided. They couldn’t agree on what they thought should become of Bonnie.

As time passed, the weather grew colder and the winter snow began to fall. If Bonnie was out in the wilderness, it was unlikely she could have survived all this time alone. But as it turned out, she wasn’t alone.

A herd of wild deer adopted Bonnie as one of their own.

But as a domesticated animal, Bonnie wasn’t suited to the harsh winter woods.

Luckily, before any hunters could find her, a kind woman named Becky decided to help Bonnie survive the winter.

Every day, Becky would trek through the snow to bring Bonnie food, water, and fresh bedding.

After a while, Becky gained Bonnie’s trust, so she decided to call Farm Sanctuary for help.

Over the course of two weeks, Farm Sanctuary made several attempts to rescue Bonnie, to no avail. By that time, the calf had been living in the wilderness for eight months.

On a third attempt, the sanctuary eventually succeeded.

When Bonnie woke up at the Farm Sanctuary she realized that she was now in a safer, warmer place to live out the rest of her days — with fellow cows, instead of her former deer family.

Farm Sanctuary is America’s largest and most effective farm animal rescue and protection organization, founded in 1986 to combat the abuses of factory farming and encourage a new awareness and understanding about farm animals. The sanctuary has rescued thousands of animals and cared for them in New York and California. Farm Sanctuary educate millions of people about the plight of factory farm animals and the deleterious effects of factory farming on our health and environment, as well as advocate for laws and policies to bring about institutional reforms.

