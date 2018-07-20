Leftist group throws feces at pro-Trump coffee shop

Paul Bois reports for The Daily Wire, July 19, 2018, that masked protesters hurled a barrage of feces at the Asher Caffé & Lounge coffee shop in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights neighborhood because of the owner’s support of President Trump’s immigration policies.
The protestors succeeded in shutting down Asher Caffé’s grand opening.
Though traditionally Jewish, the neighborhood of Boyle Heights has since become predominantly Latino. Thirty people from the Defend Boyle Heights (DBH) group attended the protest. In a Facebook post, DBH referred to the coffee shop’s owner, Asher Shalom, as “an anti-immigrant trump loving gentryfier”:
“This Gentry business is trying to creep in without folks noticing that their owner is an anti-immigrant Trump loving gentryfier. If he hates immigrants so much, he can stay the f**k out of our hood! In #BoyleHeights we love and defend immigrants! Show up bring signs and show these fuckers how we stand up for our immigrant families and neighbors!”
Shalom also owns another business, Asher Fabrics Concept. What triggered the feces-flinging protest was Asher Fabrics Concept retweeting one of Trump’s messages about his proposed travel ban from hostile counties — what leftists wrongfully refer to as a “Muslim ban.”
Shalom told CBS local he could not understand what immigration has to do with his business serving coffee: “So what’s the connection? This is what I don’t understand. I’m confused — the connection between Donald Trump and good coffee.”
Born in Israel, Shalom is an immigrant who came to America 30 years ago and earned his citizenship legally. His business employs dozens of people, including immigrants. He has received two proclamations from L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar and County Supervisor Hilda Solis for his contributions to the city.
Shalom’s son, David, said the protesters even harassed customers: “They really intensely protested and accosted all the visitors that came to our grand opening event.”
Shalom’s daughter, Yael, said the mob began throwing feces on the coffee shop’s windows: “It was very scary. There was a lot of people protesting outside wearing masks […] and they threw a significant amount of feces at our windows.”
The Daily Wire obtained this exclusive photograph from Asher Caffé, which confirms the feces-throwing did take place:
CBS local reports that the DBH group used “similarly aggressive tactics against another coffee shop in the area last year and against an art gallery nearby that eventually shuttered.”
~Eowyn
Cowards. Wearing masks. Flinging turds. No aganda except hate. Pure and simple. This kinda stuff isn’t going to get ugly. It already has. People have already died because of the liberal protests/counterprotests. It never gets bad until the peaceful that are gathered can take no more of the vicious attacks, crude behavior, and other abhorrent acts that ALWAYS start on the left.
This type of civil disobedience has to stop there are laws and they need to be enforced. Pass a law that any one who protest with a mask on be arrested for inciting a riot. Put them in jail and cool their heels and do it every time so they know that if they do it they will do the time.
If this continues the civil war everyone is talking about will come to pass and lot of Americans will suffer and die and I believe that is what the left wants or why else are they pushing so hard.
Do the illegals really believe that this abhorrent, disgusting and vile behavior will make their cause legal and acceptable??? Judging by their behavior, they don’t care. It doesn’t say whether they are Hispanic illegals or not, but I’ll bet they are. The ones who came legally are just as turned off by their behavior as everyone else. These disgusting people act like wild animals – this is what California has and is becoming – nothing but a pack of wild, destructive animals. This will not end well for them – God has His way of dealing with hateful, destructive, criminal people.
Such violent behavior has been going on for years in the LA area.
My wife and I were involved in peaceful anti-immigration rallies
in the early 2000s in the LA area where we had pennies, nails,
etc. thrown at us and our fellow demonstrators. No police
intervention. No coverage in the mainstream media. Hispanics
know nothing will happen to them for such behavior.
