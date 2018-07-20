Minnesota daycare worker who hung toddler from noose gets probation after pleading guilty to attempted murder

It’s amazing that almost every day we hear stories about how the crazy and criminal folks continue to get passes while liberals try and strip us law-abiding citizens of our rights.
Hennepin County, Minnesota voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections: Clinton received 63.8% of their votes while President Trump received 28.5%.
From Fox News: A day care owner who pleaded guilty to attempted murder for trying to kill a toddler by hanging him from a noose in her basement was sentenced Monday to probation.
Nataliia Karia, 43, was sentenced in Hennepin County court in Minnesota to 10 years, the Star Tribune reported. She also was sentenced to mandatory mental health treatment, and will be on electronic home monitoring for two months.
In November 2016, a father was dropping off his son at Karia’s home for childcare, a criminal complaint stated. She led him to the basement, where he saw a toddler hanging from a noose. The father released the 16-month-old and fled. The child survived.
Karia reportedly fled the scene in her minivan, and while doing so, hit a pedestrian, another driver and a bicyclist — for which she pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation. She was taken into custody when police found her preparing to jump off a highway overpass, according to the newspaper.
Judge Jay Quam said, in agreement with doctors, that Karia was “a low risk” to reoffend, calling her actions “the perfect storm of factors unlikely to ever be repeated.”
Karia’s defense attorney Brockton Hunter said Karia, who has spent 20 months in jail since the incident, and will get credit for her time already served, will leave jail no later than Tuesday.
Karia promised to follow probation, and said in court she was glad no one died. Her attorney said Karia’s actions were “aggravated, if not wholly caused, by abuse (from) Nataliia’s husband.”
Karia’s son, Denys, testified in May that his mother suffered mental and physical abuse both in Ukraine — where she came from in 2006 — and America, KARE reported. Denys said his mother had suicidal thoughts the week leading up to the November 2016 incident, but her husband wouldn’t allow her to get help.
Prosecutor Christina Warren pushed for prison time. Warren raised doubts that Karia could be properly supervised outside of prison, and receive the care she needs to restore her mental health.
In a court filing, Warren wrote that instead of being the person most able and willing to protect the boy from harm, Karia “left him hanging by a noose around his neck in her basement.”
The defense argued for probation, pointing out that Karia already has served time in jail and lost her child care career.
Karia, in addition to her court-ordered mental health treatment and home monitoring, will live with her adult son, but cannot have unsupervised contact with her daughters — ages two, seven and 10 — or other minors.
Judge Jay Quam, an Obama appointee:
Appointed on Oct. 2, 2006. Elected in 2008 and 2014. His current term expires in January 2021.
Hennepin County Courthouse
Fourth Judicial District
(612) 348-2040
4thJudgeQuamChambers@courts.state.mn.us
Chambers Phone: (612) 348-5474
An Obama appointee. That explains plenty. Obama subjected this country to malicious abuse by his many government plants. John Brennan may be well known as an Obama stooge, but he is just the tip of the iceberg.
How is this possible? I guess the left looks at abortion one way or another so she gets a pass. My mind is still spinning attempted murder of a toddler and she walks no person in their right mind can see this is a gross negligence on the part of the leaning judge.
This level of violence against a child would get life in prison in my mind. I however do not think that prisons should be anything other than healing places. I also don’t think persons who are not guilty of a violent crime, abuse of children or drug pushing or drug running should be put into jail institutions. The other violators would get fines, education, and prison sentences in normal housing. I also don’t believe anyone gets a free ride. All imprisonment housing would be repayable debt that they would carry. Just like shopping has been turned into valueless concepts in my lifetime the government’s logic to me is also valueless.
Who was the toddler that was hung? A child she was babysitting? Where in the heck are his parents? Are they out in the streets screaming at the top of their lungs about this? I am at a loss for words. I don’t know how much longer this kind of injustice can go on.
Maryaha,
If the parents were out screaming as loud as they can nobody would hear them, unfortunately we live in a society that only gives voice to those that have the correct beliefs, cause and/or skin color.
If they were outside screaming at the top of their lungs they would be arrested for disturbing the peace, for abusing a person with mental health issues, and probably for not keeping up their lawn trimmed, wearing the wrong kind of shirt, and jaywalking. The wanna be child killer was simply trying to abort the 18 month old child. Liberal logic, lawlessness and judges such as this POS will kill this country.
Maryaha, again you are right, i am not a sadist, I strongly believe harsh punishment should be applied when a crime is committed, that beast needs a “lesson” regardless of the consequences, I’d make sure she would have been on a plane back to Ukraine with a couple of pieces missing.
Good grief…. another foreigner. Send her back, right? We have enough of our own crazies. Maybe this is accepted behavior in the Ukraine?
These sorts of things will continue to occur right up until the Civil War shooting begins. (And that is IF the shooting ever begins.) There’s no reason to believe this sort of thing will stop of its own accord until it is either violently stopped by patriots or Divinely stopped by Christ at His return.
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
