Bill Clinton was reading a book about rape of 13-year-old girl

On the weekend of July 7, 2018, Bill and Hillary Clinton, with a combined net worth of $125 million, surprised people in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport by taking a commercial Delta flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. (Washington Examiner)

The multimillionaires also took a commercial flight back.

Sean Murphy points out that, while seated in the first class cabin, Bill was reading a book, Crimson Lake: A Novel, about the abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Remember this?

. . . and this?