Where were the Police?. Isn’t it against the law to be masked – a mask indicates a crime. Common sense would tell you to call 911 if someone enters any area with a mask on.
kommonsentsjane
Jane, You are so right. Nobody will risk his/her life, that is police, because repercussions
Loss of job, violence against family, bodily harm. Theses masses have nothing to lose, they want to bring anarchy, revolt so that people don’t have any defenses and unable to leave their homes because of fear. A few days ago in Ft. Lauderdale a sit-in to abolish ICE took place, it was non violent but it was a calamity w traffic all stopped police did nothing, later on ICE came into play and put an end to that.
The repugnant epoch of Multi cultural , derisive and insolence of the intolerant left espousing tolerance, reparations to the victimized society of illegal aliens,Islamist and former communist. The moral derogation of the great society welfare state was pathologically enshrined even earlier by FDR and his band of socialist. Going back deeper into the the rise of both communism and fascist Muslim brotherhood circa 1928 conflation with Hitler and delving into the current state of the Red / Green axis which destroys any edifice of history, spiritual, temporal principles of virtue, patriotism and moral fortitude in
I believe war is coming very soon. If the left wins in Nov, they will impeach President Trump=WAR, if the right wins=WAR. I don’t believe WAR is inescapable at this point.
PROUD UNITED STATES of AMERICA PATRIOT
USMC Vietnam Veteran 68-69
aka Hardtimes 3/9 3rd Mar Div
Hardtimes, we are not ready for war! It is a matter of not letting them get away with violence, FORCE when applied stops violent crimes.
I would like to agree with your assessment Alma, but as an example of what’s coming read what happened yesterday when a group for, Oath Keepers attempt a peaceful protest at Maxine Water’s office in LA:
Maxine Waters and Her Followers Prove Our Point:
Today, before our protest against Maxine Waters’ incitement of violence was scheduled to begin, our advance team leader on the ground, Johnny Itliong, along with the leadership of MAGA Girls, met with LAPD leadership. We always liaison with local police before any event.
LAPD informed our leadership that there were already 50 Maxine Waters supporters in front of her office armed with steel pipes and baseball bats. And LAPD also stated there were three busloads full of other Maxine Waters supporters staged nearby, waiting for us to arrive before they deployed. LAPD advised us on the ground leadership that the LAPD could not guarantee the safety of any protesters, and strongly advised that the protest not be held because of the danger. LAPD added that if a riot occurred, and we were attacked, the LAPD officers would withdraw and we would be on our own.
Maxine Waters supporter, armed with a baseball bat.
Given the high likelihood of lethal force violence (steel pipes and baseball bats to the head are clearly lethal force), and out of concern for the safety of other peaceful protesters such as the MAGA Girls, our advance team leader, Johnny Itliong, made the decision to cancel the protest.
Which only proves our point.
You can’t even hold a peaceful protest in front of Maxine Waters’ office, protesting her incitement of her supporters to violence, without facing the violence of her supporters, to the point of lethal force.
We went there to conduct a peaceful protest against Maxine Waters’ inflammatory incitement of harassment and intimidation, with her calling on her followers to harass members of the Trump Administration, saying:
“If you see anybody from that [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere”
And that is exactly what her followers did today against a planned peaceful protest, with her followers showing up armed with steel pipes and bats, in an angry mob, to make it clear that peaceful protesters are not welcome there, with local police reading that mob’s intent and concluding that it was not safe to hold a peaceful protest there in front of Maxine Water’s office.
We were only attempting to do what Maxine Waters herself later stated in her re-wording of her original comments – that everyone has a right to peacefully protest, that all citizens should protest concerns that they believe are unjust. Unfortunately, you can’t do that in front of her office without being attacked (the footage from today shows her supporters chasing one man down the street, apparently just because he was white, with one Maxine Waters supporter, who was filming, asking others “did you chase that white boy down the ally?’ and then saying “if you’re anti-Maxine, don’t go down there” and “if you’re pro-Trump, don’t go down there.”)
