Paging Secret Service: One Grand Gallery in Oregon displays “artwork” of President Trump being beheaded

This is why many folks are choosing to #WalkAway from the demorat party.
The gallery displayed this image in their store window.
From the gallery’s Facebook post (which was deleted several hours later):
“The same people offended over a “death threat” are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony.”
One Grand Gallery is located in Portland, Oregon. About the gallery, from their web site:
“Founded in 2012 by Jordan Chan-Mendez, One Grand Gallery promotes artwork meeting at the intersection of fine art and graphic design. Featuring established artists as well as emerging talent, One Grand Gallery’s program maintains a conceptual quality relevant to the central discussion of urban and contemporary artwork. Realized by means of solo and group shows, art fairs, community partnerships and collaborations with varied creative agencies, One Grand Gallery aims to serve as a source of creative instigation.”
It seems to me that the death threats and violence are coming from your side, Mr. Chan-Mendez. See the following:
- Florida man punched and dragged by car because of his Trump lawn flag
- New York Times calls for war against President Trump using mafia Godfather tactics
- Democrats Tom Steyer and Bill Maher wish for nuclear war and economic collapse to remove President Trump
- Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters calls for mob attack on Trump administration
- Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi urges armed insurrection against President Trump
- Rising-star Democrat senator Kamala Harris ‘jokes’ about killing President Trump
- Unhinged demorats: NY man nearly runs over republican campaign volunteer and threatens to kill President Trump supporters
- Antifa terrorist David Campbell nearly strangles Trump supporter to death
- Left-wing writer Hamilton Nolan warns Trump admin that opponents will carry out bomb attacks against them
- Peter Fonda’s movie bombs, after he threatened to put Barron Trump in a cage with pedophiles
- More Democrat psychopathy: Red Hen owner pursued Sanders in-laws to another restaurant; burnt decapitated animal on DHS employee’s front porch
- San Diego MAAC high school has a mural of President Trump beheaded by Aztecs
DCG
Jordan Chan-Mendez is also a model, and probably a homosexual. In 2006, he modeled on the runway a white suit by Christopher Bevans in a fashion show to support a nonprofit, the Boost Foundation.
http://blog.oregonlive.com/fashion/2008/09/top_20_most_stylish.html
Jordan Chan-Mendez, 40
1210 Se Gideon St., Portland, OR
Cell phone: (503) 901-3916
Email: jordanchanmendez@hotmail.com; jordan@515am.com
His criminal record includes failure to register a vehicle, failure to notify change of name or address, several violations of speed limit, unlawful or unsignaled turns, illegal alteration or display of a registration plate, failure to carry proof of compliance, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while suspended.
According to a local news report on this, the owner of the gallery is now knee deep in alligators. He even received a call from “a demolition company” saying that they would be there in the morning to start the “demolition” of his building. A lot of people, including many non-conservatives have voiced anger over this.
One thing that we can look on as being positive . . . if these kinds of hideous displays of hatred cause more and more Democrats to abandon their party–that is all to the good.
Just keep it up Dembo’s–you are doing a wonderful service to the Conservative cause. It’s rather like shooting oneself in the foot.
This is the pattern of the Democrats – we are allowing them to be lawless and we are following the law. It is time to put this man in jail – today.
This is the problem – the SOCIALIST/MUSLIM DEMOCRATS.
Remember this when you go vote. Vote every Democrat and Elite Republican.
kommonsentsjane
“Vote every Democrat” ???
