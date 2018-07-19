Gang of blacks knock down, kick elderly white man in socialist utopia of Berkeley

Although the assault took place nearly two weeks ago, Berkeley Police Department waited 12 days before they finally informed the public about the horrific crime.
Yesterday, BPD asked for the public’s help to identify the suspects — a group of 6 to 8 black males in their teens or early 20s who, on July 6 at around 3:30 a.m., viciously attacked a 72-year-old man in downtown Berkeley, in front of the Rainbow Ranch Cafe on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between University Avenue and Addison Street.
The pack of feral savages approached the elderly man from behind, knocked him to the ground and took turns kicking him in the head, while he laid on the ground, not moving.
The perps then took off in a vehicle that BPD says may be a silver or white minivan, possibly a Nissan Quest.
The victim struggles to get up, as multiple vehicles can be seen driving past the man. He finally managed to stand up by holding onto the bars of the cafe’s iron gate.
This video of the attack is graphic, and painful to watch:
The attackers were brazen. As you can see in the Google Map image below, the attack took place just across the street from the Berkeley Police Department.
The assault was not a robbery. Although the victim appears to be white, BPD refuses to call the assault a hate crime.
The victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries and has since been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.
Source: Berkeley Patch
~Eowyn
Contagious sociopathy, vaccinate and find the source.
Seems the cops don’t care any more or why did they wait till the perps have had enough time to get lost. And not a hate crime when the victim was targeted for who and what he was. Shows how so many youth are cowards run up from behind like a 20 yr old can’t hold his own with a 70 yr old. Plain mean and unprovoked the punks need an attitude adjustment. The knock out game seen many of them on U tube and have been waiting but has not happened yet. Once it does the perps will learn a very valuable lesson from this old man. But when the cops do not do their jobs we are all in trouble.
I swear….everyday I read stories about how criminals and crazies are given more protections than us law-abiding citizens. It’s infuriating!
It is never a hate crime when the victim is White and the perp Black.
This is so amazingly obvious but no one will acknowledge it. Another excellent reason for concealed carry.
One quick comment I’ll make (I could spend a few days on this), is that it really hasn’t changed since I was a kid. All that’s changed is that we aren’t “allowed” to say anything about it.
Where I live when little we went to a public swimming pool often. They would beat people up if they weren’t in groups and steal everything that wasn’t nailed down. Everybody knew it, and talked about it. That’s how we kept from becoming victims.
They haven’t “evolved” since then. Same thing, different day.
The reason I have always opposed so-called ‘hate crime’ laws is that I knew they would not be applied evenly.
-And we are pretty much at the point where people are being prosecuted for what they might be thinking.
This happened opposite a police station and nothing was noted or done? What does this say about the police?
