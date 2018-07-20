NYT reporter Stephanie Saul broke into GOP staffer’s apartment

The Left are now breaking into people’s apartment.
On July 6, 2018, the New York Times‘ editorial board published an editorial calling on Democrats and progressives to go to war against President Trump by deploying unscrupulous mafia tactics.
New York Times business reporter Stephanie Saul heeded the call by breaking into the apartment of a Republican U.S. Senate candidate’s campaign staffer.
Brian Landrum is a campaign staffer of Virginia U.S. Senate Republican nominee Corey Stewart. He lives in the Bell Stonebridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA.
Patrick Howley reports for Big League Politics, July 18, 2018, that police and a Prince William County magistrate have opened an investigation into New York Times reporter Stephanie Saul for breaking and entering into the apartment of Stewart U.S. Senate campaign staffer Brian Landrum.
Landrum and a house guest have filed a police report after the house guest witnessed Stephanie Saul inside Landrum’s apartment on July 18 at 2:15 PM. Landrum was at work at the time and not in the apartment. He does not know Stephanie Saul.
Bell Stonebridge Apartments is a secured facility, access to which requires a key fob. Non-residents are not allowed in the apartment building without consent. The apartment building’s office reported that Stephanie Saul had asked about Landrum at the front desk, saying she was trying to find him and that he did not answer his door when she knocked. The office said that they did not allow Saul into the building, and they do not know how she entered the building.
That afternoon on July 18, Landrum’s house guest was listening to music when she heard rustling, turned around, and saw a female in Landrum’s kitchen, which is 5 to 10 feet from the apartment’s threshold. The woman, whom Landrum’s house guest identified to be Stephanie Saul, left a note on Landrum’s kitchen counter and was turning to leave.
The intruder said, “hello?”
The houseguest replied, “hello?”
The intruder said, “Is Brian here? I need to ask some questions.”
The houseguest replied, “No, he’s not here. He’s at work.”
The intruder said, “I’m looking for Landrum,” and that she wanted to talk to Brian Landrum and asked when he would be home.
The houseguest replied, “Eight p.m.”
The intruder said, “Can you give him this note?”
The houseguest replied, “yes.”
The intruder turned and left the apartment.
The houseguest did not understand what was going on. She recalls being “pretty shaken up,” and did not know how to respond.
Here is the handwritten note left by Stephanie Saul, obtained by Big League Politics:
Brian Landrum said in a statement:
“Working in politics, you become accustomed to the rough-and-tumble nature of the sport. But never in a million years could I have anticipated the New York Times sending a reporter to break into my apartment looking for a story. We’re working with police investigators, and look forward to justice being served.”
Virginia U.S. Senate Republican nominee Corey Stewart said in a statement:
“Carlos Slim and the New York Times will stop at nothing to fight against my strong platform of supporting the rule of law, building the wall, and putting Americans ahead of big business intent on flooding our borders with low-skilled labor from the south, but I never thought they’d break into someone’s apartment. This is like Watergate, but this time it’s the press that’s breaking into private property. I knew the New York Times didn’t care much for the rule of law, but this violent behavior is blatant intimidation intended to silence conservatives.”
The story of Saul’s entry into Landrum’s apartment is already circulating in Virginia political circles like wildfire. “I heard she busted into Landrum’s apartment,” said Graham Moomaw, political reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The Prince William County magistrate told Brian Landrum that Saul could be charged with misdemeanor unlawful entry, or potentially felony breaking and entering. Saul, who won the Pulitzer Prize in journalism for reporting on police pension fraud, did not immediately return questions for this report.
Stephanie Saul, 64, lives at 22 Orchard Farm Rd, Port Washington, NY, with her husband Walt Bogdanich, who also works for the New York Times.
Email: saulstephanie@yahoo.com; stephanie.saul@nytimes.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.saul2
Twitter: @stefsaul
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanie-saul-22001743/
See also:
- New York Times calls for war against President Trump using mafia Godfather tactics
- Rep. Devin Nunes: NYT reporters are paid to write fake news by Democrat Super PACs
- Project Veritas undercover exposé: NYT editor admits he is anti-Trump and a violent Antifa
- NYT calls on Google to hide Hillary Clinton’s failing health
- NYT blames Trump for journalists’ biased reporting
- Harvard University study shows media coverage of President Trump overwhelmingly negative
- There really is a left-wing media conspiracy: New secret journalist group discovered
- Fusion GPS, hired by Hillary for dirt on Trump, also paid 3 journalists
- WikiLeaks emails reveal media whores’ private dinners with Hillary Clinton campaign officials
- Meltdown of Hillary’s media whores at Trump victory
- German reporter says CIA and other intelligence agencies bribe journalists to write lies
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
This is called “breaking in and entering” which is a crime.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 3 people
Again the left breaks laws to further their attack on the right. And so far getting away with it. And so casual do not understand it I see someone in my home that isn’t supposed to be there I get a gun and hold them till the law is there. One day the left will wake up when one of their own gets shot doing something stupid like this. Then go into the gun banning mode and start all over again.
People have to be responsible for their actions. lock her up for B and E and make an example out of her to deter any more folks acting out this way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bat-shit crazy old left-wing domestic terrorist = Stephanie Saul.
LikeLiked by 3 people
please stop sending me emails
Estrella P. Evangelista, DNP https://www.linkedin.com/in/eevangelistadnp
>
LikeLike
FOTM doesn’t manage or administer email subscriptions; WordPress does.
There’s an “Unsubscribe” button in your emails from WordPress.
LikeLike
She is so stupid she can’t find the unsubscribe button, when she finds it out’o’site out’o’mind.
LikeLike
Same shit with socialist Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez under the misguiding direction of Bernie “the joker” Sanders inciting against ICE, what is going on SHOULD BE and MUST BE STOPPED -just as the low life, low class ghetto negro Whoopi Goldberg, they are are getting so much out of hand until somebody dies. Whoopi shithead blames POTUS for hate when it was Mustafá that divided and now we see the results, CONQUER.
LikeLike
Prosecute the communist witch! this is the only action that will deter these insane people from committing crimes. This liberal communist is responding to the Democrat/communist Party Congress members’ demands of violent, criminal actions against conservative Republicans. They are sick, sick, sick and must be treated as such! prosecution is what would happen to the average person and they are no better. Prosecute and give her the consequence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Exposing Modern Mugwumps and commented:
Oh yes, the left will stop at nothing, including badgering, breaking and entering, and attacking anyone who supports or works for this administration. It is as Dr. Eowyn stated in another post…these people are using Mafia tactics…it gets more ugly by the day. One need only look at that filthy Whoopi Goldberg and how she treated Judge Jeanine Pirro as a guest on that rotten worthless show, the View. It’s a view alright of the demonic and psychotic left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Roberts Thoughts 2 and commented:
Oh yes, the left will stop at nothing, including badgering, breaking and entering, and attacking anyone who supports or works for this administration. It is as Dr. Eowyn stated in another post…these people are using Mafia tactics…it gets more ugly by the day. One need only look at that filthy Whoopi Goldberg and how she treated Judge Jeanine Pirro as a guest on that rotten worthless show, the View. It’s a view alright of the demonic and psychotic left.
LikeLiked by 1 person