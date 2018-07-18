Paging Secret Service: One Grand Gallery in Oregon displays “artwork” of President Trump being beheaded

one grand gallery artwork

This is why many folks are choosing to #WalkAway from the demorat party.

The gallery displayed this image in their store window.

From the gallery’s Facebook post (which was deleted several hours later):

“The same people offended over a “death threat” are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony.”

One Grand Gallery is located in Portland, Oregon. About the gallery, from their web site:

“Founded in 2012 by Jordan Chan-Mendez, One Grand Gallery promotes artwork meeting at the intersection of fine art and graphic design. Featuring established artists as well as emerging talent, One Grand Gallery’s program maintains a conceptual quality relevant to the central discussion of urban and contemporary artwork. Realized by means of solo and group shows, art fairs, community partnerships and collaborations with varied creative agencies, One Grand Gallery aims to serve as a source of creative instigation.”

It seems to me that the death threats and violence are coming from your side, Mr. Chan-Mendez. See the following:

DCG

4 responses to “Paging Secret Service: One Grand Gallery in Oregon displays “artwork” of President Trump being beheaded

  1. Dr. Eowyn | July 18, 2018 at 8:19 am | Reply

    Jordan Chan-Mendez is also a model, and probably a homosexual. In 2006, he modeled on the runway a white suit by Christopher Bevans in a fashion show to support a nonprofit, the Boost Foundation.
    http://blog.oregonlive.com/fashion/2008/09/top_20_most_stylish.html

    Jordan Chan-Mendez, 40
    1210 Se Gideon St., Portland, OR
    Cell phone: (503) 901-3916
    Email: jordanchanmendez@hotmail.com; jordan@515am.com

    His criminal record includes failure to register a vehicle, failure to notify change of name or address, several violations of speed limit, unlawful or unsignaled turns, illegal alteration or display of a registration plate, failure to carry proof of compliance, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while suspended.

  2. Auntie Lulu | July 18, 2018 at 8:50 am | Reply

    According to a local news report on this, the owner of the gallery is now knee deep in alligators. He even received a call from “a demolition company” saying that they would be there in the morning to start the “demolition” of his building. A lot of people, including many non-conservatives have voiced anger over this.

    One thing that we can look on as being positive . . . if these kinds of hideous displays of hatred cause more and more Democrats to abandon their party–that is all to the good.

    Just keep it up Dembo’s–you are doing a wonderful service to the Conservative cause. It’s rather like shooting oneself in the foot.

  3. kommonsentsjane | July 18, 2018 at 9:06 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    This is the pattern of the Democrats – we are allowing them to be lawless and we are following the law. It is time to put this man in jail – today.

    This is the problem – the SOCIALIST/MUSLIM DEMOCRATS.

    Remember this when you go vote. Vote every Democrat and Elite Republican.

    kommonsentsjane