It is sadly ironic that it is Maxine Waters’ supporters who acted in a violent and racist manner, after she libeled us by asserting:
“The Oath Keepers would like nothing more than to inflame racial tensions and create an explosive conflict in our community”
Oath Keepers is overtly, and strongly, anti-racist. Our bylaws expressly deny membership to anyone who discriminates on racial lines, and our call to action for this protest clearly stated: “Other patriotic groups are welcome to participate in this protest, so long as they support the Constitution and do not discriminate on racial lines.” We are hated by white nationalist groups precisely because we are not racially orientated, are outspoken in our oppositions to racism, and because we have a zero-tolerance policy of allowing racists to participate in our events. We welcome all patriots, of all races, as our “about” page makes clear. https://oathkeepers.org/about/
In fact, our team leader on the ground today, Johnny Itliong (who is also on our national Board of Directors), is half Filipino and half Mexican, and one of our national LEO Liaisons, Greg McWhirter (also on our BOD) is a current serving black police officer. Greg was particularly incensed by the libelous statement issued yesterday by Maxine Waters that described the organization Greg helps lead as an “anti-government militia” that is violent, and that is intent on inflaming racial tensions. Our membership is made up of current and former government employees, and we are most assuredly not anarchists, since we defend the Constitution which established the Federal Government. Nor do we incite violence or initiate violence. We merely defend ourselves and others against illegal violence, as we did in Ferguson, in Berkeley (twice), in Portland, Boston, etc and as we conducted disaster relief after the hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico last year, for example.
But those facts didn’t stop Maxine from libeling us, and didn’t stop her supporters and her allies in the media from following her lead.
Today, some of her supporters also grabbed an American flag off of a passing vehicle and burned it. That provided the telling optic of Maxine Waters’ supporters burning the flag of their own nation, and the flag of the nation Maxine Waters supposedly serves, as a member of Congress, right there in front of a congress-member’s office, as they cheered her on as “Queen Maxine.” Clearly, those supporters hate this nation, hate the First Amendment, and feel loyalty only for Maxine, rather than for the nation of their birth.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
It should be noted that the protesters on our side would have been unarmed and the police would not have allowed them to carry any weapons to defend themselves with. LAPD made it clear they would have policed and controlled our protesters only, to the point of regulating how thick a stick we could use for a sign, but would not have policed or controlled the Maxine Waters supporters. As was done in Berkely, twice, we would have been prevented from carrying pepper spray,chemical mace, riot shields, collapsible batons or any other means of self-defense.
The only Oath Keepers who could have been armed would have been our current serving or retired police officers, who have a right to carry concealed handguns nationwide under LEOSA (Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act), as our current serving and retired police officers did at Berkeley. We wanted to avoid any of our police officers having no choice but to use lethal force to defend themselves from attack by pipe and bat wielding Maxine Waters supporters.
We went there today to conduct a peaceful protest against violence, not to engage in violence.
And the response of Maxine Waters and her supporters only proves our point.
Stewart Rhodes
Founder, Oath Keepers
PROUD UNITED STATES of AMERICA PATRIOT
USMC Vietnam Veteran 68-69
aka Hardtimes 3/9 3rd Mar Div
Bingo, HARDTIMES, bingo! The only thing that violent people who are used to getting their way by violent means understand is violence. Beat their asses once or twice and they’ll “get it”. Otherwise, you can expect the same behavior from them over and over into eternity.
It’s like I just said in a different comment thread, this sort of thing will continue until Christ returns or American patriots declare an all-out shooting war and wipe this Communist scum from off the streets. That’s it. Those are the ONLY two resolutions to the problem.
Fortunately, as a longtime earnest student of The Holy Bible’s End-Time prophecies, I firmly believe that the return of Christ is just 10 or 11 years away.
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
I’m so glad the tax-feeding police department de-masked those people and put an end to the problem before it managed to get out of control. Let’s hear it for our great men and women blue. Hip-hip-hooray!
Oh, wait…
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’
Leftist debate, as usual:
