Celebrity deaths by hanging from door knob

In his article on “Hanging,” forensic pathologist Dr. Dinesh Rao explains:

Hanging is that form of asphyxia which is caused by suspension of the body by a ligature which encircles the neck, the constricting force being the weight of the body. The whole weight of the body is not necessary, and only a comparatively slight force is enough to produce death. In ‘partial hanging’ the bodies are partially suspended…. Hanging may occur simply by leaning against the noose secured to a chair or door knob…which is slightly higher than the position of the head….

A sensational article by Jay Greenberg for the dubious site Neon Nettle, claims that twelve “pedophile related” celebrities have died by “suicide” from hanging themselves from doorknobs.

While it is true that there has been a recent rash of celebrity suicides via hanging from a doorknob — three in one week in June — not all 12 celebrity suicides cited by Neon Nettle were from hanging. Swedish DJ Avicii died from self-inflicted injuries with a broken wine bottle. Nor are all 12 celebrities connected to pedophilia or child trafficking.

Below are the 12 celebrity suicides:

(1) Anthony Bourdain

On June 8, 2018, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, aged 61, was found dead of an apparent suicide by hanging from a doorknob in his room at Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, France. His body bore no signs of violence; toxicology results were negative for narcotics. See also “The dark side of Anthony Bourdain“.

(2) Inés Zorreguieta

On June 6, 2018, Inés Zorreguieta, aged 33, the younger sister of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, was found dead by hanging in her apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A spokesman for the Dutch Embassy in Argentina said “authorities assume it was a case of suicide, and that Inés had suffered from depression and mental health issues. (Daily Mail)

The father of Inés Zorreguieta and Queen Máxima was Argentine politician Jorge Zorreguieta, who was Minister of Agriculture during the regime of Argentine President Videla, a military dictator who ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1981 and who was responsible for many atrocities against civilians. An estimated 10,000–30,000 people were kidnapped and murdered during this and subsequent military regimes before democracy was restored to Argentina in 1983. Zorreguieta died in 2017 of leukemia at the age of 89.

Former-CIA agent Robert David Steele claims that Queen Máxima “stepped down after allegations of having ‘hunts’ where children were raped and massacred by her dinner guests,” but according to the website of the Royal House of the Netherlands, Máxima is still Queen of the Netherlands.

Another net gossip is that Inés Zorreguieta “had been in attendance to her aging father before he died, and as those approaching death are prone to confess their sins, she learned the truth about what had happened to many Argentine children who went missing. It is presumed by many that they were adopted, but most were sold to the wealthy who worshiped Moloch. The details of the modern day network, particularly among the royalty in Europe, were whispered into the ear of young Inés, who was likewise silenced.”

(3) Kate Spade

On June 5, 2018, fashion designer Kate Spade, aged 55, was found dead, hanging from a red scarf on a bedroom door in her Manhattan apartment (NBC New York). Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging; she’d left a suicide note to her daughter, in which she seemed to blame her estranged husband, Andy Spade.

It is said that Kate Spade had partnered with the Clinton Foundation on at least two major projects: She helped operate a media campaign for the Foundation’s No Ceiling Initiative, and sent representatives to deal with Haitian business owners on the Clintons’ behalf. According to the Clinton Foundation website, Spade was part of the Foundation’s No Ceilings Initiative and had led delegations down to Haiti as recently as 2015. (See also “Attn. Clinton Foundation: Hurricane-ravaged Haiti needs the $2B in donations you stole from its earthquake relief funds”)

Directly following Kate’s death, Andy Spade was seen leaving his apartment wearing a bizarre mouse mask. That prompted independent journalist Liz Crokin to speculate that he had been forced to wear the mouse mask as a signal to others not to “rat out” the Clintons.

(4) Avicii

On April 20, 2018, Swedish DJ Avicii (real name Tim Bergling), aged 28, was found dead in Muscat, Oman. Omani police said there was “no criminal suspicion” or evidence of foul play. TMZ reported that the cause of death was suicide due to self-inflicted injuries with a broken wine bottle. Avicii had been plagued with numerous health problems, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; in 2014, he had surgery to remove his gallbladder and appendix. Reportedly, Avicii was trying to expose a pedophile ring in his video “For a Better Day“.

(5) Chester Bennington

On July 20, 2017, Chester Bennington, aged 41, lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was found dead by his housekeeper in his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Toxicology report showed only “a trace amount” of alcohol in Bennington’s system at the time of death. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging himself from a bedroom door (USA Today).

