SJW mob defines new standards for Hollyweird after Scarlett Johansson transgender role outrage

I know the words “Hollyweird” and “standards” hardly belong together in the same sentence…but here we are.

Scarlett Johansson recently dropped out of a movie called “Rub & Tug” in which she was to play the role of transgender Dante “Tex” Gill. Gill was a woman who lived as a man and was a massage parlor owner. Some say the parlor was a cover for prostitution.

Because Ms. Johansson is not a transgender the SJW mob squad immediately went into action. The international LBGTQ community claimed it was inappropriate for a female cisgender actor to play a female who lived a man.

After a couple days of massive outrage and backlash, Scarlett dropped out of the film saying, “she will no longer be part of the film “in light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting.”

According to The Telegraph:

“Johansson initially responded with a statement that criticism “can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman’s reps.” All are cisgender actors who have won acclaim for playing transgender characters.

“Actors who are trans never even get to audition for anything other than roles of trans characters,” Jamie Clayton, a transgender actress who stars in Netflix’s Sense8, said. ”That’s the real issue. We can’t even get in the room.”

Johansson continued with this statement:

“Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive,” she said, adding that she had “great admiration and love for the trans community.”

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film,” the actress added.”

Transgender actors applauded Johansson’s walkway from the acting role. From News18.com:

“Transgender actors, filmmakers, artistes and activists, who were at The Hollywood Reporter’s office in Los Angeles for a discussion about representation in the entertainment industry, lauded her decision.

“You are awesome,” said Buck Angel, with others expressing relief that the public outcry on behalf of the trans community had been heard and acted upon.

“Scarlett deciding to pull out was a good example of listening to the community and that was the right thing to do,” said Rhys Ernst, an Emmy nominated producer and director known for his work on Transparent*, This is Me and the upcoming feature Adam.

Zackary Drucker, an artiste, cultural producer and filmmaker who has worked on Transparent, said she is hopeful this is a turning point in Hollywood. “We are so troubled and so ravaged by feeling ignored, by feeling exploited, by feeling that our stories are not our own,” she said.”

*FYI: Transparent is the Amazon TV show that employed cisgender Jeffrey Tambor to play a transwoman until he left the show in 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations.

All this outrage has given me a headache: I thought actors were hired based upon their skills to convincingly portray a character? According to the new standards, does that mean only transgender actors can be considered for transgender roles? Does that mean transgenders are not allowed to seek a cisgender role?

Can a homosexual audition for a heterosexual role and vice versa? Are actors now required to only audition for roles that match their gender/sex identity?

What about actors who portray disabled people? Aren’t there disabled actors who have difficulties in obtaining jobs due to the nature of their disability? Is an actor who is not inflicted with a disability allowed to represent a disabled character?

Case in point: Actor Steve Carell will star in an upcoming movie, “Welcome to Marwen,” in which his character struggles with PTSD. From Hollywood Reporter: “The film comes from Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis and is based on a true story. Steve Carell stars as Mark Hogancamp who is attacked by a group of Nazis. After barely surviving the devastating attack, Hogancamp remains traumatized and struggles to carry on his normal life as a World War II illustrator.”

I didn’t find any indication that Carell suffers from PTSD. Is it appropriate for him to take on this role, based upon new LGBTQ standards?

What about producers/writers who make cultural documentaries? Is someone allowed to create a movie about a certain culture without representing that culture? Isn’t that cultural appropriation?

Case in point: The upcoming movie “Cuba,” which focuses on Cuba’s culture, meticulously maintained colonial architecture and pristine ecosystems at a time when the nation is undergoing economic and social change. According to IMDb the movie is produced by Peter H. Chang and is directed by Mose Richards and Robert Mooring, none of whom sound very Cuban to me.

So what’s it going to be, SJWs? Do the new standards apply to all of your social justice grievance categories or just selective ones?

I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for an answer because I know that liberal logic is not designed to make sense.

