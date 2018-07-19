‘Human ponies’ fetish

Remember my post last March, “Human dogs at 2018 Mardi Gras, Australia,” on humans dressing up as dogs?

“Human pups” is an offshoot of BDSM (bondage-domination-sadism-masochism) — a sexual fetish that has exploded in the last 15 years as the internet made it easier to reach out to like-minded people.

So it shouldn’t surprise us that there are also “human ponies” — people who dress up in leather as horses.

Below is a video of a “pony fetish” festival:

Satan likes no better than to have us lose our humanity — what God created us to be.

Sadly, too many people are only too eager to oblige Satan by degrading themselves, trussed up as animals. It’s also an insult to real dogs and ponies.

H/t Clash Daily

~Eowyn