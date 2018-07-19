‘Human ponies’ fetish

Remember my post last March, “Human dogs at 2018 Mardi Gras, Australia,” on humans dressing up as dogs?
“Human pups” is an offshoot of BDSM (bondage-domination-sadism-masochism) — a sexual fetish that has exploded in the last 15 years as the internet made it easier to reach out to like-minded people.
So it shouldn’t surprise us that there are also “human ponies” — people who dress up in leather as horses.
Below is a video of a “pony fetish” festival:
Satan likes no better than to have us lose our humanity — what God created us to be.
Sadly, too many people are only too eager to oblige Satan by degrading themselves, trussed up as animals. It’s also an insult to real dogs and ponies.
H/t Clash Daily
See also:
- New perversity: Furries and the Idaho man who had sex with a cat while dressed as a dog
- Higher Education: Students create BDSM club at all-women’s school
- Did you know there is a “kink community”?
- The secret life of Antifa professor Mike Isaacson: smothering/choking/mummification fetishes
- Trump-hater California college prof Olga Cox has a sex slave
~Eowyn
“It’s also an insult to real dogs and ponies.‘ Amen to that! Can’t cure stupid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The freaks and perverts have truly escaped from the asylum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do these people actually hold day jobs? Just wondering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people have nothing better to do??? What a waste of time and money. Get a life people and do something to improve life on this planet, not take away from it with perversion. Only losers do crap like this. Wake up!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No why would anyone want to destroy what little pony’s are in the minds of little children. There is no depth of depravity that humans with the prompting of satan can go this is one of them as bad as the human dogs. How ignorant do you have to be to become a human animal why not raccoon’s hey just start a new trend here why domestic animals. (scar) Please God help these ignorant folks.☻
LikeLike
What’s next, Ben Hur races, wives with multiple husbands racing four horse teams? Just askin’, not suggestin’.
LikeLike