Bennington was best friends with singer Chris Cornell (see below), who had committed suicide two months before. Net gossip is that Cornell and Bennington had been working to expose an elite pedophile ring.

(6) Chris Cornell

On May 18, 2017, musician-singer Chris Cornell, 52, was found unconscious on the floor by his bodyguard in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, where he had been performing at a show. Cornell had an exercise band around his neck and blood in his mouth. Police ruled out homicide by reviewing a hotel surveillance video, which showed nobody entering or exiting the suite after his bodyguard left at around 11:35 p.m. The coroner determined that the cause of death was suicide by hanging, and that Cornell’s injuries were all “consistent with hanging, partially suspended by the resistance exercise band,” and that “drugs did not contribute” to the cause of death.

(7) Robin Williams

On August 11, 2014, actor Robin Williams, 63, was found dead by his personal assistant in the bedroom of his home in Tiburon, California. According to the coroner, Williams was clothed, with a belt around his neck — he was “suspended from the belt which was wedged between the door and the door frame in a seated position slightly suspended off the ground.” (ABCNews)

The final autopsy report, released in November 2014, stated that Williams had committed suicide; neither alcohol nor illegal drugs were involved, while all prescription drugs present in his body were at “therapeutic” levels; and that he had Lewy Body dementia. (Wikipedia)

(8) L’Wren Scott

On March 17, 2014, fashion designer L’Wren Scott, aged 49, former girl friend of Mick Jagger and Nathaniel Rothschild (the only son of Sir Jacob Rothschild), was found dead by her assistant at her Manhattan apartment. The police reported that no note was found and there was no sign of foul play. The New York City Chief Medical Examiner determined Scott’s manner and cause of death to be suicide by hanging.

The Guardian reports that Scott was found fully clothed, her 6ft 3in frame slumped on the floor, having hanged herself with a black silk scarf:

So it seems odd that Scott would choose such a brutal way to end her life. Odd, too, that she would text her assistant, Brittany Penebre, at 8.30 on the morning of her death, asking her to come round. It was Monday 17 March and by the time Penebre got to the apartment at 10am, Scott was dead.

(9) Aaron Swartz

On January 11, 2013, tech pioneer and Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz, aged 26, was found dead in the bedroom of his Brooklyn apartment by his girl friend. His body was hanging from a belt just inside the bedroom window (New York Daily News). New York’s Medical Examiner reported Swartz had hanged himself. No suicide note was found.

His death came two years to the day after his arrest on allegations of breaching a computer network to download millions of pages of documents kept at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to Robert David Steele, Swartz had hacked into MIT computers and found a huge stash of child pornography. See also FOTM‘s post, “A Tribute to Aaron Swartz“.

(10) Alexander McQueen

On February 11, 2010, openly “gay” fashion designer Alexander McQueen, 40, was found dead by his housekeeper in his London home. He left a note saying, “Look after my dogs, sorry, I love you, Lee.” The coroner determined his death to be by suicide from hanging.

The UK tabloid Mirror says McQueen hanged himself in a wardrobe.

(11) David Carradine

On June 3, 2009, actor David Carradine, 72, was found dead in his hotel room in Bangkok, Thailand, where he was shooting the film, Stretch. A police official said that Carradine was found naked, hanging by a rope in the room’s closet, causing immediate speculation that his death was suicide. However, evidence suggested that his death was accidental, the result of autoerotic asphyxiation. Two autopsies were conducted, both concluding that the death was not a suicide. Two of Carradine’s former wives said his sexual interests included self-bondage.

Reportedly, Carradine might have been involved in child sex tourism in Thailand.

(12) Michael Hutchence

On November 22, 1997, Australian musician and INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, age 37, was found dead by a hotel maid in his room in Ritz-Carlton in Sydney, Australia. Police reported that Hutchence was found “in a kneeling position facing the door. He had used his snake skin belt to tie a knot on the automatic door closure at the top of the door, and had strained his head forward into the loop so hard that the buckle had broken.”

The coroner ruled that his death was suicide while depressed and under the influence of alcohol and other drugs. But according to Australian Legislative Ethics Commission, Hutchence had information regarding a “VIP pedophile ring” in the UK that was connected to child killing rapist Jimmy Saville and high-ranking politicians.

Former CIA agent Robert David Steele writes:

How high are these doorknobs? Wouldn’t your feet and probably your whole body touch the floor? … I think this trend of hanging oneself on doorknobs with scarves stinks to high heaven. I am having a hard time buying it…. Who knew doorknobs were so deadly?

What do you think?

~Eowyn