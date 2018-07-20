How Miley Cyrus Got That Way

…and why so many Disney child stars become completely twisted.

James Gunn photo by by Ian Gavan / Getty Images for Disney

BREITBART: Disney Director James Gunn Exposed: Disturbing History of Child Rape ‘Jokes’

by John Nolte – 20 Jul 2018

Disney director James Gunn has a years-long history of “joking” about his own fantasies about raping and molesting children. Gunn also has a history of making racist and homophobic jokes about the Holocaust, rape, Jews, AIDS, and Mexicans.
Gunn is most famous for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. He also has an executive producer credit on Avengers: Infinity War. All are Marvel products. The following is important…

Marvel is owned by Disney.

Disney also owns ABC Television…

Article: https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/07/20/disney-director-james-gunn-exposed-disturbing-history-of-child-rape-jokes/

For the last ten or fifteen years we have watched one innocent Disney child star after another transform into sick perverted adults. This Breitbart article begins to give us a hint at the pedophile swamp that these kids are thrown into.

23 responses to “How Miley Cyrus Got That Way

  1. Recynd77 | July 20, 2018 at 11:00 am | Reply

    I skimmed the headline and was going to post a snarky comment about how we need to not become like those we hate (uptight, knee-jerking, humorless, holier-than-thou), and THEN I read the actual article from Brietbart.

    Holy smokes. How is this guy a professional ANYTHING, let alone a director of children’s entertainment? 🤮

  2. Brian Heinz | July 20, 2018 at 11:17 am | Reply

    How many children are the way they are because of this man. No telling the lives destroyed in the wake of this mans job. Miley Cyrus has gone as far of the reservation as you can get with out going porno. Her God Mother Dolly Pardon said that she had to find her self and that is why she was acting out the way she was. We all have choices to make but what this guy is doing if I read that right is horrendous and how many will seek help later on in life.

  3. Maryaha | July 20, 2018 at 11:20 am | Reply

    I think it was Mike Cernovich that was commenting about this on Twitter last night. When the comments started, James Gunn quickly deleted over 10,000 comments, going back quite a few years. Some quick-thinking people had managed to archive a bunch of them. Disney and everyone related to them appear to be deeply involved in a stinking hotbed of pedophilia.

  4. ManCavePatriot | July 20, 2018 at 11:33 am | Reply

    This expose’ explains why we see former Disney child stars wearing ‘Pizza’ clothing or their twitters extolling the ‘Joys Of Pizza’.

  5. Goldbug | July 20, 2018 at 11:49 am | Reply

    And parents continue taking their children to Disney movies, thinking they are sweet, innocent and healthy choices for their children. Not so! Disney has been promoting perversion for decades.

  6. marblenecltr | July 20, 2018 at 12:47 pm | Reply

    Totally loathsome. For those leaving, don’t look back, or you will become a pillar of salt.

  7. stevenbroiles | July 20, 2018 at 1:21 pm | Reply

    I cannot state what I would like to see done to Gunn, but Federal prosecution would be a good start. I hope he goes to HELL!
    That being said, I hope Miley Cyrus did not have to meet or witness the execrable Gunn. But whether she did or not, she has been old enough to take responsibility for her own life for quite some time now. She had better reform her ways, or she will have to spend eternity with him!

  8. Mad Celt | July 20, 2018 at 1:32 pm | Reply

    That’s a lot of disease swirling around between his ears. It’s not humor and it’s certainly not edgy. Instead it’s a glimpse into a mind so alien to the norm it’s undefinable. Says a lot about him but it reveals a great deal more about those who uphold him.

  9. Dr. Eowyn | July 20, 2018 at 2:34 pm | Reply

    Pedophiles go where the kids are.

