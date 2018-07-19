Bill Clinton was reading a book about rape of 13-year-old girl

On the weekend of July 7, 2018, Bill and Hillary Clinton, with a combined net worth of $125 million, surprised people in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport by taking a commercial Delta flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. (Washington Examiner)
The multimillionaires also took a commercial flight back.
Sean Murphy points out that, while seated in the first class cabin, Bill was reading a book, Crimson Lake: A Novel, about the abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Remember this?
. . . and this?
Sicko.
Lol… DCG… In one word you summed it all up! Hee Hee
I love the contrast. They ridicule Trump, 24/7, 365. This pervert gets a total pass. He is a HUGE embarrassment. The two of them represent the epitome of what’s bad about government service.
That he should be reading a modern-day version of “Lolita” doesn’t surprise me a bit. He’s an unabashed pervert. This is a living example of how morals are determined by “who” it is, not “what” it is.
As we mentioned in another post about assuming the “mantle” of office, his little flings (and outright rapes) come to symbolize what we are as people. The fact that we accepted this behavior and that he did not resign only shows the nature of his character.
Now we have someone who isn’t involved in this type of sleaze. Trust me, if he were they would be relentless. This really isn’t a contest of imaginary “Left vs Right”, its good vs evil.
You would think this pair would be too full of shame to venture out in public.
Must have been a lot of secret service on the plane seems no one asked any questions. As for Bill I have a mill stone the size of a house and a brand new chain that is rust proof do not want any waste coming to the surface. Wonder what his lead line will be in the throne room “ERR I did not have sexual relationships with any underage girls and that I swear they were all over 9 yrs of age.
These people are some of the most vile and sick folks out there is makes my blood boil that they call them selves Americans that they are not.
Wow!
I just don’t understand how those on the left can be so vicious towards Donald Trump and yet they were so accepting of Bill Clinton. I have not got a photographic memory, but I have a pretty good one. I remember just how the left acted when Clinton was caught with his ” hand” in the ” cookie jar” during his time in the people’s house. The were oh so tolerant, willing to excuse his aberrant behavior as being irrelevant to his presidency, and none of our business. Now, everything that the president does is the public’s business, including what he had for breakfast and how many times he uses the bathroom and how much toilet paper he uses, and whether the roll goes over the top or under.
Perhaps instead of saying that I don’t understand how they can be so two faced, a better thing to say would have been that I don’t understand how they think that those of us on the right won’t see their hypocritical actions and call them on it.
I bet Pedo Joe loaned him the book.
