How Miley Cyrus Got That Way

…and why so many Disney child stars become completely twisted.

BREITBART : Disney Director James Gunn Exposed: Disturbing History of Child Rape ‘Jokes’

by John Nolte – 20 Jul 2018

Disney director James Gunn has a years-long history of “joking” about his own fantasies about raping and molesting children. Gunn also has a history of making racist and homophobic jokes about the Holocaust, rape, Jews, AIDS, and Mexicans.

Gunn is most famous for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. He also has an executive producer credit on Avengers: Infinity War. All are Marvel products. The following is important…

Marvel is owned by Disney.

Disney also owns ABC Television…

Article: https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/07/20/disney-director-james-gunn-exposed-disturbing-history-of-child-rape-jokes/

For the last ten or fifteen years we have watched one innocent Disney child star after another transform into sick perverted adults. This Breitbart article begins to give us a hint at the pedophile swamp that these kids are thrown into.

