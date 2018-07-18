Mueller, FBI, DNC pulling a fast one on the public

This is a reblog of Professor James Fetzer’s post of July 18, 2018.

According to the latest, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 12 Russian military intel officers for hacking the DNC in an attempt to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, citing the Guccifer 2.0 files as proof.

But back on 10 July 2017, William Craddick reported in Zero Hedge, “New Blockbuster Research Shows Guccifer 2.0 Files Were Copied Locally, Not Hacked”, based upon the rapidity with which they had been downloaded and that it happened in the Eastern Time Zone.

Months earlier, on 6 January 2017, Rachael Revesz, in the UK Independent, had reported, “Democratic National Committee ‘did not allow’ FBI to examine hacked servers before agency blamed Russia as culprit”. So just how dumb are we supposed to be?

Even James Comey, on 10 January 2017, in The Hill, just a few days later, admitted, “Comey: DNC denied FBI’s requests for access to hacked servers”, the only explanation for which has to be that the DNC knew they would not find evidence of hacking.

The DNC, the FBI and Mueller have the public in an uproar on the basis of claims of hacking by Russians that it cannot sustain. This goes far beyond a “witch hunt” and into the abyss of propaganda to promote a nefarious political agenda. We are being played for saps.