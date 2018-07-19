‘Human ponies’ fetish

Posted on July 19, 2018 by | 6 Comments

Shakespeare: Hell is empty, all the devils are here

Remember my post last March, “Human dogs at 2018 Mardi Gras, Australia,” on humans dressing up as dogs?

“Human pups” is an offshoot of BDSM (bondage-domination-sadism-masochism) — a sexual fetish that has exploded in the last 15 years as the internet made it easier to reach out to like-minded people.

So it shouldn’t surprise us that there are also “human ponies” — people who dress up in leather as horses.

Below is a video of a “pony fetish” festival:

Satan likes no better than to have us lose our humanity — what God created us to be.

Sadly, too many people are only too eager to oblige Satan by degrading themselves, trussed up as animals. It’s also an insult to real dogs and ponies.

H/t Clash Daily

See also:

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in bestiality, Culture War, Evil, Insanity, Liberals/Democrats/Left, sexual perversities and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “‘Human ponies’ fetish

  1. Pat Riot | July 19, 2018 at 8:10 am | Reply

    “It’s also an insult to real dogs and ponies.‘ Amen to that! Can’t cure stupid.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. John Molloy | July 19, 2018 at 8:13 am | Reply

    The freaks and perverts have truly escaped from the asylum.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Dee | July 19, 2018 at 8:53 am | Reply

    Do these people actually hold day jobs? Just wondering.

    Liked by 2 people

  4. AvaJ | July 19, 2018 at 8:55 am | Reply

    These people have nothing better to do??? What a waste of time and money. Get a life people and do something to improve life on this planet, not take away from it with perversion. Only losers do crap like this. Wake up!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Brian Heinz | July 19, 2018 at 10:27 am | Reply

    No why would anyone want to destroy what little pony’s are in the minds of little children. There is no depth of depravity that humans with the prompting of satan can go this is one of them as bad as the human dogs. How ignorant do you have to be to become a human animal why not raccoon’s hey just start a new trend here why domestic animals. (scar) Please God help these ignorant folks.☻

    Like

  6. marblenecltr | July 19, 2018 at 10:42 am | Reply

    What’s next, Ben Hur races, wives with multiple husbands racing four horse teams? Just askin’, not suggestin’.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s